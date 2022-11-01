It actually gives more power to the legislative branch to extend the time they meet by 12 days. It is a check and balance on the governors mandates. I personally know people who had to close their small businesses because of Beshears’ mandates. Those people lost their income, it wasn’t right for.
okay firstly there are 3 versions of that word. there, their, they're. if you're not going to be educated enough to be correct in your argument then how are we supposed to believe that you're correct at all. is Mr. Trump a fan favorite, hell yes he is. Do or did we believe every word, no. We're the group that stopped being told what to believe and looked for ourselves.
It’s a power grab by the Republican Senators so they can further control the governor. What about when democrats control the senate again and there’s a republican governor? We have a Republican senate that is only making themselves and their buddies richer. They actually take lobbyists money as a payoff to not do the will of the majority of Kentuckians. It’s their job to do the will of the majority of Kentuckians without question. The bourbon industry, for profit jails and many other special interest groups are currently running our state.
Comments / 72