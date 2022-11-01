ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

Ober Gatlinburg is now Ober Mountain: What does it mean for the park?

In Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevier County, Tennessee in general, if you’re not gaining ground, you’re losing it. Stagnation is not an option. For years now, Ober Gatlinburg has arguably been losing ground. The Gatlinburg ski resort was, in 1962, a private club. In the 1970s, Claude Anders...
GATLINBURG, TN
Bear attacks tourist in Gatlinburg cabin

A bear attacked and injured a man in a Gatlinburg tourist cabin which it had entered in an apparent search for food. When the man walked into the cabin the bear charged him, leaving him with head and back injuries that required hospitalization. He was treated and released.
GATLINBURG, TN
SkyLand Ranch set to open in Sevierville this week

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville’s newest attraction is set to open on Friday. The SkyLand Ranch is located just across the street from Tanger Outlet mall and offers a new interactive experience in the theme of a ranch. Visitors who visit SkyLand Ranch will be greeted with live entertainment...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Foothills Craft Fair back for 56th year

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Artisans and makers come together to showcase the best of their work. The Fine Craft Show will take place on Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6 at the Knoxville Expo Center off Clinton Hwy. Tickets are available online and at the event. Over 80...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sevier Co. crews working to contain 170-acre brush fire

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said crews were actively fighting a brush fire Saturday afternoon. Officials said the brush fire was near Youngblood Way and Rocky Flats Road. According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, the fire is approximately 170 acres with erratic winds in the area.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Old dog at Knoxville shelter in need of a new home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November is National Adopt a Senior Animal month and that is exactly what Young Williams is highlighting with this week’s pet of the week. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Young Williams says he might be nervous at first but will warm up to his forever family.
KNOXVILLE, TN
New vintage store takes you back in time

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Take a blast to the past with a new storefront. Mood Ring Vintage is your one-stop-shop to find all of your favorite items from the past. They carry furniture, clothing, home décor, books, movies, and even board games. On Friday, November 4 they will...
KNOXVILLE, TN
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas

I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
HIGHLANDS, NC
Bringing the Boom to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the fireworks go off inside Neyland Stadium, you know something good has happened. Since 1987, Pyro Shows, Inc. has been the supplier of the gameday fireworks at the University of Tennessee. The company designs and builds these world class shows at their headquarters in LaFollette, Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
UT ‘security guard’ goes viral with surprise dance

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – A local man is finally living his dream to cheer on the University of Tennessee football team from the sidelines. This dream not only caught the eyes of many inside Neyland Stadium but became a viral sensation with over 4 million views on TikTok. Michael...
KNOXVILLE, TN

