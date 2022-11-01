ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wichita Eagle

Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker Krys Barnes from injured reserve on Saturday, their only transaction ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Sometimes the moves that aren’t made are just as interesting. Activated: LB Krys Barnes. Linebacker Krys Barnes is back...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft: Wide Receiver Prospect Returning to School

The Minnesota Golden Gophers currently sit fifth in the BIG-10 West standings, with an overall record of 5-3. While the play-calling largely runs through the legs of power back Mohamed Ibrahim, one can assume the Minnesota offense would be more efficient if they had their best wideout (Chris Autman-Bell) on the field. On Thursday, we learned why he hasn't been suiting up and what his future holds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Kyle Hamilton Rated As Top Rookie Safety

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Kyle Hamilton has made all of the necessary adjustments to becoming a solid NFL player for the Ravens. He was recently rated as the highest rookie safety in the NFL with a 77.5 grade, according to to Pro Football Focus. "As the 14th overall selection...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Game Prediction

The Chargers will travel to Atlanta following their bye week and square off against the NFC South-leading Falcons. After a week off, having time to rest and perhaps get healthy, the Chargers come out of the bye week more banged up than they went into it. The Chargers have ruled out six players ahead of Sunday's game, including WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle), TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (knee), DL Jerry Tillery (back) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring).
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Draft Prospect Faces Key Matchup vs CFB’s Top Team

With the Pittsburgh Steelers on bye, it's time to look into another key college football matchup. The marquee matchup of Week 10's college football slate features two undefeated programs, Georgia and Tennessee, both with championship aspirations. But it's the battle within the battle that NFL Draft fans should be paying close attention to. Georgia's secondary is led by Kelee Ringo, a redshirt sophomore from Tacoma, Washington.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Broncos’ Center Lloyd Cushenberry III to ‘Miss Some Time’

Many NFL analysts did not view the Denver Broncos' offensive renaissance in the second half in London, in tandem with the unfortunate injury and exit of center Lloyd Cushenberry III, as a coincidence. Cushenberry went down with a groin injury at the end of the second quarter vs. the Jacksonville...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

BREAKING: Falcons Place Starting LG Elijah Wilkinson on Injured Reserve

The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting left Elijah Wilkinson for the foreseeable future. After missing the entire week of practice due to a knee injury, Wilkinson was ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the story doesn't end there. Wilkinson's absence will be an extended...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Nyheim Hines: How Long Until Bills New RB Helps Coach Sean McDermott?

The Buffalo Bills made a buzzer-beating deal the trade deadline on Tuesday, as the team traded away running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts to acquire running back Nyheim Hines. On a deadline day that saw some big names land with new teams,...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Texans vs. Eagles Prime Time Preview: ‘It Starts Up Front’

The Houston Texans host the NFL's lone undefeated team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in prime time on Thursday night from NRG Stadium. In a matchup of two teams heading in opposite directions, the Texans are looking to shock the world and hand the Eagles their first loss on a short week of preparation.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Jaguars vs. Raiders: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) are trying to break a season-wrecking losing streak this weekend. Sound familiar?. The Jaguars haven't won a game since September, losing five games in October, all by one-score margins. Now they will get the 2-5 Las Vegas Raiders at home to attempt to stop the skid.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Notebook: Sacks Come in Bunches, Prime Time Success

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have 23 sacks on the season, which is tied with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles for the fifth most in the NFL. In the past four games, Baltimore has posted 15 total sacks. In five games played, outside linebacker Justin Houston...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Aaron Glenn: ‘Nothing Surprises Me’

The Detroit Lions roster has expressed frustration this week that defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant lost his job. When all is said and done, players are tasked with receiving instructions from coaches and executing at the highest level. Fail and the result ends up being position coaches, friends and colleagues...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Georgia rolls Tennessee

Georgia dominated No. 1 Tennessee for a massive 27-13 win in front of a wild Sanford Stadium. There was a ton to be happy about in the performance, but as with every game there were certainly things to be addressed. The Good: Georgia’s Secondary. With Kirby Smart, Will Muschamp,...
ATHENS, GA
Wichita Eagle

Previewing the Jacksonville Jaguars Defense

With salary cap space to spend last offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars put significant money and draft capital into improving their defense. The Jaguars hadn't ranked better than 21st in points allowed since the start of the 2019 season. Free agents like linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and rookies like this year's No.1...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Mahomes: Titans ‘A Lot Better’ Than Most Realize

NASHVILLE – Eight weeks into the 2022 season, the Tennessee Titans are not exactly the talk of the NFL. Yes, they are 5-2 and in first place in the AFC South. Yes, they have an AFC-best five-game win streak following last Sunday’s 17-10 victory at Houston. Yes, they have the 2021 Coach of the Year in Mike Vrabel and a leading candidate for 2022 Comeback Player of the Year in Derrick Henry.
NASHVILLE, TN

