Madison, IN

1017thepoint.com

DWAYNE "THE ROCK" JOHNSON RESPONDS TO DYING BROOKVILLE TEEN

(Brookville, IN)--Last week, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that a Brookville girl with terminal brain cancer had the dying wish of hearing from actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. 17-year-old Kayla Spangler’s condition has deteriorated since she was voted Franklin County High School’s Homecoming Queen last month. But, on Tuesday, she got this message from her hero: "Kayla, thank you for being a fan. I know that you're fighting hard. Keep fighting and keep inspiring everyone around you. You're my biggest fan? Now I'm your biggest fan.," Johnson said. Kayla can look forward to this: "I'm gonna send you some cool stuff right away. I'm gonna get it out tomorrow," Johnson said in his video message. Kicks 96 and The Point News will have more on Kayla coming up in news Wednesday.
BROOKVILLE, IN
FOX59

Indiana man who claimed state trooper poisoned, harassed him faces charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man who said an Indiana state trooper was poisoning him and using power tools to intimidate him now faces legal repercussions. 38-year-old Alan Parker of Columbus was charged recently with a misdemeanor count of false reporting after a police investigation was launched into phony claims that he was being […]
COLUMBUS, IN
wdrb.com

Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen now serving brunch in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana now has a new brunch spot located in New Albany's retail corridor that's steeped in Mexican heritage. The Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen officially opened its doors Thursday at 2204 State Street, in a building formerly occupied by Bob Evans. According to its website,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

2 killed in head-on crash in Indiana, 1 person in serious condition

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a crash near Salem, Indiana killed two people and left one person in serious condition Friday morning. Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on SR56 just east of Shields Road in eastern Washington County. Multiple units...
SALEM, IN
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Floyd County, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The power is back on for thousands of customers in southern Indiana. About 13,000 customers were without power for several hours on Wednesday. Outages were first reported at 4 p.m. in the New Albany area. Areas impacted include State Street, parts of downtown New Albany, Charlestown Road, Highlander Point, and areas west of Interstate 64.
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

