WR vs. CB Matchups & Advice: Week 9 (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
We are officially at the halfway point of the season. As we have noted before, between the extreme levels of parity across the board and offensive production being on a downswing, it’s more important than ever to find value in our WR selections for the week. The hope is the models below will help you get there. Let’s jump right in.
FantasyPros Fantasy Football Over/Under Challenge: Week 9 (2022)
Welcome to our fantasy over/under challenge! This is your chance to predict over/under for fantasy points each week for a chance at free prizes provided by our generous sponsor, No House Advantage! NHA is offering $10,000 in prizes (NHA site credit) throughout the season, including a grand prize of $3,000!
Cam Akers a 'possibility' to play Sunday
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that there is a "possibility" RB Cam Akers plays on Sunday and that the team is "working through" it. (Cameron DaSilva on Twitter) There have been conflicting reports about the Akers-trade saga, but Akers said to reporters on Thursday that he never asked to be off the team. Regardless, Akers returned to practice on Thursday in full and could potentially be in line to play. What that means for his workload is uncertain, though, as the Rams have been unpredictable all year. Expect a balance of RB Ronnie Rivers and Darrell Henderson Jr., and if cleared, Akers to factor in to an unknown capacity.
Jordan Brand Releases First-Ever NFL Collaboration with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys
The first-ever NFL and Jordan collaboration has dropped featuring Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.
Who Should I Start: Tom Brady, Khalil Herbert, Jamaal Williams (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
NFL Exec Reveals Trade The Eagles Tried To Make At Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their undefeated record intact in Week 8, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease, 35-13. They showcased just how dominant of a team they are as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. The Eagles will likely...
The 10 players banned from the NFL
In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
After a Wild Trade Deadline, a New Team Has Emerged As the Most “All In” for 2022
How aggressively is every NFL team trying to win this year’s Super Bowl? That was our guiding question when we unveiled The Ringer’s All In-dex back in August. Two months later, a record 10 deals were made on Tuesday ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline—not to mention earlier deals like the Christian McCaffrey trade—making this the perfect time to update our rankings and see which teams are all in and which are all out for the 2022 season.
Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) doesn't practice Saturday
Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) did not participate in practice on Saturday ahead of Baltimore's Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Andrews is still dealing with injuries to his shoulder and knee that have left him sidelined from practice all week. His availability for Monday is very much in question, and there is a good shot he doesn't play this week. If that's the case, rookie Isaiah Likely will presumably slot in as the starting tight end in his absence.
Cordarrelle Patterson's Week 9 status to be determined on Saturday
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith told the media that he won't have an update on running back Cordarrelle Patterson's status until Saturday. (D. Orlando Ledbetter on Twitter) Saturday is the deadline for the Falcons to activate Patterson if they plan to make him active Sunday and, understandably, Atlanta is taking the decision down to the wire. If he plays, Patterson should be viewed as a low-end RB2 in fantasy while Tyler Allgeier is an RB3. However, if Patterson is forced to miss another game, Allgeier becomes a low-end RB2 while Caleb Huntley rises to the high-end RB4 range.
DeAndre Carter (illness) expected to play in Week 9
This is good news for the Chargers as they will already be without their stud receiving duo of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. Carter will slide in as the number two wide receiver behind Josh Palmer and should see plenty of targets. Additionally, the matchup is fantastic as the Falcons are allowing the second most fantasy points in the league to wide receivers this season.
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) remains sidelined Friday
Taylor has now missed practice all week and likely won't play on Sunday. With Nyheim Hines traded to Buffalo, Deon Jackson is in line for a big role against the Patriots. In his last start in Week 6, he caught 10 passes while seeing 13 carries. Sam Ehlinger might not dump the ball off as much as Matt Ryan, but Jackson is still a strong RB2 play this week from a volume standpoint.
Week 9 NFL DFS Primer: Eagles at Texans Thursday Night Showdown Slate (2022) PREMIUM
The Eagles are massive favorites against the lowly Texans. As a result, Philadelphia is featured prominently among the suggested players below, and Houston has only a few players featured. The final thoughts are also Philadelphia-centric. Game: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans. Over/Under: 45.0 Points.
Fantasy Football Week 9 Player Projections (2022)
In this piece are my personal NFL Week 9 projections for every fantasy- and prop-relevant player (unless I missed one here or there). This week, I will keep the following schedule for my projections. Thursday: Do first pass of player projections in the morning and publish. Saturday & Sunday: Do...
Last-Minute Waiver Wire Pickups & Injury Replacement Options: Week 9 (2022)
Fantasy football can be an extremely fun game to play. It can also be highly frustrating at times. Nothing is more annoying than needing to make a last-minute waiver-wire move because someone in your starting lineup is out for the week. Sadly, there isn’t much you can do about it....
Erickson’s Week 9 Rankings & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 9. You can find our expert consensus fantasy football rankings for the week here. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis. Be sure to check out my...
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Jonathan Taylor, Rondale Moore, Dalton Schultz (2022)
Trade deadlines are looming, and it’s decision time. All it takes is one move to either put you on a championship path or completely derail your title aspirations. So no pressure!. Luckily, FantasyPros has you covered. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can...
Fantasy Football Week 9 Start/Sit Advice: Riskiest & Safest Players (2022)
This recurring pseudo-start/sit article focuses on some of the players I feel are the safest or riskiest starts in fantasy football each week, especially relative to their ranking in the PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR). It will mainly include more of the under-the-radar players. Always start your studs, as the big names will be omitted each week except in extreme circumstances. You can ask me start/sit questions on Twitter.
Midseason Review: Fantasy Football Hits & Misses (2022)
Now that we’re at the midpoint in the season, it’s a good time to evaluate where we are now compared to where we were back in July and August. Reflection is good for the soul. You learn from it, especially when it contains a healthy dose of humble pie. But the wins are nice, too. Everybody likes to find out that they absolutely nailed something they predicted several months ago.
Chase Claypool seeing '10 to 35' snaps Sunday
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said WR Chase Claypool will play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins but could be on a "10 to 35" snap pitch count. (Brad Biggs on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Claypool was recently acquired by the Bears and is set to make his team debut...
