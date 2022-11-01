UConn launching ‘UConn +,’ new streaming digital network where fans can watch more Huskies content

Storrs, CT - 12/4/19 - UConn mascot Jonathan dances at Gampel Pavilion Wednesday night. UConn won the game 80-62. Photo by Brad Horrigan | bhorrigan@courant.com Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS

UConn is launching its own sports-focused digital streaming network that will provide live and on-demand content, the university announced Tuesday .

UConn+ is expected to launch in late November and will stream features, live events, coaches’ shows, highlights and other on-demand content, according to the school.

The service will be available on streaming services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku, and accessible via the UConn mobile app and UConnHuskies.com .

UConn is teaming with Learfield Studios and Sidearm Sports to provide the service. The university will develop much of the content internally, including the coaches’ shows, press conferences and other features, but Learfield will have a production team on the ground in Storrs and will be supported by a central production staff.

The crew will produce features such as ‘The Breakdown,’ a five-part mini-series about 2022 UConn football training camp, and ‘The Standard,’ a mini-series taking viewers inside UConn women’s basketball.

“UConn+ can be a game changer for the university,” Tysen Kendig, UConn’s Vice President for Communications, said in a release. “Content is unquestionably king, and our audiences increasingly have a thirst for more video, more features, and more multimodal, on-demand ways to consume it. UConn+ is changing the way we produce content in-house, and the model we’ve developed in partnership with Learfield and Sidearm leverages their considerable assets and expertise to give UConn Nation unprecedented content and access to Husky athletics and the greater university.”

“Few other major universities in the country competing at the highest level of Division I athletics own the rights and have the wherewithal to produce and deliver a majority of its own live sports content,” Kendig said. “While this landscape is constantly shifting, we are now better positioned to meet the demands of our audiences and have the means to make most of our home Olympic sports and related content across all of our 20 programs directly available to more people than ever before.”

UConn isn’t the first school to get into the streaming service game, as South Carolina and LSU announced their own ventures, ‘Gamecocks+’ and ‘LSU Gold,’ earlier in 2022.