The Daily Collegian
Renaissance Fund honors Paul and Nancy Silvis, raises $618,833 for scholarships
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State’s 46th annual Renaissance Fund celebration on Nov. 1 honored local volunteers, philanthropists and Penn State graduates Paul and Nancy Silvis. The event, which was livestreamed from the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, hosted nearly 300 in-person and online attendees and raised $618,833 for endowed scholarships to benefit students with financial need. The fundraising total is one of the top five in the Renaissance Fund’s almost five-decade history.
The Daily Collegian
University graduate creates scholarship for veterans in Penn State Law
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Eric Young, a 1980 Penn State graduate, has made a $50,000 commitment to endow the Eric Young Military Law Student Scholarship to benefit those who served in the military and are now students at Penn State Law in University Park. Veterans from any branch of the Armed Forces who served on active duty or left under honorable or general discharge and are, or plan to be, full-time students at Penn State are eligible for this scholarship.
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Altoona student earns prestigious Nursing Corps Scholarship
ALTOONA, Pa. — Penn State Altoona student Makaylah Bangura was recently awarded the prestigious Nurse Corps Scholarship and will join the Scholarship Program Class of 2022-23, a competitive program at the national scale sponsored by the Bureau of Health Workforce, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Bangura is...
The Daily Collegian
Dickinson Law welcomes postdoctoral fellow for CLASSICA Project
CARLISLE, Pa. — Penn State Dickinson Law is pleased to welcome Mindy Nunez Duffourc as a postdoctoral fellow for the CLASSICA project, which will clinically validate an AI-based clinic support system to rapidly identify cancerous tumors and map their distribution. Spearheaded by Dickinson Law Assistant Professor of Law Sara...
The Daily Collegian
Altoona LaunchBox to host logo development webinar Nov. 16
ALTOONA, Pa. — The Altoona LaunchBox supported by the Hite family and the Sheetz Center for Entrepreneurial Excellence, will hold a webinar titled "How to Develop a Logo That Works" from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Colleen Devorris, founder and CEO of BrandDemon Strategy+Design, will share...
The Daily Collegian
'Meet the English Faculty' event set for Nov. 15
ALTOONA, Pa. — Students interested in the English major or professional writing minor at Penn State Altoona are invited to the informal “Meet the English Faculty” gathering on Tuesday, Nov. 15, before and after the Hard Freight Café open mic event in the Titelman Study of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts.
The Daily Collegian
'Growing Impact' podcast probes world of cellular agriculture, meat production
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The latest episode of the "Growing Impact" podcast features Josephine Wee, an assistant professor of food science in the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences. She is a food scientist with expertise in mycology and fungal biology. Her work involves the study of mushrooms, yeast and mold. On the podcast, Wee discusses her work with cellular agriculture and explains how lab-grown meat may be a better alternative to large-scale commercial meat production. Her seed grant project is titled “Development of Innovative Materials and Technology for Cellular Agriculture.”
PAW Center celebrates grand opening in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In 1948 the first field house was built for athletes at Penn State DuBois, fast forward 74 years and the newly renovated PAW (Physical fitness, Athletics, and Wellness) Center is now complete. The idea to renovate was first brought up in 2017. However, the plans for renovations were not approved […]
Onward State
Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano Stops By State College For ‘Restore Freedom’ Tour
With Election Day a week away, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and his wife, Rebbie, made a stop at C3 Sports on Tuesday evening as part of his “Restore Freedom” tour. Hundreds of attendees filled the venue. After the regional director for the Mastriano campaign welcomed the...
The Daily Collegian
Hard Freight Café open mic event set for Nov. 15
ALTOONA, Pa. — Hard Freight Café, an open mic event, will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the Titelman Study of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts at Penn State Altoona. Attendees are invited to read or perform their own work or share...
During State College visit, Doug Mastriano promises ‘new birth of freedom’ if elected PA governor
Doug Mastriano, Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, held a campaign rally in State College Tuesday night.
The Daily Collegian
Behrend cross country teams win AMCC championships
ERIE, Pa. — Penn State Behrend’s cross country teams won the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference championships at Mt. Aloysius on Oct. 29. Kody Klein, a sophomore from North East, won the men’s individual title. Savanna Carr, a senior from Franklin, won the women’s championship. Behrend’s soccer,...
The Daily Collegian
Professor Yaw Agawu-Kakraba to read from debut novel Nov. 15
Yaw Agawu-Kakraba, professor of Spanish and African studies at Penn State Altoona, will read from his debut novel, "The Restless Crucible," at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the Titelman Study of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts. The reading will kick off the fall Hard Freight Café open mic event.
WNEP-TV 16
The Unsolved: Cindy Song vanishes from State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — October 31, 2022, marks 21 years since a Penn State student vanished, a case that remains unsolved in Centre County. Thousands of students from all over the world find their home for four years on the campus of Penn State University Park in State College.
fox8tv.com
Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands
The 1st ever Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands was held on Saturday in Altoona. Twenty three bands took part in the competition from across the state and competed in several divisions for 1st place with Indiana University of Pennsylvania showcasing a guest performance. Organizers of the event wanted...
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman hits Carlisle, and Cumberland County Democrats feel seen
CARLISLE - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman brought his “get-back-up” road show to an unscheduled stop in Carlisle Wednesday, and Cumberland County Democrats felt seen. Fetterman, in a brisk eight-minute stump speech for his U.S. Senate candidacy, promised to be a solidifying vote for Senate Democrats in Washington, dedicated to eliminating that chamber’s filibuster rule in order to permit action on more Democratic policy agenda items.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday
The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA
I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
This is where political campaign signs are — and aren’t — allowed around Centre County
In most places, they’re not allowed in the right-of-way.
