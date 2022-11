NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA – With playoff berths on the line, the Academy of Notre Dame Fighting Irish field hockey team hosted the Episcopal Academy (EA) Churchwomen this past Tuesday. Belief and confidence in each other did it for EA as it emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins, 2-1. “We had so much more confidence in every single person on the field because we all knew that we had our own role to complete,” said EA senior co-captain Alexis Ventresca. “We got so excited for our successes. When we had a setback, we got back together and regrouped.”

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO