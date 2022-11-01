ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State



Augusta Free Press

Virginia awards $115.7 million in heating assistance this winter

The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded $115.7 million for the Low Income Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP). Funding is administered through the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and will assist low-income individuals and families in paying for home heating costs this winter, and cover unpaid utility bills. Funds will also enable families to make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower heating and cooling bills.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia HBCUs to mentor at-risk middle school, high school students

National test scores reveal that students in Virginia lost extensive learning in recent years, but a new program will help at-risk students recover. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday a partnership between the Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU): Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, and Virginia Union University.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Farm Credit of the Virginias awards $100,000 in grants through charitable contributions fund

Farm Credit of the Virginias, a lending cooperative that serves Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, announced the association has awarded $100,000 in grants to eligible charitable organizations through the newly established Farm Credit of the Virginias’ charitable contributions fund. In Augusta County, three organizations were awarded funding: Ride...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Natural fibers developer to establish U.S. headquarters in Virginia

FyberX Holdings will invest $17.5 million to establish headquarters in the United States. A production operation will also be housed in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County, Va. FyberX develops technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, according to a press release. The new...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virtual Ivy Talk to discuss Virginia black bears, spread of mange

The Ivy Creek Foundation is hosting its November Ivy Talk on the topic of Virginia bears and issues they face. In this talk, David Kocka, a district wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, will talk about VDWF’s efforts to understand the infestation and spread of sarcoptic mange.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

‘Fall Back’ means sun glare for morning, darkness for evening commute

While many people enjoy the extra hour of sleep when we turn clocks back this Sunday, there are also potential challenges for drivers as they adjust to the time change. AAA Mid-Atlantic and the Virginia Department of Transportation are reminding drivers to be prepared as changes in sleep patterns may increase chances of drowsy driving and accidents due to seasonal sun glare.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Proposals are being accepted for outdoor recreation matching grants

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is accepting pre-application proposals for submission to the National Park Service Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program, or ORLP. Part of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, ORLP provides matching grants for outdoor recreation projects in underserved urban areas. ORLP is a 50-50 matching...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Scouting for Food: Local Boy Scouts to collect items for BRAFB

Boy Scouts from the Virginia Headwaters Council and Shenandoah Area Council will distribute approximately 12,000 door hangers the morning of Saturday, Nov. 5. Residents in the Charlottesville and Shenandoah Valley are encouraged to donate bags of canned or dry food by leaving them next to their front doors by 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 when the Boy Scouts will return and collect the donations.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA



