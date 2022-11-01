ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starr County, TX

Starr County woman first Latina chair of community colleges association

By Alejandra Yañez
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — South Texas College Board of Trustee Chair Rose Benavidez is the first Latina to be inaugurated as the chair of the Association of Community College Trustees Board of Directors.

“This is a great honor and a greater responsibility,” Benavidez said. “Today we broke barriers and a glass ceiling for all the other women and girls like me that are to come. It’s a privilege having this type of platform to address local and regional issues in higher education, economic progress and workforce development.”

The Starr County native will serve nationally, working with leaders from the White House to Congress and the U.S. Department of Education advocating for higher education and championing the students of the Rio Grande Valley.

Drug smugglers sentenced to 17 years federal prison

“We have national attention, and we must ensure we address our needs, highlight our successes and the transformational impact we are having in our communities across the RGV,” Benavidez said.

ACCT is a non-profit educational organization representing more than 6,500 elected and appointed trustees who govern over 1,200 community, technical and junior colleges in the United States, a release announcing Benavidez’s inauguration stated.

Benavidez follows in her late father’s footsteps, Manuel Benavidez, who was a founding STC Board of Trustee. Mr. Benavidez also served in ACCT as Chair of the Diversity Committee, selected as a Regional Trustee of the Year and ultimately received an ACCT Lifetime Membership Award in 2005 for his leadership, the release stated.

Motorcyclist dies near McCook; DPS urges riding safety

In 2017, his daughter was first elected to the board representing ACCT’s western region and like her father, served as chair of the Diversity Committee.

“I knew of my dad’s efforts and leadership growing up and admire everything he accomplished,” Benavidez said. “Being elected to the STC board made his vision clear and helped me establish a foundation to strengthen my resolve to expand access and create opportunities in our community.”

Benavidez currently serves as the president of the Starr County Industrial Foundation, a non-profit organization founded and supported by local government and business leaders committed to developing the local economy, the release stated.

She will serve as chair of the ACCT for a one-year term.

