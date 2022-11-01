ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Verywell Mind

The Intersection of Religion and Latinx Mental Health

While religion may be of particular significance to Hispanic and/or Latinx communities, the effects of it are varied and multi-faceted, much like the people themselves. The potential positive and negative impacts of religion on one's mental health should always be considered when working towards equitable outcomes for all groups. You...
Scrubs Magazine

Doctors Argue TikTok is Bad for Your Mental Health

TikTok is the fastest growing social media app in the world with over 30 million daily active users and a billion accounts worldwide. The platform has become especially popular among teenagers and young people, but experts say there’s still a lot we don’t know in terms of its effects on mental health. The app is changing the way we consume culture and digital information across the internet, and we’re discovering the consequences as they occur in real-time.
WAOK News Talk

How does cheating affect one's mental health?

The Mental Space host Sean Garvey presents a monthly segment titled Behind The Dating Scene with Tre’ Amazing and Alisha Bridges. The guest co-hosts discuss today’s dating scene, relationships, and how they are all connected to mental health.
psychologytoday.com

How a Chaotic, Abusive Childhood Can Lead to Estrangement

Abuse, neglect, and a lack of early attachment experiences in childhood can be a precursor to estrangement in adulthood. Many parents don’t know how to express feelings and negotiate differences; poor communication skills can be at the root of estrangement. Research shows that addictive behavior is tied to isolation...
Essence

National Stress Awareness Day: How Generation Z Can Destress

GU Summit 2022 is opening the floor for mental health with its Wellness Den. In the era of our “new normal” post-pandemic, remote work, and a high internet presence, stress has no age limit nor a specific guidebook. According to National Today, National Stress Awareness Day, every first Wednesday in November, was founded by Carole Spiers, the chairperson of ISMA, to increase public awareness and help people recognize, manage, and reduce stress in their personal and professional lives.
Deseret News

Perspective: More tech, less teen happiness

Our teens are in crisis. The share of American high school students reporting “persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness” has increased to nearly half of youth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That troubling news came on the heels of a report from Harvard’s Human Flourishing Program that the well-being of young adults has dramatically declined compared to older age groups.

