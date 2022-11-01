ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorebook Live

Vote now: What was the biggest upset in the first round of the OHSAA football playoffs

By Ryan Isley
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RouKm_0iuRl98D00

Little Miami and Eaton pulled upsets, but were they the biggest?

On Monday, we showed you the nine teams that were seeded 13-15 who won a first-round playoff game in the OHSAA football playoffs.

Now it is your turn to vote on which upset was the best of the nine.

Voting will end Friday at 5:00 p.m., just in time to see what teams can pull upsets in the second round.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Division II

Region 8

No. 15 Little Miami 27, No. 2 Xenia 24 in 2 OT

Division III

Region 9

No. 13 Kenston 40, No. 4 University School 33

Region 10

No. 13 Defiance 63, No. 4 Cloverleaf 28

Division IV

Region 13

No. 13 Akron Buchtel 24, No. 4 Woodridge 21

Region 16

No. 13 Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38, No. 4 Chillicothe Unioto 0

No. 14 Eaton 31, No. 3 Bishop Fenwick 28

Division V

Region 17

No. 13 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 45, No. 4 Richmond Edison 14

Region 19

No. 13 Gahanna Columbus Academy 36, No. 4 Centerburg 14

Division VI

Region 23

No. 13 West Jefferson 49, No. 4 Newcomerstown 14

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy