Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Auburn may have 1 big concern about Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders is reportedly in the mix to become the next head coach at Auburn. One issue, however, may give the school some pause when it comes to a potential pursuit. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports named Sanders as a candidate for the Auburn job in a “Big Noon Saturday” appearance. However, Feldman voiced one issue that may derail a hire.
Colts Rule Out 4 Ahead of Matchup with Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out four players ahead of their matchup on Sunday with the New England Patriots.
Matt Leinart’s son receives scholarship offer from ex-USC coach
Matt Leinart’s son has received a scholarship offer from a very familiar coach. Cole Leinart, who is a freshman at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., shared on Twitter this week that he had received a scholarship offer from Georgia Southern. Georgia Southern is coached by Clay...
'Surprise' Sale? Cowboys' Jerry Jones Comments on Dan Snyder 'Noodling' Move with Commanders
"He’s out testing the waters.” - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, explaining Dan Snyder's possible sale of the Washington Commanders.
Jerry Jones addresses the big announcement from Dan Snyder
If Dan Snyder is gearing up for a sale of the Washington Commanders, Jerry Jones isn’t about to divulge any secrets. Jones spoke on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and was asked about Snyder’s announcement this week. The Snyders announced that they are working with a bank to explore all possible financial transactions related to the team.
Lane Kiffin calls out ‘rat poison’ after being listed No. 1 in poll
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss at 8-1 this season and is on high alert for “rat poison.”. A Twitter account called “Big Game Boomer” on Friday shared its list of the top 25 most likable and least likable coaches in college football. They named Kiffin the No. 1 most likable coach in the sport.
Arkansas loses to Liberty on incredibly close 2-point conversion
Arkansas nearly completed a big comeback against Liberty on Saturday, but their bid fell short on a close 2-point conversion. Arkansas was down 21-0 at halftime and trailed 21-5 in the fourth quarter. But the Razorbacks rallied for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a score with 1:11 left that brought them to down 21-19.
Bengals coaches aren't happy with Joe Mixon's pass blocking
The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t shying away from some obvious weak points on the team right now. One of those pertains to star running back Joe Mixon, who has been a massive weak point in some facets of his game during the team’s 4-4 start. As offensive coordinator Brian...
Ryan Day makes lame excuse for Ohio State performance
Ohio State coach Ryan Day had some explaining to do after his team’s unimpressive 21-7 victory over 1-8 Northwestern on Saturday. The Buckeyes actually fell behind 7-0 and went into halftime tied at 7 against the hapless Wildcats. Ohio State only really pulled away in the fourth quarter. The game was played in difficult conditions, as players had to contend with rain and 40 MPH wind gusts throughout the game, which certainly impacted the game plan.
Packers punished for bizarre goal line trick play attempt
The Green Bay Packers’ struggling offense looks more desperate with each passing week, and may have hit rock bottom Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Packers struggled against the Lions in the first half despite Detroit’s status as the league’s worst defense. Green Bay was stopped three times at the 1-yard line to end the first quarter, setting up a big 4th and goal to open the second. Bizarrely, the Packers tried something of a trick play, lining up offensive lineman David Bakthiari as an eligible receiver and making him the target.
Travis Kelce shares which NFL fanbase he hates
Travis Kelce has a pretty good reason for naming one fanbase as his least favorite in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said he “hate(s)” playing the New England Patriots, and he cited one specific reason for why their fans bother him so much. “I’m not...
Rob Gronkowski drops incredible one-liner about Zach Wilson
Leave it to Rob Gronkowski to deliver a phenomenal one-liner regarding New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Gronkowski appeared on FOX Sports 1’s Sunday NFL pregame show and was asked about the New York Jets and whether he believed they could remain contenders. Gronkowski said yes, but not without delivering a great zinger at Wilson.
Report reveals why Panthers turned down huge Brian Burns offer
The Carolina Panthers were very committed to keeping star pass rusher Brian Burns at the trade deadline, and they had an interesting reason for doing so. Multiple reports have indicated that the Los Angeles Rams offered the Panthers their 2024 and 2025 first-round picks in exchange for Burns. The Rams also included a 2023 second-round pick as part of their final offer, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.
Tennessee star Hendon Hooker signs perfect NIL deal
Sometimes, college football players wind up signing the perfect NIL deal. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has joined that club with his newest endorsement. On Friday, the Tennessee quarterback revealed an endorsement deal with French’s mustard. As part of the deal, French’s even set him up with a custom pair of mustard-themed cleats.
Patriots BREAKING: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor OUT Week 9: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The New England Patriots continue their 2022 campaign at home against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Old Michael Thomas tweet resurfaces after toe injury news
An old tweet from Michael Thomas resurfaced on Thursday after the injury news about the wide receiver was reported. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Thursday that he expects Thomas to miss the rest of the season due to a toe injury. If Thomas indeed misses the rest...
Lions Take Advantage of Sulking Aaron Rodgers
Detroit Lions' defense stymies Aaron Rodgers in Week 9 contest with Green Bay Packers.
Video: Commanders score fluke touchdown with help from official
The Washington Commanders scored what will likely end up being the strangest touchdown of the day with an unlikely assist from the back judge. Early in the third quarter, Commanders quarterback Tyler Heinicke connected with wide receiver Curtis Samuel on a 49-yard touchdown pass. The simple stat undersells how weird it was, however. Heinicke essentially chucked a pass into triple coverage, but safety Camryn Bynum was accidentally taken out by the back judge while trying to play the ball. That was just enough for Samuel to make the catch.
Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis files for 2 amazing trademarks
Missouri’s kicker has filed for a couple of awesome trademarks. Harrison Mevis filed applications on October 27 for the phrases “THICCER KICKER” and “MONEY MEVIS.”. Those are both nicknames for Mevis, who was a preseason All-American kicker. Mevis is a junior and definitely on the larger...
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Scout Reveals Trade Target The Colts Looked Into
The Indianapolis Colts were a very popular pick as a dark horse team that could contend for the Super Bowl this season. They made some moves to bolster their defense, giving them legitimate playmakers at all three levels and were hopeful that Matt Ryan would provide an upgrade at quarterback over Carson Wentz.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
168K+
Followers
21K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0