Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Related
Ellsworth American
Muddled message
The new mural on Water Street may not be done yet, but I have strong feelings on what is there on Sunday, Oct. 23. In my opinion, a community mural should reflect a theme, a feeling or an aspiration. A good example of this is the mural of a sunrise on Cadillac summit on the Shaw’s wall in Bangor, symbolizing “hope for the future.” The Water Street mural is chaotic and contains references to gymnasts, apple picking, Native Americans, lumbering, canoeing, the old jail, basketball and other things.
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Rotary launches turkey challenge
ELLSWORTH — Gobble, gobble! It’s turkey season and the Rotary Club of Ellsworth is sponsoring its first annual Ton of Turkey challenge. From now through Thanksgiving, the club is looking for help collecting 134 frozen turkeys for families served by the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry. Frozen chickens are also welcome. For the purpose of the challenge goal, two frozen chickens equal one frozen turkey.
Ellsworth American
RSU 24 Board discusses student breathalyzers
SULLIVAN — At its Nov. 1 meeting, the Regional School Unit 24 (RSU 24) Board discussed a possible new policy that would allow Sumner Memorial High School staff to administer breathalyzer tests to students suspected of being intoxicated. This policy had previously been discussed by the RSU 24 Policy...
Ellsworth American
Nowhere to go
I am writing to give the paper my story. I was recently homeless and moved to the White Birches motel in Hancock about a month ago using a voucher I received from Penquis that was supposably going to be good for one entire year, but now barely a month later I am being told the funding is stopped and being kicked on the streets with my dog and it’s wintertime. I am disabled and have an ongoing disability case pending in court. I was told when I got here, I was all set for a year from Penquis and six months via paperwork the motel brought around and had me sign. I am very concerned about how cold it is outside and the fact that if I can even get to Bangor and somehow securely store my belonging when I have no relatives anywhere nearby and have been on my own completely since a young age.
Ellsworth American
Safety a team effort
Our church is located on U.S. Route 1 in the Village of Hancock (the one with the big white steeple) and our members and visitors have to cross this busy highway on Sunday mornings and for other meetings and events. Recently we met with representatives from the Department of Transportation...
Comments / 0