‘That looked early’: Twitter reacts to Amanda Lemos’ TKO of Marina Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 214
Amanda Lemos continued her surge to a strawweight title shot on Saturday when she beat Marina Rodriguez in the UFC Fight Night 214 main event. Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) earned her seventh victory in her past eight fights when she earned a third-round stnading TKO win win over Rodriguez (17-2-2 MMA, 6-2-2 UFC) in the battle of Brazilians, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
UFC Fight Night 214 video: Grant Dawson taps Mark Madsen, calls out Tony Ferguson
LAS VEGAS – Grant Dawson entered UFC Fight Night 214 looking to hang the first loss on his opponent’s pro record. After Mark Madsen clipped him early in the first round, Dawson (19-1-1 MMA, 7-0-1 UFC) rallied to control the Olympian on the ground for the remainder of the frame. In the second, it was more smothering grappling from Dawson, who outwrestled Madsen (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) at every turn.
Video: UFC veteran Mark Hunt knocks out Sonny Bill Williams in final career bout
Mark Hunt finished his combat sports career in typical “Super Samoan” fashion. Hunt competed in what was to be his final combat sports competition on Saturday, a professional boxing bout against Sonny Bill Williams. The event took place at Aware Super Theater in Sydney. It was the first...
WWE: Logan Paul films POV footage as he jumps off top rope in Roman Reigns match
Logan Paul pulled out his phone and filmed POV footage as he jumped off the top rope to slam Roman Reigns through a table during his WWE match at Crown Jewel.The YouTube star turned professional wrestler performed in the main event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening, against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.As the pair went back and forth, Reigns found himself in a precarious position - draped over the announce table.Taking his chance, Paul grabbed a phone, shouted “you’re going viral Roman” and dived onto him with device in hand.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnny Sexton says Ireland will ‘only be the best team by winning’ World CupKlopp ‘doesn’t like’ idea of players having to send political messages over World Cup‘Daredevil’ climbs onto Anfield roof and records whole stunt for YouTube
VIDEO: Whoa! Zhang Weili shows off incredible strength by lifting Francis Ngannou onto her shoulder
Zhang Weili is looking super strong ahead of her title fight at UFC 281. Ex-champ Weili (22-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) challenges strawweight champion Carla Esparza (19-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) in the co-main event Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York. In Esparza, Weili will be facing a standout...
Amanda Lemos details struggle making it to UFC Fight Night 214 fight week: ‘It was very difficult’
It wasn’t smooth sailing for Amanda Lemos, but she arrived at UFC Fight Night 214 fight week Wednesday in one piece. In the wake of a presidential election in her native country of Brazil, Lemos (12-2-1 MMA, 6-2 UFC) was unable to fly to the United States as she planned Tuesday morning. Her fellow Brazilians competing on Saturday’s card at the UFC Apex, Polyana Viana and Tamires Vidal, also experienced delays.
