Taylor Swift to stop in Mass., New Jersey on ‘The Eras’ stadium tour

By Olivia Perreault
 4 days ago

Conn. (WTNH) — While pop superstar Taylor Swift might not be stopping in Connecticut on her upcoming stadium tour, Swifties in the Nutmeg state won’t have to travel too far to see the “Lover” singer in action.

Swift announced the news of her tour early Tuesday morning, which is set to kick-off in Glendale, Arizona in March 2023. She’ll stop in Foxborough, Mass. for a two-day run on May 19 and 20 at Gillette Stadium, followed by two gigs at East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on May 26 and 27.

She’ll also appear in cities like Atlanta, Detroit, and Pittsburgh before ending in Los Angeles early August.

Emo pop-punk group Paramore, rocker Phoebe Bridgers, British singer-songwriter beabadoobee, pop band MUNA, and the sister trio HAIM will serve as opening acts, varying per date. Rising artists GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN will also provide support.

Swift said the tour is “a journey through the musical eras of my career,” honoring both her past and present sound. While the first round of dates will cross the U.S., she noted international dates will be announced soon.

Reality or myth: A look at Connecticut’s urban legends

The Eras Tour follows Swift’s recent debut of her 10th studio album, Midnights . The highly anticipated record — her first in three years — broke records since its release on Oct. 21. Swift became the first artist to claim all 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100’s chart in a single week. Additionally, the album broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history.

“Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows,” Swift said on the day of the album’s release. “Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic, or lonely. Just like Midnights .”

Find tickets to Swift’s tour here .

