FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Annual World Knife Throwing Championship to be Held in Appleton
Some of the best knife throwers in the world will be converging on Appleton next month for the second annual World Knife Throwing Championship. This event will be bringing in the top 64 knife throwers in the world, as well as 256 Hatchet throwers, 128 Big Axe throwers, and 128 Duals teams that are a part of the World Axe Throwing League.
Lakeshore Technical College Student Follows In Her Father’s Footsteps
The following article was submitted by Lakeshore Technical College. Emily Stevens decided to follow in her father’s footsteps by not only pursuing a career in the dairy industry as he did but also at the same college he did – 6 1/2 hours, 400 miles away from her home in Milton, Indiana.
Packers to Host Give Back Community Blood Drive
Eligible blood donors in the area are reminded of an event next Monday, November 7th at Lambeau Field. The American Red Cross encourages all to tackle the need and donate blood at the Green Bay Packers Give Back Community Blood Drive from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village, located in the east parking lot outside the Oneida Nation Gate.
Oostburg Assemblyman Named Champion of Commerce by Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce
Representative Terry Katsma of Oostburg has been honored by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce. They named the District 26 Assemblyman a “Champion of Commerce” for their support of the Milwaukee Region’s business community and its key priorities during the 2021-2022 Wisconsin legislative session. The Champion of...
Ronald K. Moser
Ronald K. Moser, 85, of Manitowoc, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at home. He was born on September 4, 1937 in Manitowoc to the late Kenneth and Ruth (Hrabik) Moser. Ronald grew up in Manitowoc and graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1955. Following high school, he attended Lakeland College to complete his degree. He married his high school sweetheart, the former Janet Lutz on September 14, 1957 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Ronald worked as an accounting manager at Paragon Electric Company until his retirement. He was a member of the Manitowoc Elks Club and the Kiwanis Club. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed sports (especially watching football), and playing cards. Family was important to Ronald and he enjoyed the time spent together laughing and having fun.
Employment Assistance Offered At Manitowoc Public Library
Local residents can receive assistance in helping find employment through services offered this month at the Manitowoc Public Library. According to a news release, Department of Workforce Development staff will provide onsite services on Mondays and Tuesdays throughout November in MPL’s Franklin Street Room. Those include resumè writing, assistance...
Kiel And Roncalli Dominate All-EWC Soccer Team
The All-Eastern Wisconsin Conference Boys Soccer first-team unit announced today is solely comprised of athletes from league champion Kiel and Roncalli High Schools. According to a release from EWC Commissioner Peter Kittel, the Raiders have six players on the first team unit including Conference Player-of-the-Year Everett Saeger, who along with Kiel teammates Carter Burg, Isaac Puchalla, Koen Sitzman, Duncan VanderMeer, and Trevor Muehlbauer were all Unanimous selections.
HFM Doctor Discusses Innovations in Hip and Knee Surgery
A Manitowoc native and 1988 Roncalli High School grad has developed 5 or 6 patents for devices that he uses in performing hip and knee surgery. Dr. Robert Limoni is with Holy Family Memorial Lakeshore Orthopaedics and was on WOMT’s Be My Guest earlier this year. Saying his passion...
Manitowoc Police Release Details Regarding 10th Street Crash
The Manitowoc Police Department has released more details regarding last night’s crash on the 10th Street bridge. According to a news release, officers and Fire Rescue teams were sent to the bridge at around 8:00 p.m. They were informed by witnesses that a vehicle was stopped at the lights...
Manitowoc County Ag Educator Says Corn is Drying Slowly in Manitowoc County
While some crops do remain in the fields in Manitowoc County, Ag Educator Angie Ulness says the weather has been rather cooperative for farmers. However, even with Mother Nature on their side, Ulness said some of the corn is not playing ball. “There’s some corn that is being stubborn and...
Kathleen M. Walecka
Kathleen M. Walecka, 83, of Manitowoc, formerly of Two Rivers passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Sharon Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. Kathy was born on May 13, 1939 in Manitowoc to Cyril and Agnes (Shedivy) Wachtel. Kathy was a graduate of Washington High School in Two Rivers. She then furthered her education at UW-Green Bay where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree. On January 20, 1962 she married John E. Walecka. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2007. Kathy was an X-Ray Technician and later a Bone Density Technician for Two Rivers Community Hospital then Manitowoc Memorial Hospital and later Holy Family Memorial Hospital for over 44 years. Kathy also served as Manitowoc Co. Deputy Coroner, was a volunteer for the Manitowoc Co. Sheriff’s Department, and coordinated the volunteers for the Manitowoc Christmas parade for several years.
Lawsuit Filed Against Green Bay City Clerk Regarding Early Voting
Changes have been made in Green Bay as a result of a lawsuit filed against City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys. The suit claims that Jeffreys is restricting access to election observers during the in-person absentee voting going on right now. Part of the voting process is taking place in a hall...
Leede Completes National Consumer Screening
The CEO of Manitowoc-based Leede Research says his marketing research company has made a major investment and expansion of their work in the Outdoor Power Tools segment. Dean Halverson said in a news release that Leede has completed what they believe to be the largest screening of consumers in that category.
Midterm Election Races to Keep Track Of, Manitowoc Mayor Encourages Early Voting
As we get ever closer to the midterm election next week, Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickles is encouraging people to vote early. During an appearance on the WCUB Breakfast Club, he said that City Hall has adjusted their hours to ensure everyone has a chance to cast their ballot. “The remainder...
10th Street Bridge Closed Due to Crash
The 10th street bridge in Manitowoc will be closing around 7:30 this morning and remain closed likely for most of the day. Manitowoc Police report that a car went off the bridge and into the Manitowoc River just before 8 last night, and will need to be retrieved. No further information is available yet, pending a news release later.
Green Bay Police Still Searching for Leads in October Hit and Run
The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for help with a hit-and-run incident that injured a man last month. The crash occurred near the 400 block of South Webster Avenue sometime around 10:00 p.m. on October 13th. A 55-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result, and no...
Manitowoc Crime Prevention Committee to Discuss Scams and Bylaws
There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Crime Prevention Committee will gather in the Meeting and Training Room in the Police Department headquarters at 6:30 p.m. The public will be given time to voice their input before the group gets updates from the...
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Joseph R. Reindl, 54, Two Rivers, OWI (5th) on 7/20/20, Guilty plea, Defendant is sentenced to: 1) 18 initial confinement State Prison; 2) 3 years extended supervision; 3) $600 fine plus costs; 4) 36-month driver license revocation; 5) 36-month ignition interlock; Conditions of probation: 1) COMPAS Assessment; 2) AODA Assessment; 3) court costs/fine; 4) pay supervision and fees; 5) DNA Sample. Defendant has one day pre-sentence credit.
Oshkosh Police Investigating Potential Human Trafficking Situation at Massage Parlor
Oshkosh Police are investigating a potential human trafficking situation at a massage parlor. Two female employees at Xinchen Massage on North Koeller Road have been taken into custody after being questioned. Very few details on what led to the investigation have been released, but the Oshkosh Police Department says they...
