ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Capital Dispatch

The optics of American hate

By Michael Bugeja
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TlrxR_0iuRjsFt00

People hate collectively to feel a sense of belonging. (Photo via Canva)

The road to hell isn’t paved anymore with good intentions. The asphalt is hatred.

Chances are you have experienced it recently.

A person may have confronted you because of race or ethnicity. One study shows that 22% of Americans have encountered that or had their property damaged because of their skin color or culture.

You may hate someone you once loved because of divorce. About half of all marriages end in dissolution. Between 40% and 80% of those will have suffered one or more episodes of violence or abuse.

Many couples struggle in love-hate relationships. Sabrina Romanoff, clinical psychologist, says people in rollercoaster partnerships seek excitement. They endure aggression and frustration so that they might experience passion, mistaking that for intimacy.

Hate has sullied journalism, causing many of us to react bitterly to the news. The United States ranks last out of 46 countries in media trust. Only 29% of us have confidence in reports.

You may have suffered hatred or expressed some of your own in a social media post. One recent study found that 41% of Americans have experienced online harassment, 27% of which was severe, “comprising sexual harassment, stalking, physical threats, swatting, doxing and sustained harassment.”

Then there are secrets. The people who keep them may end up hating others or even themselves. Scientific American cites research linking secrecy to “increased anxiety, depression, symptoms of poor health, and even the more rapid progression of disease.”

Hatred afflicts politics. Our motto once may have been “E Pluribus Unum,” out of many, one; but that has metamorphosed into “E Pluribus Duo,” out of many, two: Republicans and Democrats.

And not just any Republican. Many hate RINOs (Republicans in Name Only). What, exactly, is meant by that derogatory term? RINOs believe in less government, a strong military and the U.S. Constitution. Go figure.

And not just any Democrat. There are so many wings — progressive, old guard, new guard, moderates and conservatives. Little that they propose flies in Congress even though they hold the majority.

Politics are so toxic that many of us hate our opponent’s party more than we love our own, spewing partisan epithets in person or online.

Hate speech, however infuriating, is not a crime. The U.S. Department of Justice cites First Amendment protections , noting that people cannot be prosecuted for beliefs, even if racist. Nevertheless, free speech does not protect those whose criminal conduct is rooted in philosophical beliefs.

Hate crimes are increasingly frequent. The DOJ reports that some 8,052 incidents happened in 2020, involving 11,126 victims.

Hatred erupts in bigoted violence as evidenced in several mass shootings, including the Tops grocery store massacre in Buffalo, N.Y. Or it can result in political violence as in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

People hate collectively to feel a sense of belonging. Extremist groups pose a distinct threat. The Rand Corporation conducted a study on why people join such groups, noting such factors as financial instability, mental health, marginalization, recruitment, propaganda and, in particular, social bonding.

Interviewees expressed a renewed sense of power, embracing group members as family and friends.

Americans exist “in a perpetual state of love and hate,” according to The Guardian , a British newspaper,

Isn’t love the opposite of hate? Not necessarily. Love and hate are two sides of the same emotional coin.

A psychology study titled “ The Deeper the Love, the Deeper the Hate ” focused on the relationship between those intense feelings. Love flourishes because of shared values but mutates in the aftermath of betrayal into hate.

The late Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel, a Holocaust survivor, believed the opposite of hate is indifference :

“I came to a conclusion that the peril threatening humankind today is indifference, even more than hatred. There are more people who are indifferent than there are people who hate. Hate is an action. Hate takes time. Hate takes energy. And even it demands sacrifices.”

Indifference validates hatred.

The UC Berkeley-based Greater Good Science Center lists “Eight Ways to Stand Up to Hate. Recommendations include educating yourself, understanding all viewpoints, speaking up when you encounter racism, resisting social pressure and heeding your conscience. The Center also suggests finding a role model, connecting with people different than you, and pressing the mental pause button so as not to act on impulse.

If you do any of the above, you won’t be indifferent to the plights of others and may boost your self-esteem, enhance your values and deepen your relationships.

Michael Bugeja, distinguished professor of liberal arts and sciences at Iowa State University, teaches media ethics and technology and social change. These views are his own.

The post The optics of American hate appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 14

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa physician sanctioned a third time for ‘harmful’ patient practices

For the third time in 16 years, a Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for practicing in a manner that state regulators consider harmful to the public. The Iowa Board of Medicine recently charged Dr. Dorothy Cline-Campbell, a 73-year-old family medicine physician, with professional incompetency, practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the […] The post Iowa physician sanctioned a third time for ‘harmful’ patient practices appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions

The state has denied a license for a Charles City hotel where inspectors recently found evidence of a dead body, insect infestations and soiled bedding. The Hartwood Inn, located at 1312 Gilbert St. in Charles City, was cited for 23 regulatory violations – an exceedingly large number for a hotel or motel – during an […] The post Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
psychologytoday.com

Dobbs Will Increase America’s Mass Incarceration

Four months have now passed since Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (2022) imposed a paradigm shift on women’s health care. In considering the costs inflicted by the state’s “legitimate interest” in women’s bodies and, more broadly, how a post-Dobbs world affects us all, there will be an inevitable increase in women who will face criminal prosecution.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Behind the vocal Asian American minority railing against affirmative action

As the Supreme Court weighs two high-profile cases challenging affirmative action, a vocal minority of Asian Americans continues to influence public debate. Though 69% of Asian Americans support affirmative action, factors like pressurized school systems in Asia, the immigrant condition and a lack of firsthand knowledge of U.S.’s racial history fuel the opposition, experts said.
Vox

An atmosphere of violence: stochastic terror in American politics

The political environment less than a week before the midterm elections has a broad swathe of the American public on edge, particularly after high-profile incidents of political violence — both foiled and perpetrated. According to a new poll by the Washington Post and ABC News, about 88 percent of...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy

An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CORALVILLE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’

My daughter Johanna was home from college over the weekend, and “thrifting” was on her mind. So, wanting to spend as much time with her as possible, my wife Annie and I tagged along with her to the Goodwill on S.E. 14th Street in Des Moines, and I’m happy we did. I was exposed to […] The post Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Washington Examiner

The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud

According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy

A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses. Global Processing Inc. estimates that it owes more than 150 people, banks and others a total of between $10 million and $50 million, according to its bankruptcy petition that […] The post Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KANAWHA, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Will Trump’s Iowa visit help or hurt Chuck Grassley? Do you think Trump cares?

The news that former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Iowa amid a list of battleground states in the week before the midterm elections inspired puzzled concern from some and glee from others. The gleeful weren’t all Republicans, and those expressing anxiety weren’t all Democrats. There have been a lot of questions: Trump […] The post Will Trump’s Iowa visit help or hurt Chuck Grassley? Do you think Trump cares? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
NBC News

Louisiana evokes blood purity laws in new effort to undercut Black vote

Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Republicans in many parts of the country have worked to limit access to the ballot box for many individuals. But in Louisiana, they’ve succeeded in erasing an entire congressional district, one that not surprisingly could have gone to the Democrats. This egregious disenfranchisement — which hinges on an odious redefining of Black identity to narrow the pool of Black voters — has flown too far under the radar even as control of the U.S. House hangs in the balance.
LOUISIANA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy