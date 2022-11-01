ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

$150K Powerball ticket sold in Northumberland County

By Vivian Muniz
 4 days ago

RIVERSIDE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Northumberland County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, drawing.

According to Pennsylvania Lottery , M M Food Mart, on Elysburg Road in Riverside sold a ticket that matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball® 13 to win $150,000.

Powerball Ticket worth $150K sold in Columbia County

M M Food Mart earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

WBRE

