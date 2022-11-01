Vote now: What was the biggest upset in the first round of the OHSAA football playoffs

Little Miami and Eaton pulled upsets, but were they the biggest?

On Monday, we showed you the nine teams that were seeded 13-15 who won a first-round playoff game in the OHSAA football playoffs.

Now it is your turn to vote on which upset was the best of the nine.

Voting will end Friday at 5:00 p.m., just in time to see what teams can pull upsets in the second round.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Division II

No. 15 Little Miami 27, No. 2 Xenia 24 in 2 OT

Division III

No. 13 Kenston 40, No. 4 University School 33

No. 13 Defiance 63, No. 4 Cloverleaf 28

Division IV

No. 13 Akron Buchtel 24, No. 4 Woodridge 21

No. 13 Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38, No. 4 Chillicothe Unioto 0

No. 14 Eaton 31, No. 3 Bishop Fenwick 28

Division V

No. 13 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 45, No. 4 Richmond Edison 14

No. 13 Gahanna Columbus Academy 36, No. 4 Centerburg 14

Division VI

No. 13 West Jefferson 49, No. 4 Newcomerstown 14