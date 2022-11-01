Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Lions
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker Krys Barnes from injured reserve on Saturday, their only transaction ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Sometimes the moves that aren’t made are just as interesting. Activated: LB Krys Barnes. Linebacker Krys Barnes is back...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft: Wide Receiver Prospect Returning to School
The Minnesota Golden Gophers currently sit fifth in the BIG-10 West standings, with an overall record of 5-3. While the play-calling largely runs through the legs of power back Mohamed Ibrahim, one can assume the Minnesota offense would be more efficient if they had their best wideout (Chris Autman-Bell) on the field. On Thursday, we learned why he hasn't been suiting up and what his future holds.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Kyle Hamilton Rated As Top Rookie Safety
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Kyle Hamilton has made all of the necessary adjustments to becoming a solid NFL player for the Ravens. He was recently rated as the highest rookie safety in the NFL with a 77.5 grade, according to to Pro Football Focus. "As the 14th overall selection...
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Game Prediction
The Chargers will travel to Atlanta following their bye week and square off against the NFC South-leading Falcons. After a week off, having time to rest and perhaps get healthy, the Chargers come out of the bye week more banged up than they went into it. The Chargers have ruled out six players ahead of Sunday's game, including WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle), TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (knee), DL Jerry Tillery (back) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring).
Wichita Eagle
Anthony Richardson Proving in First Half Why He’s A Top QB in 2023 NFL Draft
The Florida Gators head to Kyle Stadium this weekend to take on the Texas A&M Aggies, and in the first half, quarterback Anthony Richardson is showing why he's arguably the best quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Aggies lead the Gators 24-20 at halftime. There were a lot of...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Draft Prospect Faces Key Matchup vs CFB’s Top Team
With the Pittsburgh Steelers on bye, it's time to look into another key college football matchup. The marquee matchup of Week 10's college football slate features two undefeated programs, Georgia and Tennessee, both with championship aspirations. But it's the battle within the battle that NFL Draft fans should be paying close attention to. Georgia's secondary is led by Kelee Ringo, a redshirt sophomore from Tacoma, Washington.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Can Dallas Catch Undefeated ‘On Borrowed Time’ Philadelphia?
Sitting at 6-2, the Dallas Cowboys are riding high going into their Week 9 bye. Dallas holds the NFL's No. 3 scoring defense, is tied for second in the NFL in turnover differential and ranks first in sacks. However, the Philadelphia Eagles currently reign over the NFC East. ... with...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos’ Center Lloyd Cushenberry III to ‘Miss Some Time’
Many NFL analysts did not view the Denver Broncos' offensive renaissance in the second half in London, in tandem with the unfortunate injury and exit of center Lloyd Cushenberry III, as a coincidence. Cushenberry went down with a groin injury at the end of the second quarter vs. the Jacksonville...
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Falcons Place Starting LG Elijah Wilkinson on Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting left Elijah Wilkinson for the foreseeable future. After missing the entire week of practice due to a knee injury, Wilkinson was ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the story doesn't end there. Wilkinson's absence will be an extended...
Wichita Eagle
Nyheim Hines: How Long Until Bills New RB Helps Coach Sean McDermott?
The Buffalo Bills made a buzzer-beating deal the trade deadline on Tuesday, as the team traded away running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts to acquire running back Nyheim Hines. On a deadline day that saw some big names land with new teams,...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings vs. Commanders Week 9: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines
A three-game-winning streak has the Washington Commanders back at .500 for the first time since week two. On Sunday, they’ll face their toughest test during the win streak when they host the Minnesota Vikings and a familiar face in Kirk Cousins. Since becoming the starter, Taylor Heinicke has gone...
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Eagles Prime Time Preview: ‘It Starts Up Front’
The Houston Texans host the NFL's lone undefeated team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in prime time on Thursday night from NRG Stadium. In a matchup of two teams heading in opposite directions, the Texans are looking to shock the world and hand the Eagles their first loss on a short week of preparation.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Whether Or Not Matt Ryan Buzzer Beater Was Planned
In the least dramatic way possible, reserve Los Angeles Lakers small forward Matt Ryan may have saved the Lakers' 2022-23 season on Wednesday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Okay, maybe not really. But the shot he hit in the corner to force overtime and an eventual...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars vs. Raiders: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) are trying to break a season-wrecking losing streak this weekend. Sound familiar?. The Jaguars haven't won a game since September, losing five games in October, all by one-score margins. Now they will get the 2-5 Las Vegas Raiders at home to attempt to stop the skid.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Notebook: Sacks Come in Bunches, Prime Time Success
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have 23 sacks on the season, which is tied with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles for the fifth most in the NFL. In the past four games, Baltimore has posted 15 total sacks. In five games played, outside linebacker Justin Houston...
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Glenn: ‘Nothing Surprises Me’
The Detroit Lions roster has expressed frustration this week that defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant lost his job. When all is said and done, players are tasked with receiving instructions from coaches and executing at the highest level. Fail and the result ends up being position coaches, friends and colleagues...
Wichita Eagle
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Georgia rolls Tennessee
Georgia dominated No. 1 Tennessee for a massive 27-13 win in front of a wild Sanford Stadium. There was a ton to be happy about in the performance, but as with every game there were certainly things to be addressed. The Good: Georgia’s Secondary. With Kirby Smart, Will Muschamp,...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Earns Runner-Up Honors In MLBPA Players Choice Awards
The numbers pop out for Freddie Freeman as being one of the best first baseman, let alone one of the best baseball players, in the entire league. The players who take part in the game take notice among their peers, but Freeman fell just short of taking home NL Outstanding Player honors.
Wichita Eagle
Previewing the Jacksonville Jaguars Defense
With salary cap space to spend last offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars put significant money and draft capital into improving their defense. The Jaguars hadn't ranked better than 21st in points allowed since the start of the 2019 season. Free agents like linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and rookies like this year's No.1...
Wichita Eagle
Mahomes: Titans ‘A Lot Better’ Than Most Realize
NASHVILLE – Eight weeks into the 2022 season, the Tennessee Titans are not exactly the talk of the NFL. Yes, they are 5-2 and in first place in the AFC South. Yes, they have an AFC-best five-game win streak following last Sunday’s 17-10 victory at Houston. Yes, they have the 2021 Coach of the Year in Mike Vrabel and a leading candidate for 2022 Comeback Player of the Year in Derrick Henry.
Comments / 0