Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that there is a "possibility" RB Cam Akers plays on Sunday and that the team is "working through" it. (Cameron DaSilva on Twitter) There have been conflicting reports about the Akers-trade saga, but Akers said to reporters on Thursday that he never asked to be off the team. Regardless, Akers returned to practice on Thursday in full and could potentially be in line to play. What that means for his workload is uncertain, though, as the Rams have been unpredictable all year. Expect a balance of RB Ronnie Rivers and Darrell Henderson Jr., and if cleared, Akers to factor in to an unknown capacity.

1 DAY AGO