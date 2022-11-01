ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

Newberry County School District Finance Department Recognized

By Orion Griffin for The Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CPTKN_0iuRjODR00
Susan Dowd (left) the chief financial officer with the district was presented certificates of excellence in financial reporting from Superintendent Alvin Presley (right).

NEWBERRY COUNTY — For the 25th consecutive year, the Newberry County School District’s Department of Finance has been awarded with certificates of excellence in financial reporting.

The Government Finance Officers Association and the Association of School Business Officials International recognized the finance department for their annual comprehensive financial report for the 2020-21 school year.

“The Association of School Business Officials International and the Government Finance Officers Association recognizing the Department of Finance with certificates of excellence in financial reporting for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year into June 30, 2021,” said Carson Ware, Ed.D., chief human resources officer with the district.

The awards are the highest recognition within governmental accounting and it stands as a significant accomplishment for the finance department.

“These certificates for achievement are the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by government and its management,” she said.

Orion Griffin is an intern with The Newberry Observer, he is a student at Presbyterian College.

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Orangeburg County students set new standard with perfect test scores

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Many Midlands students are still recovering from the effects the coronavirus pandemic had on their educational pursuits, but some students in the Orangeburg County School District are proving anything is possible. 38 students achieved perfect test scores in multiple subjects to end the quarter....
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry City Council Approves Requests

NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council met last week to discuss two requests from the Newberry Opera House. Council approved a request to allow alcohol in designated areas for the Newberry Opera House Foundation’s Silent Disco held on Friday, October 28. Motion to approve the request was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson Carlton Kinard.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Meet the PTC 2022-23 presidential ambassadors

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Each year, Piedmont Technical College (PTC) officials hand-pick some of the college’s most promising students to serve as presidential ambassadors to represent the college at campus events, provide campus tours and speak about their experiences to various audiences. This year’s 17 ambassadors hail from a variety of backgrounds and represent many program areas.
Newberry Observer

What does a county administrator do?

NEWBERRY COUNTY — It started with a comment. While having coffee with County Administrator Christopher Inglese and Economic Development Director Rick Farmer about the Economic Development Task Force. We commented that we really don’t know how county government works. “Then come spend a few days shadowing me,” said...
coladaily.com

Blythewood woman charged with assisting in preparation of false tax return

A Richland County Woman was arrested Friday and charged with one count of assisting in the preparation of a false state Sales Tax return. According to the arrest warrant, South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested Bridgette Frederick, 39, of Blythewood, for filing a Sales Tax return for her husband's funeral home business in June 2019, reporting zero sales for the first quarter of 2019.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

$5 million operation to create 150 jobs in Mauldin, governor says

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - EPC Power announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County that will create 150 new jobs. The $5 million investment will be located at 360 Old Laurens Road, Suite 800 in Mauldin. This will be EPC Power’s first east coast manufacturing and engineering operation and will accommodate additional production capacity due to increased demand.
MAULDIN, SC
edgefieldadvertiser.com

Edgefield County Healthcare Celebrates 50 Years of Service

Self Regional Healthcare CEO Dr. Matthew Logan, was on hand for the Edgefield County Hospital’s 50th, now known as Edgefield County Healthcare as an affiliate of Self Regional Healthcare of Greenwood. Joining him in the photo (center,above) is Edgefield’s CEO Carlos Milanes who welcomed dignitaries, staff, volunteers and guests from the podium under a large tent just outside the ECH on the breezeway grounds. It was a beautiful, sunny day with blue skies and mild temperatures that welcomed the close-to 100 guests attending. One of the guests, Kitty Wates of Edgefield, is seen in the photo with the two CEOs. Flowers in blue and white arrangements, a table of scrapbooks and clippings from 50 years of service, and a gift for everyone of a Christmas Ornament saluting the anniversary of ECH welcomed the guests. And not to forget, refreshments of at least 6 flavors of ice cream and a table of cookies were enjoyed by all. Also, the Self Regional Healthcare Health Express was on hand to give brief check-ups for all interested. A day to remember!
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate police chief retires

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – A police chief retired from the Town of Honea Path Police Department. According to the city, Officer Shawn Boseman announced his retirement Thursday after serving 27 years. Mayor Christopher Burton said that the acting chief would be Barry New who has many years of experience. The Town of Honea Path […]
HONEA PATH, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Newberry County Sheriff’s Office to host Operation Santa Clause

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- It’s that time of year again, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Operation Santa Clause!. According to a Facebook post, deputies will be registering children in need on November 29 and 30th, and December 1 at the Sheriff’s Office. Once families and children are chosen, they will be given a location, date, and time for gift pickup.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Northeast Columbia shopping center sells for $11.7M

Forum II Village at Sandhill, an 83,139-square-foot shopping center in northeast Columbia, has been sold for $11.7 million in a deal brokered by commercial real estate brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap. Tenants include HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Rue 21, and Shoe Carnival. Also included in the sale is the...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Lisa Ellis campaigns in Newberry

NEWBERRY — One of the actual contested races on the ballot in South Carolina this November is the race for superintendent of education. On Wednesday, Oct 12, one of the candidates for the sought after seat, Lisa Ellis (running as a Democrat and Alliance), paid a visit to Genesis on Main Street to have a frank conversation with Newberry educators and hear the issues that are the most important to them.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy