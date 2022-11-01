Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Who wants to be a billionaire? Powerball jackpot grows to $1.5 billion
There was no winning jackpot ticket sold for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing for $1.2 billion. As a result, the jackpot has risen to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing on Saturday. Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the Powerball was 23. The...
Augusta Free Press
Get ‘a little extra love’ when visiting wineries this winter with a few magic words
Nearly 40 wineries in Virginia are offering an extra pour of holiday wines, slushies, sangrias and cocktails through New Year’s Day to help hostesses make selections to share at gatherings with family and friends. The wine promotion titled “Virginia Wine Love Encore Pour” gives those attending wineries the chance...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia awards $115.7 million in heating assistance this winter
The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded $115.7 million for the Low Income Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP). Funding is administered through the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and will assist low-income individuals and families in paying for home heating costs this winter, and cover unpaid utility bills. Funds will also enable families to make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower heating and cooling bills.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia HBCUs to mentor at-risk middle school, high school students
National test scores reveal that students in Virginia lost extensive learning in recent years, but a new program will help at-risk students recover. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday a partnership between the Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU): Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, and Virginia Union University.
Augusta Free Press
Farm Credit of the Virginias awards $100,000 in grants through charitable contributions fund
Farm Credit of the Virginias, a lending cooperative that serves Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, announced the association has awarded $100,000 in grants to eligible charitable organizations through the newly established Farm Credit of the Virginias’ charitable contributions fund. In Augusta County, three organizations were awarded funding: Ride...
Augusta Free Press
Natural fibers developer to establish U.S. headquarters in Virginia
FyberX Holdings will invest $17.5 million to establish headquarters in the United States. A production operation will also be housed in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County, Va. FyberX develops technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, according to a press release. The new...
Augusta Free Press
Virtual Ivy Talk to discuss Virginia black bears, spread of mange
The Ivy Creek Foundation is hosting its November Ivy Talk on the topic of Virginia bears and issues they face. In this talk, David Kocka, a district wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, will talk about VDWF’s efforts to understand the infestation and spread of sarcoptic mange.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia to offer two-part training in agricultural nutrient management planning
The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will offer a two-part training school on how to develop agricultural nutrient management plans and gain certification as plan writers. The first session will be December 1 and 2, according to a press release, a lecture series by Virginia Tech professors on the...
Augusta Free Press
‘Fall Back’ means sun glare for morning, darkness for evening commute
While many people enjoy the extra hour of sleep when we turn clocks back this Sunday, there are also potential challenges for drivers as they adjust to the time change. AAA Mid-Atlantic and the Virginia Department of Transportation are reminding drivers to be prepared as changes in sleep patterns may increase chances of drowsy driving and accidents due to seasonal sun glare.
Augusta Free Press
Election Guide 2022: Everything you need to know about local races, congressional midterms
Local and mid-term elections are coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls are open in Virginia from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. #TeamAFP has put together an Election Guide for you to read our coverage before you head to the polls. From the Augusta County courthouse issue to City Council...
Augusta Free Press
Proposals are being accepted for outdoor recreation matching grants
The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is accepting pre-application proposals for submission to the National Park Service Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program, or ORLP. Part of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, ORLP provides matching grants for outdoor recreation projects in underserved urban areas. ORLP is a 50-50 matching...
Augusta Free Press
Scouting for Food: Local Boy Scouts to collect items for BRAFB
Boy Scouts from the Virginia Headwaters Council and Shenandoah Area Council will distribute approximately 12,000 door hangers the morning of Saturday, Nov. 5. Residents in the Charlottesville and Shenandoah Valley are encouraged to donate bags of canned or dry food by leaving them next to their front doors by 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 when the Boy Scouts will return and collect the donations.
Augusta Free Press
Farmers in crisis: AgriStress Helpline provides mental health support, aims to reduce suicide
The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation is working to promote the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ newly launched AgriStress Helpline to provide the state’s farmers with mental health support. Farmers can call or text 833-897-2474 to speak directly with a healthcare professional. Crisis specialists have access to...
