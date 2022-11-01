Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Amplience Composable Storefront Start-kit Fast-tracks Implementation Success with Salesforce Commerce Cloud
Deepening Engagements with Salesforce Systems Integrators and Delivering Rapid Benefits for Brands with Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Amplience, the leading composable, commerce experience platform, announces it has further extended its work with systems integrators (SIs) within the Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) ecosystem through its Composable Storefront Starter-kit. Amplience’s Composable Storefront Starter-kit helps SIs quickly implement Composable Storefront accelerators that use Amplience’ headless CMS, Rich Media and DAM for media, content and experience management.
salestechstar.com
GreyOrange Provides e-Commerce Retailer Dafiti with Intelligent Fulfillment Orchestration Platform
GreyOrange Provides e-Commerce Retailer Dafiti with Intelligent Fulfillment Orchestration Platform. GreyOrange, a global leader in automated robotic fulfillment and inventory optimization software, announced an agreement with Dafiti, the leading fashion e-commerce platform in Latin America, to enhance warehouse productivity for Dafiti’s operations in Chile through the GreyOrange intelligent fulfillment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™, in partnership with Sistemo.
salestechstar.com
Deliveright Partners With Elemica to Offer Final-Mile, Heavy Goods Delivery Capabilities, Accelerate Digital Transformation
Supply chain trading partners can access AI-powered delivery platform through its ERP system. Deliveright, the company behind the leading final-mile digital delivery platform, Grasshopper, is announcing a new partnership with digital supply chain network, Elemica. Elemica helps organizations create a more connected, collaborative global supply chain by digitizing and automating supply chain processes through a centralized platform.
salestechstar.com
Cirrus Insight Introduces New Way for Customers to Book with Account Teams
Cirrus Insight Team Scheduling is a new feature that allows Salesforce, Zoom, and Microsoft customers to book customer meetings without leaving their inbox. Cirrus Insight, the leader in sales acceleration, announced the launch of Team Scheduling. This exciting new feature allows Salesforce, Zoom, and Microsoft customers to easily book collaborative customer meetings without ever leaving their inboxes. With Team Scheduling, you can reduce scheduling complexity and increase meeting productivity in a matter of minutes.
salestechstar.com
Celerant Technology Wrapped Up Another Successful Client Conference for Retailers using Cumulus Retail
This year’s virtual event offered hands-on training to help retailers be more competitive in today’s post-pandemic market. Celerant Technology, the #1-rated retail software provider for 2022, recently wrapped up its 2nd annual client conference, #ClientCon22, for retail businesses using its Cumulus Retail software solution. This year’s conference focused on helping retailers over-come inflation, inventory and staffing shortages, and sell more products in-store and online– in order to be more competitive in today’s post-pandemic world and in the upcoming year.
salestechstar.com
Breaking Down a Typical B2B Sales Operations Role
Sophisticated tools and cloud technology have increasingly become significant to the success of the sales department of a company, alongwith the rise of big data. But what are sales ops? And what’s their role all about? Here we break down modern sales operations teams’ roles, goals, and functions.
salestechstar.com
nShift: Four Ways Retailers Can Deliver for Christmas Shoppers as Consumer Sentiment Drops
NShift releases guide on creating a competitive customer experience this Christmas and beyond. As consumers around the world tighten their belts, retailers must focus on building a competitive customer experience to make this year’s Christmas shopping season a success. nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software, has released a list of ways that retailers can build loyalty with shoppers over the festive season and beyond.
salestechstar.com
How to Drive Engagement and Fuel Sales with NFTs with These Best Practices in 2023
As non-fungible tokens (NFTs) gained popularity in the past year, marketers are experimenting with the potential to increase sales and engagement. Trading in NFTs spiked by 21,000% to $12 billion in 2021, which shows the expansion of the NFT market around the world and its opportunity as a marketing channel.
salestechstar.com
A Quick Buy is a Shopping High: Americans Willing to Sacrifice Delivery, Brand Loyalty for a Faster Path to Purchase Online
Pack’s eCommerce Trends Report Finds Nearly One-Half of Consumers Prefer Speed to Variety When Shopping Online, Crave One-Click Experiences Bred by Social Media. As post-pandemic consumer expectations continue to skyrocket, so too does their need for digital shopping speed. Nearly one-half of U.S. online shoppers now say it’s more important for them to be able to buy something quickly than it is to have a large selection of items to choose from, according to the inaugural eCommerce Trends Report released by headless commerce solution, Pack. The report also illustrates the impact website speed and ease of use have on consumers’ path to purchase and brand loyalty, with many shoppers saying they’ll turn to competitors if they can’t find what they need after one (fruitless) search, or if a site takes too long to load. Perhaps most surprising, almost one third of shoppers said they’d be willing to wait up to three days longer to receive an item if they had an easier and faster shopping experience.
