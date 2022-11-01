Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thesmokies.com
Ober Gatlinburg is now Ober Mountain: What does it mean for the park?
In Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevier County, Tennessee in general, if you’re not gaining ground, you’re losing it. Stagnation is not an option. For years now, Ober Gatlinburg has arguably been losing ground. The Gatlinburg ski resort was, in 1962, a private club. In the 1970s, Claude Anders...
dicksonpost.com
Bear attacks tourist in Gatlinburg cabin
A bear attacked and injured a man in a Gatlinburg tourist cabin which it had entered in an apparent search for food. When the man walked into the cabin the bear charged him, leaving him with head and back injuries that required hospitalization. He was treated and released.
wvlt.tv
SkyLand Ranch set to open in Sevierville this week
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville’s newest attraction is set to open on Friday. The SkyLand Ranch is located just across the street from Tanger Outlet mall and offers a new interactive experience in the theme of a ranch. Visitors who visit SkyLand Ranch will be greeted with live entertainment...
Sevier County brush fire reaches over 170 acres
Crews are working to contain a brush fire in Sevier County that has burned around 60 acres as the area is under a wind advisory.
WATE
Foothills Craft Fair back for 56th year
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Artisans and makers come together to showcase the best of their work. The Fine Craft Show will take place on Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6 at the Knoxville Expo Center off Clinton Hwy. Tickets are available online and at the event. Over 80...
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
The haunted quilt from Cades Cove
Many spooky stories come from Cades Cove, but one is especially electric.
wvlt.tv
Sevier Co. crews working to contain 170-acre brush fire
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said crews were actively fighting a brush fire Saturday afternoon. Officials said the brush fire was near Youngblood Way and Rocky Flats Road. According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, the fire is approximately 170 acres with erratic winds in the area.
6 free things to do in Knoxville Nov. 4-6
The beginning of a new fall month brings a several great indoor activities as we move closer to the holiday season. Here are 6 free things to do this weekend.
WATE
Old dog at Knoxville shelter in need of a new home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November is National Adopt a Senior Animal month and that is exactly what Young Williams is highlighting with this week’s pet of the week. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Young Williams says he might be nervous at first but will warm up to his forever family.
WATE
New vintage store takes you back in time
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Take a blast to the past with a new storefront. Mood Ring Vintage is your one-stop-shop to find all of your favorite items from the past. They carry furniture, clothing, home décor, books, movies, and even board games. On Friday, November 4 they will...
Dirty floors, shelving & ceilings found at Knoxville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is found in Knoxville. There were more than half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas
I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
utdailybeacon.com
Old Crow Medicine Show debuts new song ‘Big Orange T’ on WUTK Volunteer Radio
Old Crow Medicine Show’s front man Ketch Secor joined WUTK Volunteer Radio at noon today to debut their brand new song “Big Orange T.” The American string band is well-known for their songs “Wagon Wheel” and “Down Home Girl.”. “Our roots in Old Crow...
This Tennessee Restaurant Has Some Of The Best 'Quick Bites' In America
TripAdvisor compiled a list of the 25 best spots around the country to grab a delicious quick bite to eat.
Crews fighting wildfire in Roane County
Two wildland fires have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry
wvlt.tv
Bringing the Boom to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the fireworks go off inside Neyland Stadium, you know something good has happened. Since 1987, Pyro Shows, Inc. has been the supplier of the gameday fireworks at the University of Tennessee. The company designs and builds these world class shows at their headquarters in LaFollette, Tennessee.
WATE
UT ‘security guard’ goes viral with surprise dance
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – A local man is finally living his dream to cheer on the University of Tennessee football team from the sidelines. This dream not only caught the eyes of many inside Neyland Stadium but became a viral sensation with over 4 million views on TikTok. Michael...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash at Papermill Drive on Wednesday night. The crash happened on Interstate 40 at around 7:06 p.m. The semi truck driver turned into the left lane and caused a car to collide into the inside barrier.
Washington Pike hit and run leaves man injured
One man was left injured after a hit and run in Knoxville on Thursday night.
