ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
theriver953.com

Teen brings bow and arrow to Staunton schools

The Staunton Police Department received a report about an individual wearing a mask and carrying a bow and arrow on the property of A. R. Ware Elementary and Shelburne Middle School. The schools were placed on lockdown and shortly after the individual was taken into custody without incident. A 13...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Seeking information in Madison County fraud case

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify some people in connection with a fraud case. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at a 7-Eleven store on Oct. 1. Three people are wanted for questioning regarding the...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Bond hearing delayed for Staunton man

The Staunton man accused of pointing a gun at an Augusta County’s Sheriff’s deputy will remain in custody, at least for the weekend. A bond hearing scheduled yesterday afternoon for Allen Dale Kisamore was continued until Monday afternoon, according to online records. Deputies were dispatched Tuesday night to...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC12

1 dead, 1 hurt in Louisa County crash on I-64

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Louisa County that left one man dead, and another person injured early Thursday morning. Troopers responded to I-64 eastbound at mile marker 137 for the report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 1 a.m. According to investigators, a...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Augusta County Sheriff Deputies end a 5 hour standoff

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports a standoff in Staunton. A Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched for a welfare check in the 1400 block of New Hope Road Staunton around 9:15 Nov. 1. When the male opened the door, he placed the Deputy at gun point. The Deputy retreated and...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man arrested, charged in connection with Botetourt County murder

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested and charged a man in connection with an October murder. On Oct. 8, deputies say they responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Route 220 and found a woman dead lying in a gravel lot with an apparent gunshot wound.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Harrisonburg men arrested in Edinburg

Three Harrisonburg men are in custody following an incident early yesterday morning in Shenandoah County. Authorities received a report at around 12:30 of a suspicious vehicle in the 19-thousand block of Senedo Road in the Edinburg area. Prior to arrival, deputies discovered that an assault in which a firearm was...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies learned that...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating construction site theft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) responded to the 1800 block of Parkersburg TPKE on Halloween for a theft from a construction site. The ACSO reports that sometime between the evening of Oct. 28 and morning of Oct. 31, an unknown person or person’s entered two construction trailers and stole thousands of dollars of tools.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Two Staunton schools go on a lockdown, 13-year-old boy in custody

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Shelburne Middle School and Ware Elementary School went on lockdown Friday morning after the schools received a report of someone trying to enter a locked door at the middle school around 9:30 a.m. The school district said parents of students at both schools were notified as...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

PCSO respond to look-alike weapon at Page County High School

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) reported that on Nov. 4, SROs at the Page County Campus were alerted by school administration that a student at Page County High School was in possession of a look-alike weapon. School administrators and SROs acted quickly to...
cvillecountry.com

Charlottesville man dies, city woman seriously injured, in interstate crash near Zion Crossroads

RICHMOND (WINA) – State Police report a Charlottesville man is dead, and a woman seriously injured, in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 early Thursday morning near Zion Crossroads. A trooper says 51-year old Anthony Lee Heim of Charlottesville was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram east at the 137 mile-marker –just east of the Palmyra exit — shortly after 1 Thursday morning when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing seat belt and died at the scene.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Harrisonburg Police investigating Oct. 28 puppy theft from Puppy City

Harrisonburg Police are searching for leads in the theft of a puppy from Puppy City in the Kroger Shopping Center reported on Friday, Oct. 28. According to police, a woman took a puppy from its enclosure around 8 p.m. last Friday, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County: Staunton man held after five-hour armed standoff

A five-hour armed standoff in Augusta County ended with a Staunton man in custody on weapons, obstruction and destruction of property charges. Allen Dale Kisamore, 64, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail after the standoff, which began at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Hope Road, in the Annex area.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Rockingham County: Serious injuries in crash into river in Port Republic

A vehicle crashed off the bridge crossing the South Fork of the Shenandoah River in Port Republic Thursday night, resulting in life-threatening injuries for the driver. Crews from Grottoes Fire, Grottoes Rescue, Rockingham County Fire & Rescue as well as members of the Rockingham County Technical Rescue Team worked together to access, stabilize, extricate, and transfer the patient to Pegasus helicopter and eventually to UVA Medical Center.
PORT REPUBLIC, VA
969wsig.com

Standoff ends with arrest of Staunton man

A Staunton man is in custody following a standoff with authorities that ended early this morning. Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:20 last night to the 14-hundred block of New Hope Road for a welfare check. Upon arrival, a deputy tried to make contact with the subject in question.
STAUNTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy