Shelbyville, KY

Oddities and Curiosities Expo Heading to Kentucky in Early 2023

If you find yourself digging the strange and unusual, this may be right up your alley!. If you find yourself drawn to odd or maybe even weird things, you may be a fan of oddities and curiosities, but not even know it! If you're wondering what exactly classifies something as an "oddity" dictionary.com describes an oddity as:
LOUISVILLE, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?

The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Here are the six Louisville natives getting a 'Hometown Hero' banner in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six of Louisville most famous natives will soon have a banner hung up in their honor as part of the Hometown Heroes 2.0 "Class of 2023." Mike Sheehy, president of the Greater Louisville Pride Foundation (GLPF), said each nominee is chosen for being nationally, and sometimes internationally, recognized for achieving remarkable success in their fields.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana

Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Shooting on Breckenridge Lane leaves 1 person dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after being shot Friday evening. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane near Taylorsville Road. When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS 'Flash Dads' surprise students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Flash Dads" are back, bringing smiles to start the school day. Students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when they entered the building to high fives and cheers. The diversity program within Jefferson County Public Schools created "Flash Dads" five...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Brooks Houck briefly arrested over $353 fine in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brooks Houck, the only suspect ever named in the disappearance of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was briefly arrested Thursday morning over an unpaid fine. Houck was in the Nelson County Detention Center long enough to have his mugshot taken Thursday morning, before he bonded out. According...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

WATCH: LMPD officers rescue woman standing on highway overpass ledge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers are being praised for saving a woman standing on the ledge of a highway overpass and taking her to get help. Officers Eric Goldschmidt and Cody Woolston responded to the overpass on Halloween after someone saw the woman and called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD data shows lowest number of monthly homicides for Oct.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist tracking gun violence through Louisville Metro Police data confirmed Oct. showed the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least three years. There have been 137 homicides so far this year, six of them happened in Oct., LMPD homicide data showed. Christopher...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police looking for 3 juveniles in connection to robbery in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for three juveniles alleged to be involved in a robbery that happened on Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 18th and Columbia streets in the Portland neighborhood. They said the suspects robbed a person...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

KSP trooper involved in deadly Anderson Co. shooting

A Kentucky State Police trooper has been involved in a deadly shooting in Anderson County. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at approximately 2:00 near the intersection of Hwy 127 and the Bluegrass Parkway, about one mile south of Lawrenceburg. Anderson News reports a standoff between police and a suspect preceded the trooper-involved shooting.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY

