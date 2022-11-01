Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Miley Cyrus Returns To The Spotlight In The Shortest Little Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27th.
Amidst Fans Questioning Billie Eilish and Her Relationship With Jesse Rutherford, Brother Finneas Has THIS to Say
While people love Billie Eilish for her music, fans were less than thrilled about her dating choice. The No Time to Die singer has acquired a lot of success at a young age, winning multiple Grammy’s at the age of 20, with a whole life ahead of her. Today, she has a massive fan following that were concerned when the artist started dating Jesse Rutherford.
Megan Fox's Halloween Costume With Machine Gun Kelly Is So Extra & Christians Are Furious
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are really stirring the pot with their couple's Halloween costume, and the Christian community is particularly pissed off about it. MGK dressed up as a priest for his Halloween costume on Sunday, and while it's not clear what Megan Fox was supposed to be, she was definitely going for a "sexy" something.
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott rock family Halloween costumes amid cheating claims
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott put on a united front with their kids for Halloween after rumors swirled that the “Sicko Mode” rapper cheated on the reality star with his ex. Jenner and Scott, along with their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, and still-unnamed 8-month-old son formerly known as Wolf,...
Yeehaw! Kendall Jenner Embraced Her Inner Cowgirl in a "Toy Story" Halloween Costume
Yippy ki-yay — Kendall Jenner has given us another slay! And you can bet your (cowgirl) boots that we're saving her Jessie from Disney's Toy Story Halloween costume as inspo for next year's not-so-scary fright night 'fit. ICYMI, Kenny's been killing the game every October with iconic get-ups that...
Kim Kardashian embraced disordered diet, exercise plan to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress due to FOMO
If you agree with designer Bob Mackie, who thought Kim Kardashian's decision to wear Marilyn Monroe's dress to the Met Gala was a "big mistake," then this week's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu is really going to bum you out. The latest installment, "What's More American Than Marilyn Monroe?"...
The best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022 (so far)
Celebrities are getting spooky. A number of stars aren’t waiting until Halloween night to break out their costumes, stepping out wearing wild styles well ahead of October 31. Hollywood set the bar quite high in 2021 — who could forget Harry Styles as Dorothy, Megan Thee Stallion as Pinhead or Lizzo as Baby Yoda? — but this year, we’ve already seen the likes of Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Vanessa Hudgens trot out some seriously elaborate and eerie getups. From Vanessa Hudgens’ ode to “Black Swan” to Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber twinning as green-skinned witches, check out the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022...
Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé
Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Milla Jovovich Called ‘The Fifth Element’ Costume ‘A Bit Embarrassing’
Here's a look at Milla Jovovich's thoughts on her Leeloo costume for 'The Fifth Element' and why the actor called it 'embarrassing'.
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands and Channel 'The Shining' Twins for Halloween
Rebel Wilson went for a creepy twinning look for her second Halloween costume this year. The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, wore a blue dress with lace trim and a pink bow around the waist, which was perfectly complemented by girlfriend Ramona Agruma to evoke the ghostly twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining, as they stepped out Friday night in Los Angeles.
Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'
This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance
Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
During Taylor Swift's first late night interview since the release of her record-breaking album "Midnights," the singer-songwriter teases a possible upcoming tour while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon.
Billie Eilish Pokes Fun at Age Gap with Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford in Halloween Couples Costume
Billie Eilish's fans are not too happy with her choice of Halloween costume this year. On Tuesday morning, the "Happier Than Ever" singer shared a photo dump from her Halloween festivities — and in the very last slide, she included a photo with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. "life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy🤡,"...
Jennifer Aniston Stuns In All-Black Outfit While Jogging In New York City
Jennifer Aniston is a huge fan of all-black when it comes to the red carpet – and it looks like she is also a fan of the dark, monochrome color palette in terms of her athleisure too, as she looked incredible when she was pictured jogging in an all-black outfit in New York City.
You Have to See Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Dressed as These Two Pop Stars for Halloween: Exclusive
Halloween is just around the corner, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for for the ultimate spooky daytime show special. Live with Kelly & Ryan shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Oct. 27) a photo of the duo dressed as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, with Ripa rocking the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s signature oversized, monochromatic outfit while Seacrest channels the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” star in a fluffy pink coat. Live’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe will air on Halloween (Oct. 31) and feature over 75 costumes and multiple secret celebrity guest cameos, creating fresh...
