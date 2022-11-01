ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blandford, MA

westernmassnews.com

Monson residents lose power for hours following accident on Bridge Street

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Monson responded to Bridge Street Saturday morning for reports of a car accident. According to Monson Police, Bridge Street will be closed while crews replace a damaged utility pole that was involved in the incident. At this time, power is not expected to be...
MONSON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield

Locals try their luck in historic Powerball drawing. Locals try their luck in historic Powerball drawing. September In November? Record Warmth Possible With Highs In The Mid 70s All Weekend Long!. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. September In November? Record Warmth Possible With Highs In The Mid 70s All Weekend...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

State Police conducting investigation along Mass. Pike in Russell

RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation has closed down part of the Mass. Pike westbound in Hampden County. Mass. State Police said that they are searching the area of Russell and Blandford for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting Friday morning in West Hartford, CT. Around 2:20...
RUSSELL, MA
westernmassnews.com

IDENTIFIED: Agawam Police looking to identify found little girl

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam asked for information from the public Saturday after they located a young girl Saturday morning. She has since been identified. According to Agawam Police Saturday, the girl is 8 years old and possibly named Ariellis. Police ask anyone with information to call the...
AGAWAM, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Woman Arrested in Grandmother's Murder

NORTH ADAMS, Mass.— A 26-year-old city woman has been arrested in the murder of grandmother. Police arrested Kelsie Cote on Friday evening in the death of 74-year-old Doris Cote of Church Street. Authorities had initially described the incident as an "unattended death" but had declined to provide further information....
NORTH ADAMS, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police search for armed suspect impacts local schools

RUSSELL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Hampden County, police are still searching for an armed and dangerous suspect that search closed down the mass pike for hours this morning. The massive search Friday impacted towns like Russell, Blandford and Westfield. Police are still asking people to remain cautious. Many western Mass. residents...
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

In this update, a student at UMass Amherst has been arrested after an alleged altercation with campus police, daylight saving time ends Sunday and many are left wondering if this will be the last time we change our clocks, and the search for a suspect in a Connecticut shooting officially shut down the Mass Pike for hours Friday morning. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Traffic at a standstill on Mass. Pike following tractor trailer fire

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to the Mass. Pike Wednesday night for reports of a tractor trailer fire. According to the West Springfield Fire Department, crews from West Springfield and Westfield are on scene near mile marker 43.4 on the eastbound side of the roadway. Officials said that...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested in connection with 1966 West Springfield homicide

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect has appeared in court in connection with a 56-year-old unresolved homicide case in West Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that 73-year-old Donald Mars of Bedford was arraigned Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder. On May 26,...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Police Investigating Unattended Death in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Police are investigating an unattended death near the corner of Church and Blackinton Streets. According to the District Attorney's Office, the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office and the North Adams Police are conducting an investigation in the area. Police...
NORTH ADAMS, MA

