Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sends video to Indiana girl fighting brain cancer
In a video message, Dwayne Johnson said he wanted to send Franklin County's Kayla Spangler some love as she battles glioblastoma.
1017thepoint.com
DWAYNE "THE ROCK" JOHNSON RESPONDS TO DYING BROOKVILLE TEEN
(Brookville, IN)--Last week, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that a Brookville girl with terminal brain cancer had the dying wish of hearing from actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. 17-year-old Kayla Spangler’s condition has deteriorated since she was voted Franklin County High School’s Homecoming Queen last month. But, on Tuesday, she got this message from her hero: "Kayla, thank you for being a fan. I know that you're fighting hard. Keep fighting and keep inspiring everyone around you. You're my biggest fan? Now I'm your biggest fan.," Johnson said. Kayla can look forward to this: "I'm gonna send you some cool stuff right away. I'm gonna get it out tomorrow," Johnson said in his video message. Kicks 96 and The Point News will have more on Kayla coming up in news Wednesday.
wbiw.com
Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn will perform their grandparents’ songs at Mitchell Opera House on Nov. 12
MITCHELL – Tayla Lynn, Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, and Tre Twitty, Conway Twitty’s grandson, will be performing live country music at the historic Mitchell Opera House on November 12th at 7:00 p.m. They will be performing a variety of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty songs as a tribute...
wdrb.com
Family of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase hoping to bring him home
SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- A father is fighting to bring his son's remains back home. The family of Cairo Jordan, the boy found in a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana, is raising money for burial costs in Georgia. Cairo was laid to rest earlier this summer in a Salem...
953wiki.com
Local News from Sunday, November 6th, 2022
EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON.
Indiana man who claimed state trooper poisoned, harassed him faces charges
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man who said an Indiana state trooper was poisoning him and using power tools to intimidate him now faces legal repercussions. 38-year-old Alan Parker of Columbus was charged recently with a misdemeanor count of false reporting after a police investigation was launched into phony claims that he was being […]
Wave 3
Southern Indiana school returns to mask mandate after rise in illnesses
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana School is returning to a mask mandate after attendance takes a major dip. The students at Community Montessori in New Albany are out of the classroom Friday. They weren’t there Thursday either. There’s been a rise in sicknesses that have kept...
wdrb.com
Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen now serving brunch in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana now has a new brunch spot located in New Albany's retail corridor that's steeped in Mexican heritage. The Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen officially opened its doors Thursday at 2204 State Street, in a building formerly occupied by Bob Evans. According to its website,...
16-year-old Indiana boy arrested for allegedly shooting at police chief's house
Indiana State Police arrested a 16-year-old male suspect following an investigation into multiple gunshots that were fired into the home of the Clarksville, Indiana police chief.
ISP: 2 dead, 1 injured in fatal southern Indiana car crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash in Washington County, Indiana on Friday officials said. Indian State Police (ISP) said troopers were sent to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on SR 56 just east of Shields Road around 7:50 a.m.
Indiana school closes its doors for few days to stop spread of flu, RSV
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Experts expect this flu season be worse than years prior, and one Indiana school is witnessing this first hand. "I've been the school leader here for 25 years, [and I] have never seen anything like this," Barbara Burke-Fondren, director of the Community Montessori, said. Burke-Fondren...
wdrb.com
Arrest of armed robbery suspect in Madison leads police to make additional arrest after drug bust
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana bank robbery suspect was caught red-handed in a car garage, and led police to arrest another man on drug charges. Tobie Dennis, 43, is accused of taking money from the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union in Madison, Indiana, on Wednesday, the Madison Police Department said in a Facebook post.
WTHR
Bartholomew County sets record for overdose deaths
There are new efforts to stop it. Jennie Runevitch is in Columbus with the crisis, and the new efforts to stop it.
Wave 3
2 killed in head-on crash in Indiana, 1 person in serious condition
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a crash near Salem, Indiana killed two people and left one person in serious condition Friday morning. Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on SR56 just east of Shields Road in eastern Washington County. Multiple units...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Floyd County, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The power is back on for thousands of customers in southern Indiana. About 13,000 customers were without power for several hours on Wednesday. Outages were first reported at 4 p.m. in the New Albany area. Areas impacted include State Street, parts of downtown New Albany, Charlestown Road, Highlander Point, and areas west of Interstate 64.
'You are evil': Man sentenced to life in prison for killing father, 3-year-old daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fate of Kevon Lawless’ life was officially decided on Thursday. Lawless was found guilty for the murder of Brandon Waddles and his 3-year-old daughter, Trinity Randolph. Police say Lawless shot and killed Brandon and Trinity in August of 2020. two life sentences without parole...
953wiki.com
Head-on Crash Claims Life of Two from Washington County
Washington County, Ind. - November 4, 2022: Troopers from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg are investigating a tragic fatal crash that occurred this morning on SR56, east of Salem. Around 7:50 am, troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on SR 56 just east of Shields Road in eastern...
Bullitt County police locate missing woman in wooded area within minutes using new drone
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A missing person in Bullitt County was found within minutes thanks to a new police drone received just two days ago. The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said it used its new drone to find a woman who was lost in a large wooded area of Shepherdsville, Kentucky on Friday.