salestechstar.com
Move Over Search: 80% of Gen Z Shoppers To Use Social This Holiday
SimplicityDX Research Finds Gen Z Shoppers Think First About Social Media for Holiday Shopping, but 74% Plan To Check Out on Brand Websites. SimplicityDX, the edge experience company, announced its latest research report “What Gen Z Thinks About Holiday Season Shopping 2022,” which highlights significant discoveries in how U.S. Generation Z shop and their use of social media this holiday season.
salestechstar.com
Optoro’s All-in-One Returns Platform Processes More than 100M Goods as Retail Embraces Returns Tech as Competitive Advantage to Drive Revenue
The company sees record demand for its enterprise-grade technology platform as retailers leverage returns to attract and retain customers ahead of the holiday season. Optoro, Inc., the leading technology platform for retail returns and reverse logistics, today announced that its platform has processed more than 100 million returns. In October 2022 alone, the company processed 8.63 million units, a 74% increase YoY from Q3 2021. This milestone comes on the heels of impressive growth for the company, as retailers and brands look to innovative returns offerings as a competitive advantage that can boost customer loyalty, drive additional revenue, and minimize costs and environmental waste.
salestechstar.com
Groove Ranked #7 for Enterprise in 2022 TrustRadius Best Software Awards
Sales engagement platform ranks #7 on the Enterprise software list and #9 overall. Groove, a market-leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, today announced that it has received a 2022 TrustRadius Best Software Award. The only sales engagement platform to make the list, Groove ranked #7 on the Enterprise software list and #9 overall out of 150+ other winners.
salestechstar.com
James and James Fulfilment, Launch an Update for Their Award Winning ControlPort Software
Established in 2010, James and James Fulfilment is a UK based eCommerce fulfilment service that is committed to doing things differently, creating change for the better, and delivering fast results. They have now launched their fulfilment software roadmap and updates for ControlPort, their award winning innovative technology that has been...
salestechstar.com
Vee24 Virtual Boutique Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Vee24’s Virtual Boutique to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. Vee24, the leader in person-to-person digital customer experience solutions, announced the availability of their Virtual Boutique in the Microsoft...
salestechstar.com
What Is The Purpose Of Proposal Management Software, And What Do Reports Indicate About Its Success Rate?
According to a recent study by Allied Market Research, it was stated that the “Proposal Management Software Market” will reach USD 7 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 14.8%. The report examines key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and the competitive landscape in depth.
salestechstar.com
Broadvoice Recognized on 2022 TrustRadius Best Software List
TrustRadius Reviewers Also Honor Broadvoice Platform in Mid-Size and Small Business Software Categories. TrustRadius has recognized Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC), call center services (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for businesses, on its first annual Overall Best Software List. Broadvoice also earned listings on the 2022 Best Software lists for both Mid-sized and Small Businesses. All three listings are based on verified, independent user reviews.
salestechstar.com
Mediafly Advances Revenue Intelligence Capabilities, Extends Game-Changing Deal Inspection with In-Platform Coaching
The Combination of Forecasting, Enablement and Conversation Intelligence Empowers B2B Enterprises to Cut Sales Tech Costs by 30% or More. Mediafly, the leader in Revenue Enablement, introduced new Enterprise Revenue Intelligence capabilities connecting sales coaching to forecasting, pipeline management and sales execution in a single platform. The latest release improves sales productivity, predictability and coaching while reducing the costs associated with siloed technology, saving customers an average of 30% or more.
salestechstar.com
Apty Named as a Strong Performer in Digital Adoption Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm
“Apty’s strategic partnership with Microsoft Dynamics and ServiceNow makes it very attractive to companies already on these platforms.”. Apty, a leading enterprise-grade digital adoption platform (DAP), is named as one of the 10 top DAP providers “that matter most” in The Forrester New Wave™: Digital Adoption Platforms, Q4 2022.
salestechstar.com
Hightouch Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner
Analyst firm recognizes interesting, new, and innovative companies in Marketing Data and Analytics. Hightouch, the Data Activation company, announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor by Gartner based on the October 20, 2022 report titled, Cool Vendors™ in Marketing Data and Analytics by Rachel Smith, Matt Wakeman, Benjamin Bloom, and Lizzy Foo Kune1. According to the report, “Sixty-three percent of respondents to Gartner’s 2021 Digital Marketing Survey agreed that leveraging integrated customer data to drive digital marketing execution presented a moderate or significant challenge. This is despite the fact that customer data platforms (CDPs) are already widely adopted by marketers, which shows that significant gaps remain between managing data and putting it to work operationally.”
salestechstar.com
Inspectorio Introduces DocuFlow, a Document Management Solution Built for Supply Chains
New document and collaboration technology eliminates paper processes, streamlines workflows, and ensures regulatory compliance for the supply chain. Inspectorio, the leading cloud-based AI-powered SaaS solution for supply chain organizations, announced the release of Inspectorio DocuFlow, a document management solution. Inspectorio DocuFlow allows supply chain partners to automate and streamline document management workflows, collaborate with users both inside and outside the boundaries of your organization, and ensure proper document control.
Comments / 0