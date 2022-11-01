Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Monson residents lose power for hours following accident on Bridge Street
MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Monson responded to Bridge Street Saturday morning for reports of a car accident. According to Monson Police, Bridge Street will be closed while crews replace a damaged utility pole that was involved in the incident. At this time, power is not expected to be...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield
Locals try their luck in historic Powerball drawing. Locals try their luck in historic Powerball drawing. September In November? Record Warmth Possible With Highs In The Mid 70s All Weekend Long!. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. September In November? Record Warmth Possible With Highs In The Mid 70s All Weekend...
Springfield firefighters help remove passenger from vehicle in car accident
Springfield firefighters were called to a car accident on St James Avenue Friday night.
westernmassnews.com
State Police conducting investigation along Mass. Pike in Russell
RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation has closed down part of the Mass. Pike westbound in Hampden County. Mass. State Police said that they are searching the area of Russell and Blandford for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting Friday morning in West Hartford, CT. Around 2:20...
Police end search for shooting suspect in Russell, Blandford
The Massachusetts State Police is searching in Russell for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting near the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford.
westernmassnews.com
IDENTIFIED: Agawam Police looking to identify found little girl
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam asked for information from the public Saturday after they located a young girl Saturday morning. She has since been identified. According to Agawam Police Saturday, the girl is 8 years old and possibly named Ariellis. Police ask anyone with information to call the...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Woman Arrested in Grandmother's Murder
NORTH ADAMS, Mass.— A 26-year-old city woman has been arrested in the murder of grandmother. Police arrested Kelsie Cote on Friday evening in the death of 74-year-old Doris Cote of Church Street. Authorities had initially described the incident as an "unattended death" but had declined to provide further information....
westernmassnews.com
Police search for armed suspect impacts local schools
RUSSELL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Hampden County, police are still searching for an armed and dangerous suspect that search closed down the mass pike for hours this morning. The massive search Friday impacted towns like Russell, Blandford and Westfield. Police are still asking people to remain cautious. Many western Mass. residents...
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, a student at UMass Amherst has been arrested after an alleged altercation with campus police, daylight saving time ends Sunday and many are left wondering if this will be the last time we change our clocks, and the search for a suspect in a Connecticut shooting officially shut down the Mass Pike for hours Friday morning. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Car fire activates fire supression system at West Springfield gas station
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A car fire set off the fire suppression system at a West Springfield gas station. West Springfield firefighters were called to Sunny’s Convenience Store on Westfield Road early Thursday afternoon. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire. West Springfield Fire Lt. Tony...
Video shows moment motorist crashed into gate at historic Westfield cemetery
WESTFIELD — Officials are still looking for leads in last weekend’s incident in which a vehicle struck the Mechanic Street gate of the Old Burying Ground, and the Historical Commission chair said the cost to replace it could be nearly 10 times what the city recently paid to restore it.
Vermont driver killed in Blandford crash; SUV goes off Beech Hill Road, down 30-foot embankment
BLANDFORD — A 40-year-old woman from Woodford, Vermont, died Tuesday morning after her SUV struck a tree on Beech Hill Road and then went down a 30-foot ditch, police said. The driver, whose name is not being disclosed pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.
Lenox police looking to identify suspect
Lenox Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect.
westernmassnews.com
Traffic at a standstill on Mass. Pike following tractor trailer fire
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to the Mass. Pike Wednesday night for reports of a tractor trailer fire. According to the West Springfield Fire Department, crews from West Springfield and Westfield are on scene near mile marker 43.4 on the eastbound side of the roadway. Officials said that...
westernmassnews.com
Suspect arrested in connection with 1966 West Springfield homicide
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect has appeared in court in connection with a 56-year-old unresolved homicide case in West Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that 73-year-old Donald Mars of Bedford was arraigned Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder. On May 26,...
Greenfield man allegedly shoots at house
A Greenfield man is in county lockup after he allegedly shot towards a house with an illegal handgun, according to a press release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Suspect charged with murder in connection with body found in gazebo on the Enfield Town Green
The Enfield police arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Christopher Kennedy.
Call By Concerned Citizen Leads To DUI Arrest Of Somers Man
A Connecticut man was arrested for an alleged DUI after a concerned citizen called the state police. The incident took place in Tolland County around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 at a gas station in the town of Somers. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers received a report from...
iBerkshires.com
Police Investigating Unattended Death in North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Police are investigating an unattended death near the corner of Church and Blackinton Streets. According to the District Attorney's Office, the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office and the North Adams Police are conducting an investigation in the area. Police...
westernmassnews.com
Search for suspect connected to West Hartford shooting crosses border into MA
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A rollover crash in West Hartford that left one person with serious injuries is connected to a shots fired report on University of St. Joseph campus. Police gave an update on the investigation. You can watch it below:. Massachusetts State Police reported that they were...
Comments / 0