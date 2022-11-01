ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

charlotte49ers.com

WBB MEET THE TEAM: Tracey Hueston and Keanna Rembert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The "Meet the Team" feature for Charlotte women's basketball comes to an end today taking a look at a pair of transfers joining the squad. Here's a look at Tracey Hueston and Keanna Rembert to round out our roster of 12 for the 2022-23 season. HUESTON...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotte49ers.com

Men's Basketball Central: Charlotte vs. Coppin State

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte men's basketball team opens its 57th season on Monday night inside Halton Arena against MEAC foe, Coppin State. The opening tip from the Queen City is slated for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Fans can follow Monday's opener via Sidearm Live Stats, HERE, or...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

$1 Billion Powerball Jackpot Has Charlotte Lottery Players Dreaming Big

CHARLOTTE, N. C. — On Monday night, the Powerball Jackpot had reached an estimated $1 Billion. If a player was lucky enough to have the winning digits, it would be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history. WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik spent the day talking to Powerball lottery players...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD dispels rumor of serial killer in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Several posts on social media went viral with a claim that a serial killer was on the loose in Charlotte, but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Tuesday that the posts aren’t true. Channel 9 isn’t sharing the social media posts, but one video on TikTok...
CHARLOTTE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
WBTW News13

4-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A death investigation is underway after a 4-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Wednesday. Officers responded at about 7;30 p.m. to the area of 1900 Charleston Place in southeast Charlotte and found the boy suffering from what they initially described as a self-inflicted gunshot […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only

Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

17-year-old girl reported missing, Mooresville police say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police in Mooresville are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday. The Mooresville Police Department said Trinity Cross was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 30. The teen, who has a history of running away, left around 8 a.m. and hasn't been seen since, police said. She could be in the Mooresville, Cornelius or Huntersville areas.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Suspect sought in Belmont bank robbery

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought in a bank robbery that occurred midday Monday, Belmont Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:30 p.m. Monday at the State Employee’s Credit Union on Wilkinson Blvd. An initial investigation revealed a robbery suspect entered and fled in a dark-colored […]
BELMONT, NC

