Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
charlotte49ers.com
WBB MEET THE TEAM: Tracey Hueston and Keanna Rembert
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The "Meet the Team" feature for Charlotte women's basketball comes to an end today taking a look at a pair of transfers joining the squad. Here's a look at Tracey Hueston and Keanna Rembert to round out our roster of 12 for the 2022-23 season. HUESTON...
charlotte49ers.com
Men's Basketball Central: Charlotte vs. Coppin State
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte men's basketball team opens its 57th season on Monday night inside Halton Arena against MEAC foe, Coppin State. The opening tip from the Queen City is slated for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Fans can follow Monday's opener via Sidearm Live Stats, HERE, or...
Video shows motorcycle rider shouting racial slurs at driver in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A social media influencer from Charlotte posted a video on TikTok that shows a motorcycle rider yelling and spewing racial slurs at a driver in Gastonia. The video shot on East Franklin Boulevard got about 250,000 views. In the video at the top of this webpage,...
wccbcharlotte.com
$1 Billion Powerball Jackpot Has Charlotte Lottery Players Dreaming Big
CHARLOTTE, N. C. — On Monday night, the Powerball Jackpot had reached an estimated $1 Billion. If a player was lucky enough to have the winning digits, it would be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history. WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik spent the day talking to Powerball lottery players...
CMPD dispels rumor of serial killer in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Several posts on social media went viral with a claim that a serial killer was on the loose in Charlotte, but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Tuesday that the posts aren’t true. Channel 9 isn’t sharing the social media posts, but one video on TikTok...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
WATCH: White Biker Shouts Racial Slurs At Black Driver In North Carolina
The motorcyclist repeatedly called the driver an 'idiot' and then the N-word twice.
4-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A death investigation is underway after a 4-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Wednesday. Officers responded at about 7;30 p.m. to the area of 1900 Charleston Place in southeast Charlotte and found the boy suffering from what they initially described as a self-inflicted gunshot […]
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only
Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
2 Charlotte teens arrested, 2 others hospitalized after police chase in stolen vehicle ends in crash
The incident began at 2:33 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Gateway Blvd. area, police said.
17-year-old girl reported missing, Mooresville police say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police in Mooresville are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday. The Mooresville Police Department said Trinity Cross was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 30. The teen, who has a history of running away, left around 8 a.m. and hasn't been seen since, police said. She could be in the Mooresville, Cornelius or Huntersville areas.
‘I’m going to kill you.’ Charlotte man who held up 3 businesses is sentenced
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWWS) – A Charlotte man who held up three businesses with a BB gun was sentenced Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said Wednesday. Charlotte resident John Gaddy, 35, was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to Hobbs Act robbery in June. Records showed […]
Teen shot in arm, leg in yard of Rock Hill home, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old man was found shot twice in the yard of a home in Rock Hill Tuesday evening, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers responded to a home on the 400 block of Rich Street where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds […]
Man attacks 3 with machete in North Carolina, police say
A machete-wielding suspect on a bicycle attacked three men in Gastonia, authorities said Tuesday.
‘Free-for-all’: Street drifting, racing take over SouthPark intersection leaving residents concerned
CHARLOTTE — Several residents in SouthPark witnessed street racing and stunts late Friday night at the intersection of Tyvola and Park roads. Serena Battista watched it happen from her condo balcony. There were cars doing doughnuts, drifting, screeching tires and the noises of loud engines and horns. “It was...
Arrest made after woman killed in Catawba County crash
NEWTON, N.C. — Highway patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Catawba County Friday morning. The wreck was at the intersection of Highway 16 and Mount Olive Church Road in Newton just after 6 a.m. State troopers said an A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser, was traveling north...
Suspect sought in Belmont bank robbery
BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought in a bank robbery that occurred midday Monday, Belmont Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:30 p.m. Monday at the State Employee’s Credit Union on Wilkinson Blvd. An initial investigation revealed a robbery suspect entered and fled in a dark-colored […]
North Carolina woman sentenced to 8 years for embezzling $15M from former employer, used funds to pay for wedding
According to court documents, from 2013 to January 2020, Donna Osowitt Steele, 53, of Taylorsville, executed an extensive scheme to defraud her employer, only identified in documents as 'Victim Company A.'
North Carolina realtor allegedly put cameras in smoke detectors, spied on wife and others
Krantz's wife told Queen City News that she discovered two cameras inside her smoke detectors sometime around Sept. 26.
