abc17news.com
Police close part of Clark Lane in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have closed part of a major artery in east Columbia. Emergency dispatchers said in a public alert a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday that Clark Lane had been closed near Hanover Boulevard for a "police incident." No other details were given. Check back for updates to...
939theeagle.com
Buchheit plans to retain all Orscheln employees involved in Tractor Supply purchase
You’ll notice Buchheit signs in front of the Orscheln stores in Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton. Southeast Missouri-based Buchheit has acquired 12 new stores, as part of Tractor Supply’s complicated purchase of Moberly-based Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply had to divest some stores, as part of the sale and per the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
Howard County bridge to stay closed for more than a month
A bridge that was closed last week will remain closed for more than a month, the Missouri Department of Transportation said Wednesday. The post Howard County bridge to stay closed for more than a month appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Election Will Decide Who Represents Lake Area In MO 4th Congressional District
Local candidates in the Lake Area are running unopposed, but area voters will have a few big decisions to make on November 8th, including a Congressional contact. The fourth congressional district stretches from south of Kansas City into portions of The Lake Area counties of Benton, Morgan, Pulaski, Laclede and portions of Camden.
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks
Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION CLOSING RAILROAD CROSSING ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
The Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing the railroad crossing on Missouri Route 41 in Cooper County on Thursday morning November 3, 2022. The crossing is north of the Lamine River. Repairs on the crossing are scheduled from November 3-5. Travelers are advised to use alternate routes while work...
See a Dreamy Missouri Lake Home Right Across from Margaritaville
Do you daydream about living the lake life? If so and you wouldn't mind being just down the road from Margaritaville, I found a dreamy Missouri lake home for you to consider. Even though it's not exactly realistic for me and my family, I sometimes browse available homes that are next to lakes. It's hard to get any more "lake" in Missouri than Osage Beach. This home is at 1459 Hawk Island Drive there and as the overhead map shows very close to fishing and Margaritaville.
myozarksonline.com
Wright County Buggy Accident Injures Marshfield Man
A 43-year-old Marshfield man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 3:00 p.m. Sunday on highway F, ten miles west of Hartville in Wright County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Amos L. Graver fell off an open-range buggy. Graver was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
SGF motorcyclist hit, killed by semi in Webster County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer unit east of Fordland in Webster County on Monday, Oct. 31. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was on U.S. 60 east of Fordland in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit driven by a 57-year-old man […]
KMBC.com
Funeral held for construction worker killed in Clay County bridge collapse
CALIFORNIA, Mo. — An emotional service honored the life of Connor Ernst, the 22-year-old construction worker killed in a deadly bridge collapse last week in Clay County. KMBC 9 spoke with his parents who say they are overwhelmed by the flood of support they've seen, as fellow Marines he served with and members of his construction crew were among those who came to pay their respects.
KRMS Radio
Deer Accident In Lake Ozark Gives Person Minor Injury
One of a handful of minor motor vehicle accidents was one at 6 PM in Lake Ozark involving a deer. The report says 41 year old Charlesetta D. Kolb’s vehicle struck the animal while travelling on 54 just before Route MM.
Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies
CENTRALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors after allegedly stealing and crashing a car. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident, causing more than $1,000 in damages, both felonies. She was also charged with carelessly operating The post Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KTTS
Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
California Couple Killed in Moniteau County Crash
A California couple was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1988 Kenworth grain truck, driven by 26-year-old Benjamin A. Knipp of Tipton, was on US 50, west of Cross Lane Road (east of Tipton) just before 7 p.m., when Knipp started to make a left turn, when the Kenworth was struck in the rear by an eastbound 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by 79-year-old Richard E. Manning of California. Richard and his passenger, 74-year-old Mary L. Manning of California, were pronounced dead at the scene by Moniteau County Coroner Brad Friedmeyer at 7:35 p.m.
targetedonc.com
Oncology Hematology Associates Opens New Clinic in Lebanon
Leading local cancer center expands clinic reach to Laclede County with a new location. LEBANON, Mo., November 1, 2022 – Oncology Hematology Associates (OHA), a community-based oncology-hematology practice and member of the American Oncology Network (AON), is pleased to announce that its newest clinic, located at 1228 Deadra Drive in Lebanon, is open to patients today.
welcometowarsaw.com
Benton County Boutique Crawl 2022
What is the boutique crawl? This event is a group of boutiques, home décor and specialty shops have gotten together for the second annual Benton County Boutique Crawl! Shop small, shop local and help support our local community!. When is the boutique crawl? Friday, November 11th from 10am-6pm and...
myozarksonline.com
The Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville is looking to fill current vacancies for Correctional Officers
The Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville is looking to fill current vacancies for Correctional Officers. No experience is required. Training will be provided. Applicants are suggested to complete an application by obtaining at www.pcsheriff2.com prior to an interview to expedite the interview process. If unable, applications will be available at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. If unavailable on November 2nd, please contact Lt. Robison at 573-774-4793 to schedule an interview.
Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri NAACP sent a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022 on Wednesday for several of its chapters as endorsers on its website. Legal Missouri 2022 is a group that supports a "yes" vote on Amendment 3 in the Nov. 8 election. If it passes, it would make recreational sales of marijuana The post Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MU receives $25 million donation from Kinder Foundation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri received a $25 million donation Tuesday from the Kinder Foundation to increase educational opportunities within the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy. It is expected to increase the amount of faculty members at the institute. The donation will allow the institute to double the number of students it can support during a summer internship in Washington, D.C. The post MU receives $25 million donation from Kinder Foundation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
