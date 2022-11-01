Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Friday's high school football: Belleville pounds ball on ground in win over Saline
The Belleville-Saline Division 1 district championship game turned out to be better than advertised Friday night with two of the top quarterbacks in the country going head-to-head and Belleville coming out on top, 62-44. Saline four-star junior quarterback CJ Carr, a Notre Dame commit, was brilliant (37-of-54, 395 yards, five...
Detroit News
Top quarterbacks Bryce Underwood, CJ Carr square off in district final
Belleville — Bryce Underwood hasn’t felt any pressure during his sophomore season after helping Belleville win the Division 1 state championship last year as a 14-year-old freshman quarterback. After all, Underwood has been there and done that as far as getting things done in pressure situations, throwing for...
Detroit News
With Emoni Bates, other 'through-the-roof' talents, Eastern Michigan may solve puzzle
Ypsilanti — There's been a major upgrade in talent with the Eastern Michigan men's basketball team, but that doesn't mean all the pieces of the puzzle are going to fit together seamlessly. That said, it sure beats having to deal with missing pieces. "That's what coaching's all about. That's...
Detroit News
Live updates: Michigan responds after special teams gaffe, retakes 14-7 lead
-Q1 1:46: Michigan responds. Set up by a 43-yard run by Blake Corum, it took four tries at the goal line again, but McCarthy scores on a QB sneak. 14-7 -Q1 5:04: Michigan gets one first down, then the drive stalls. Then the punt is blocked by Rutgers and returned for a touchdown. That was an unexpected turn. We're tied at 7.
Detroit News
Recap: Three second-half INTs propel Michigan past Rutgers
Michigan trailed at the half, but you wouldn't know that by looking at the final score. Michigan capitalized on three second half interceptions to blow out Rutgers, 52-17. Rutgers returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first quarter, and freshman QB Gavin Wimsatt looked poised in the first half as it led Michigan 17-14 at the half. But the second half was an entirely different story.
Detroit News
Macomb Dakota blanks rival Romeo, 17-0, moves on to regional semifinals
It wasn’t pretty, and Macomb Dakota head coach Greg Baur will have plenty to critique when he looks at the film, but in the playoffs winning is all that matters. And for a Dakota team back in the regional semifinals of the Division 1 playoffs after its season ended there a year ago, Baur isn’t content with just making it this far.
Detroit News
Predictions: Michigan football at Rutgers
Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan-Rutgers game at SHI Stadium (7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network/950). ▶ Matt Charboneau: The Scarlet Knights have played the Wolverines tough the past couple of seasons, but barring a remarkable...
Detroit News
WDIV celebrates 75th anniversary with TV special
Detroit’s oldest television station continues its 75th-anniversary celebration with a new two-hour documentary that hones in on a special era in its history. Debuting Friday, “Going 4 It. The Inside Story of the Rise of WDIV” shares the station’s decades-long history but focuses on the years between 1978 and 1985, an era when Local 4 regained its footing and became one of the most trusted stations in Detroit.
Detroit News
50 mph wind gusts could cause power outages, dangerous driving conditions Saturday in Michigan
Detroit — High winds, with gusts of up to 50 mph, could cause power outages and dangerous driving conditions Saturday. A wind advisory started at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be in effect until to 9 p.m. Saturday for much of central and southeast Michigan, including the Metro Detroit area, the National Weather Service said.
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon's final push spotlights Kentucky swimmer, Dearborn dad
Taylor — A swimmer who criticized transgender athletes participating in women's sports and a Dearborn dad who spoke out against sexual content in school libraries joined Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon on the campaign trail Thursday night. Five days before the Nov. 8 midterm election, Dixon held a...
Detroit News
Classes resume at South Lyon High School after bomb threat deemed not credible
South Lyon High School was evacuated for several hours Thursday after a bomb threat was found in a school bathroom, the third threat in a matter of weeks. The high school was evacuated at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday after a note was found in a bathroom announcing a bomb threat against the school on North Lafayette in Lyon Township, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
Detroit News
Little Caesars touts ‘Detroit-style pizza actually from Detroit’ in new commercial
Detroit-based Little Caesars may be best known for its Hot-n-Ready round pizza but it has served its version of Detroit-style deep dish since 2013. Now, the Ilitch-owned brand will highlight the Detroit-ness of its Detroit-style pizza with new commercials that will air next week and are set at the Fox Theatre, just steps from where Little Caesars is headquartered. The national ads are kind of a spoof on “Antiques Roadshow” and discuss the authenticity of Little Caesar’s Detroit-style.
Detroit News
Gardening: Now is the time for tree care
Rob Brinker, a Detroit arborist from Davey Tree Expert Co, says this year in particular he is seeing what he calls zombie trees ― trees that look alive but are dying from the inside out. A tree may look fine to the untrained eye but has underlying issues that make the tree at risk for failure. And the continuous wacky weather of 2022 has exacerbated this condition.
Detroit News
Clerk anticipates nearly 30% Detroit voter turnout, a large drop from 2018
Detroit — Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey said Thursday she anticipates a 28%-32% voter turnout in the state's largest city, a large decline from the 41% of registered voters who participated in the November 2018 election. Detroit's turnout helped produce a Democratic wave four years ago with victories at the...
Detroit News
Arabic-language election ballots have typo, Dearborn clerk says
Dearborn officials said Thursday they have notified voters about a typographical error on Arabic-language ballots for the midterm election. City Clerk George Darany said his office learned Wednesday the mistake appears in the nonpartisan section of the ballot under “Justice of Supreme Court." "While this section should instruct voters...
Detroit News
Tesla plans electric vehicle R&D, repair facility in Southfield
Tesla Inc. has received approval from the City of Southfield to move forward with expanding a building for a research and development and repair facility for electric vehicles. The city recently updated its zoning ordinance to allow for "this type of use," Southfield Planning Director Terry Croad said in an...
Detroit News
Wayne man charged with holding ex captive for 6 weeks
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with holding his ex-girlfriend against her will for more than a month, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday. Jeremy Robert Brock of Wayne was arraigned in 33rd District Court on 10 counts stemming from incidents in two cities, including torture, unlawful...
Detroit News
6 Detroiters indicted in alleged kidnapping plot
Six Detroit residents have been indicted in connection with allegedly kidnapping and beating someone they believed had joined a carjacking last year, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday. The group was charged in the indictment filed Oct. 12 but unsealed Thursday, records show. They are: Cortez Blake, 21; Karamoh Turner,...
Detroit News
Wallaby on the loose in Monroe County
A wallaby is running wild in Bedford Township and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to find its owner. Officials said the animal has been reported to the United States Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for overseeing exotic animal breeders and enforcement of exotic animal facilities.
