coladaily.com
NoMa Warehouse hosts Vintage Con 2022: Time Warp
From a sequined cocktail dress from the 1970s to a Les Misérables T-shirt from the 80s to football and soccer jerseys from the 90s and early 2000s, vintage collectors, curators and stylists at NoMa Warehouse’s second Vintage Con Saturday night demonstrated that fashion comes in many shapes and sizes and from many decades.
coladaily.com
West Columbia celebrates time change with Fall Back Fest
Opinions vary regarding the yearly end of daylight saving time and setting clocks back an hour, but the City of West Columbia has long since decided to embrace and celebrate it. The city closed down the 100 block of State Street and welcomed a big crowd Friday for the sixth...
coladaily.com
Midlands high school football roundup
CA Johnson Coach Scotty Dean stood in front of his team and was giving a passionate postgame speech. He told the young men gathered around him how proud he was to be their coach and he wanted them to think about one thing as they went off and enjoyed their weekend.
coladaily.com
Columbia’s music man talks about his trade and passion
Local business owner Greg Laske considers himself an expert when it comes to the repair, manufacture, sales, rental, appraisal, and other tasks usually associated with stringed instruments. His company, Palmetto Strings, is located at 731 Elmwood Street here in Columbia and has a small staff that includes Laske, an office...
coladaily.com
Lexington road closures and detours for Veterans Day Parade on Sunday
Commuters through downtown Lexington can expect to see road closures and detours Sunday during the Veterans Day Parade. The Lexington Police Department said roads will start closing around 1 p.m. with the closure of West Butler St., from Columbia Ave. to North Church St. Part of Meetze St. and Haygood St. will also close, to allow those involved in the parade to stage and prepare their floats.
coladaily.com
Lexington volleyball falls to Mauldin in state championship
The magical postseason run for the Lexington volleyball team came to an end against the hard-hitting of Jurnee Robinson and Mauldin Saturday night in the Class 5A championship. The Mavericks won in straight sets – winning 25-22, 25-22 and 25-18 – to claim the schools first-ever state championship in volleyball....
coladaily.com
Gamecock sports week in review
Needing a bounce back offensive performance, not to mention a win, the Gamecocks received both at Vanderbilt Saturday night in a 38-27 victory. The Gamecocks rolled up 492 yards, a season high in SEC games. They distributed the ball well and made big plays. Quarterback Spencer Rattler called his performance...
coladaily.com
Blythewood woman charged with assisting in preparation of false tax return
A Richland County Woman was arrested Friday and charged with one count of assisting in the preparation of a false state Sales Tax return. According to the arrest warrant, South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested Bridgette Frederick, 39, of Blythewood, for filing a Sales Tax return for her husband's funeral home business in June 2019, reporting zero sales for the first quarter of 2019.
coladaily.com
Update: Emergency call in Wood Creek Farms ends with suspect's arrest
An emergency call in Wood Creek Farms has ended with the suspect’s arrest. Columbia Police Department officials said Devon M. Franklin was arrested with the assistance of SLED agents shortly after 9:00 a.m. He’s been taken to a local hospital & will be transported to jail afterward. Franklin...
coladaily.com
Bond hearing scheduled for suspect identified in overnight standoff
A 34-year-old male suspect is in custody after refusing to come out of a Wood Creek Farms home for multiple hours. The Columbia Police Department (CPD) arrested Devon Michael Franklin on Friday without serious injuries. A bond hearing for Franklin is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at the Municipal Court.
coladaily.com
Richland County Sheriff's Department working to identify assault suspects
Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) are asking for the public's help in identifying men wanted for committing random acts of violence. A video recording from Oct. 20 at Marathon Gas Station on Faraway Dr. shows a man in a red ball cap approach the victim as he leaves the store. The two exchange words, then the man in the red cap who is armed with a gun hits the victim as he walks away, knocking him to the ground. Click here to view the video.
