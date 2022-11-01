Do you need a table-storage platform that slides into your hitch receiver and adds usable space off the back of your vehicle? Probably not, but do you really need rooftop tents, puffy vests, and portable fire pits, either? There’s a certain segment of people reading this review that think all of those items are ridiculous and can’t fathom why anyone would possibly need a table extending from their hitch. But I’m not one of them. There’s a good chance I’m wearing a puffy vest and sitting next to a portable fire pit while you’re reading this. That said, the haters aren’t wrong. You don’t need the HitchFire Ledge ($325), but just because a piece of gear isn’t necessary doesn’t mean it isn’t awesome. I’ve been using it for over a month, and having a table on the back of my truck has been a game changer.

14 DAYS AGO