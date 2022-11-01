Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
news9.com
McCurtain County Officials Provide Update On Idabel Tornado
McCurtain County officials met Saturday afternoon to provide an update on a tornado that tore through Idabel, Okla. Friday. Emergency Management Director Cody McDaniel confirmed that a man has died, and seven people had minor injuries as a result of the storms. No one has been reported missing, according to...
KTBS
Light of day reveals scope of damage from Friday night's storms in the ArkLaTex
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas - The cleanup is underway in Cass and Morris counties in east Texas following the devastating storms Friday night. The National Weather Service Shreveport dispatched teams to Texas and Oklahoma to assess the damage. The path of the storm started just before City Hall on East 1st...
KSLA
Texas Game Warden arrest man involved in hunting accident
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man has been arrested for allegedly accidentally shooting another man with a 12 gauge shotgun while hunting. On Nov. 5, at 10:30 a.m., the Texas Game Warden was dispatched to a hunting accident at Black Point, on public hunting land in Cass County, Texas.
easttexasradio.com
Three Confirmed Tornadoes, So Far
Athens – The Athens Steel Building Corporation on Loop 7, and Animal Rescue Shelter damaged. Animals reported safe. A lot of damage in the northwest part of McCurtain County with multiple homes damaged in east Idabel. New Boston – Businesses and homes damaged, with a gravel company leveled. Paris...
What New Yummy Restaurant Does Texarkana Really Need?
Now that we have a new Panda Express that is open in Texarkana we asked you the listener what is the next restaurant that Texarkana needs. And as we all know the best way to get someone's opinion is to go on social media and ask away, so we put this honor Facebook page on Wednesday and the responses were pretty cool.
KSLA
SWEPCO awards $15k grant to 3 Caddo schools for cyber programs
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are getting a leg up thanks to a grant from SWEPCO. On Thursday, Nov. 3, KSLA spoke with the principal of the school, Latoria Stewart, about how this money will benefit students. Stewart says the grant money will help to enhance the cyber classes they already teach at the school.
myarklamiss.com
Magnolia church building burnt and used for training
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the old parsonage building at Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia, Ark., was destroyed in a controlled burn. The fire was started around 6 PM with multiple fire department trucks waiting to douse the flames and control them if needed. Greg...
KSLA
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Idabel after tornado ravages area
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gov. Kevin Stitt visits Idabel, Okla. to see the aftermath of the Nov. 4 severe storms. On Nov. 5, Gov. Kevin Stitt is visiting Idabel, Okla. to tour the damage done. Idabel was the epicenter of the damaging tornadoes and storms that hit the Ark-La-Tex area.
KTBS
Runaway Texarkana teen found
TEXARKANA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a young man who ran away from home. According to the Texarkana, Texas Facebook page, he is a missing critical runaway from Bowie County who was seen in Texarkana about 1:25 Thursday morning. Authorities say Everett Walker, 16,...
KSLA
UPDATE: Missing Texarkana teen found
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. UPDATE: On Nov. 3, at 9:40 a.m., the teen was located and is safe. On Nov. 3, TTPD posted on Facebook referencing a teen who went missing earlier at...
KSLA
UPDATE: Silver Alert: 76-year-old Shreveport woman found
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana State Police (LSP), has issued a silver alert on the behalf of Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for Ethel Wyche, 76. *UPDATE* On Nov. 5, around 11 a.m., LSP announced that Wynch has been found and is safe. On Nov. 5, a silver alert...
KSLA
Man found guilty of killing in downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish jury found Larry Gardner guilty of murdering Bruce Randle in downtown Shreveport. On Nov. 5, after less than an hour of deliberation, a Caddo Parish jury found Larry Gardner Jr., 30, guilty of shooting and killing Bruce Randall, 55, on April 8, 2019, on the 1200 block of Marshall Street.
ktalnews.com
Taylor Parker trial Week 8 recap: Defense makes case for life in prison
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Week 8 of the Taylor Parker capital murder trial in Bowie County began with testimony from Texas prison officials and ended with testimony from a former jailer who befriended the convicted killer, who claims she has been mistreated at the jail. Join KTAL News...
ktalnews.com
Former jailer claims Taylor Parker victim of ‘vendetta’
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Testimony wrapped up early Wednesday in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial in Bowie County after jurors heard from a former corrections officer who befriended the convicted killer and claims she has been mistreated at the jail. Prosecutors are seeking...
texarkanafyi.com
Happening in Texarkana the Weekend of November 4 & 5
Got a threat of severe weather in the Texarkana region on Friday night into Saturday, but that won’t slow down the weekend. Some great live music is on tap for November 4 & 5 and a lot of fun family activities. Thanks to Crossties in downtown Texarkana, Hobb’s Manufactured...
ktalnews.com
TTPD: Texarkana teen located, safe
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department announced that a missing teen was found Thursday morning. According to a post on the TTPD Facebook page, 16-year-old Everett Walker ran away from his home in Bowie County. An update to that post said that Walker was safe and back home.
Damage reports flood in after large tornadoes in ETX, SE OK
Search and rescue crews from across the country are on their way to Idabel, Okla. which took a direct hit from a large tornado Friday evening.
texarkanafyi.com
Farmer’s Bank & Trust 2022 Live United Bowl to be Played December 3
The 2022 Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl will be played on Saturday, December 3. The teams will be announced on Tuesday, November 15, and schools from all over are hoping for a chance to grow into what has become an important College Bowl Game in Texarkana, Arkansas. Press...
magnoliareporter.com
Tornadoes cause great damage across Four State area
Tornadoes swarmed across East Texas, Southeast Oklahoma and Western Arkansas on Friday night and Saturday morning, causing significant damage in communities including New Boston, TX, Powderly, TX, Paris, TX and Idabel, OK. Officials were still trying to total the number of injuries and the amount of property damage. Downtown Idabel...
dequeenbee.com
Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
