Teen brings bow and arrow to Staunton schools
The Staunton Police Department received a report about an individual wearing a mask and carrying a bow and arrow on the property of A. R. Ware Elementary and Shelburne Middle School. The schools were placed on lockdown and shortly after the individual was taken into custody without incident. A 13...
Seeking information in Madison County fraud case
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify some people in connection with a fraud case. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at a 7-Eleven store on Oct. 1. Three people are wanted for questioning regarding the...
Bond hearing delayed for Staunton man
1 dead, 1 hurt in Louisa County crash on I-64
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Louisa County that left one man dead, and another person injured early Thursday morning. Troopers responded to I-64 eastbound at mile marker 137 for the report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 1 a.m. According to investigators, a...
Augusta County Sheriff Deputies end a 5 hour standoff
Man arrested, charged in connection with Botetourt County murder
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested and charged a man in connection with an October murder. On Oct. 8, deputies say they responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Route 220 and found a woman dead lying in a gravel lot with an apparent gunshot wound.
Harrisonburg men arrested in Edinburg
Three Harrisonburg men are in custody following an incident early yesterday morning in Shenandoah County. Authorities received a report at around 12:30 of a suspicious vehicle in the 19-thousand block of Senedo Road in the Edinburg area. Prior to arrival, deputies discovered that an assault in which a firearm was...
Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County
Louisa County: Charlottesville man dead from injuries in I-64 crash
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating construction site theft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) responded to the 1800 block of Parkersburg TPKE on Halloween for a theft from a construction site. The ACSO reports that sometime between the evening of Oct. 28 and morning of Oct. 31, an unknown person or person’s entered two construction trailers and stole thousands of dollars of tools.
Two Staunton schools go on a lockdown, 13-year-old boy in custody
PCSO respond to look-alike weapon at Page County High School
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) reported that on Nov. 4, SROs at the Page County Campus were alerted by school administration that a student at Page County High School was in possession of a look-alike weapon. School administrators and SROs acted quickly to...
Charlottesville man dies, city woman seriously injured, in interstate crash near Zion Crossroads
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to school
Virginia State Police investigate Louisa I-64 crash that killed Charlottesville man, woman left with serious injuries
Harrisonburg Police investigating Oct. 28 puppy theft from Puppy City
Harrisonburg Police are searching for leads in the theft of a puppy from Puppy City in the Kroger Shopping Center reported on Friday, Oct. 28. According to police, a woman took a puppy from its enclosure around 8 p.m. last Friday, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.
Augusta County: Staunton man held after five-hour armed standoff
Judge approves bond for man charged in incident involving noose on UVA statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man accused of putting a noose on the statue of Homer at the University of Virginia is now out on bond. An Albemarle County judge granted Shane Dennis’ bond request on Wednesday. Dennis posted a $10,000 bond while also agreeing to seek service...
Rockingham County: Serious injuries in crash into river in Port Republic
A vehicle crashed off the bridge crossing the South Fork of the Shenandoah River in Port Republic Thursday night, resulting in life-threatening injuries for the driver. Crews from Grottoes Fire, Grottoes Rescue, Rockingham County Fire & Rescue as well as members of the Rockingham County Technical Rescue Team worked together to access, stabilize, extricate, and transfer the patient to Pegasus helicopter and eventually to UVA Medical Center.
Standoff ends with arrest of Staunton man
