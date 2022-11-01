FOXBORO -- OK. So. A win is a win. And in that sense, the Patriots did all that they had to do on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.Still ... to say the Patriots are a well-oiled machine heading into their bye week would be a slight overstatement.While the New England defense was utterly dominant against Sam Ehlinger and the struggling Colts on Sunday, the offense was a bit underwhelming.As such, there's plenty to pick from when filling out the Four Ups and Four Downs from the 26-3 victory.Four UpsMatthew JudonJudon set the tone by sacking Ehlinger on the Colts' first...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 23 MINUTES AGO