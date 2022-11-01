Read full article on original website
Outdoor Retailers Give Customers Their Expertise for Free. Should They?
If you've ever worked in outdoor retail, you are probably all too familiar with a particular customer. They come in, use up your time and expertise to gain product knowledge and find the proper fit, subtly (or not so subtly) take a picture of the thing they want, thank you for your time, and walk out. Your customer, whom you guided along a journey, turns around and buys online, because they found a better price, a different color, or a bigger size.
Our Editors’ Must-Have Cooking Gear
At Outside, we never shy away from telling people about our favorite gear, whether it's a go-to hat, ski, running shoe—or cooking utensil. Here, we've rounded up our top picks for achieving delicious meals, pre- or post-adventure.
I Built a Pro-Level Sprinter Camper Van in My Driveway. Here’s How You Can Too.
In 2017, I traded in my trusty Tacoma for an unproven, barebones cargo van. I was hedging that my soon-to-be camper and its creature comforts would afford me even more—and bigger—adventures. All I had to do was build it. I'm a handy guy, and with a plan to keep things simple, I figured it'd be pretty straightforward. It wasn't.
Mountain Bikes Don’t Need to Be Complicated: 5 Places Where Less Is More
I've already complained that some of the latest innovations cooked up by the bike industry could add more complexity than they're worth. But it's not all bad news. There are also some good ideas out there that make bikes both simpler and better.
The Orvis Pro HD Insulated Hoodie Is My Go-To Jacket for Sub-Zero Temperatures
There are lot of things a jacket needs to do to protect you from the cold, beyond providing insulation. Factors like fit, packability, weight, breathability, and weatherproofness matter almost as much as shear warmth. The Orvis Pro HD Insulated Hoodie has all that, and is absolutely stuffed full of insulation, too. When I need to be outside in sub-zero temperatures, this is the jacket I reach for.
Do You Need a Table on the Back of Your Truck? Probably Not.
Do you need a table-storage platform that slides into your hitch receiver and adds usable space off the back of your vehicle? Probably not, but do you really need rooftop tents, puffy vests, and portable fire pits, either? There’s a certain segment of people reading this review that think all of those items are ridiculous and can’t fathom why anyone would possibly need a table extending from their hitch. But I’m not one of them. There’s a good chance I’m wearing a puffy vest and sitting next to a portable fire pit while you’re reading this. That said, the haters aren’t wrong. You don’t need the HitchFire Ledge ($325), but just because a piece of gear isn’t necessary doesn’t mean it isn’t awesome. I’ve been using it for over a month, and having a table on the back of my truck has been a game changer.
This Major Outdoor Trade Show Is Now Letting Consumers In
As an outdoor customer, have you ever wanted to attend an industry trade show to get sneak peeks at all the gear coming out next season? Soon, you'll be able to. The Big Gear Show (BGS), the exclusive hardgoods-only event created in 2020, is attempting to reinvent and revitalize the outdoor trade show model by inviting the public next June.
Geartrade’s ‘UnNew November’ Offers Big Deals on Winter Gear
While it's easy to see how the outdoor industry creates exceptional and long-lasting gear and apparel, what's less fun to see are the darker impacts of our consumer habits. More than 85 percent of new apparel reportedly ends up in landfills in less than a year, and a staggering 2,000 pieces of apparel are thrown out each second worldwide.
The Rise of the Outdoor Industry’s Most Powerful Marketing Firm
The brilliant blue sky turned a glowing white as snow packed around Penn Newhard's head. Entombed in ice, he could wiggle his toes in his boots and fingers in his gloves, but otherwise was locked in a seated position as snow continued to crush down on top of him. Waves of claustrophobia spiked his heart rate. He knew he had to calm down and control his breathing.
Why the Ford Raptor R Will Be the Last of the V8 Super Trucks
I just drove the fastest internal-combustion-engine off-road truck that will ever be sold in a showroom. Packing 700 horsepower into the Ford Raptor R, and doing it so seamlessly that the vehicle never feels like it's getting out of control, is an incredible achievement. But there's already something faster and more exciting out there. It just isn't powered by dead dinosaurs.
Retailer Evo Introduces Rewards Program for Gear, Adventure Travel
The Seattle-based gear retailer Evo is expanding its growing travel business with a loyalty-points program, the company announced today. Customers can now earn points through a free-to-join Evo Membership, and use them for purchasing gear or booking adventure trips with the retailer.
The Gear Our Editors Loved in October
Depending on how you look at it, October is a mixed bag. Some days feel like full-on winter, while others can make you wonder if summer is really going to end. To Outside staffers, it's one of the best times of the year to be in mother nature, enjoying whatever she throws at you. Here's what we used to do just that.
I Can See the Future of Bicycle Technology and I Don’t Like It
I do my best to resist conspiracy theories. For example, I don't go around saying that the Earth is flat. Sure, if it really was round you'd expect cycling to be much easier since you'd always be going downhill just a tiny bit, but I'll go ahead and give the "scientists" the benefit of the doubt so I don't get shunned by "society."
