Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) are asking for the public's help in identifying men wanted for committing random acts of violence. A video recording from Oct. 20 at Marathon Gas Station on Faraway Dr. shows a man in a red ball cap approach the victim as he leaves the store. The two exchange words, then the man in the red cap who is armed with a gun hits the victim as he walks away, knocking him to the ground. Click here to view the video.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO