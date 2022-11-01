Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Ghost-Like Girl Seen in Upper Window of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills [PHOTO]
Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, Kentucky, is one of the most haunted places in the country. People from all over the world flock to the once Tuberculosis hospital to hopefully catch a glimpse of the spirits that supposedly haunt the structure. Over the years, I have written several articles about...
Oddities and Curiosities Expo Heading to Kentucky in Early 2023
If you find yourself digging the strange and unusual, this may be right up your alley!. If you find yourself drawn to odd or maybe even weird things, you may be a fan of oddities and curiosities, but not even know it! If you're wondering what exactly classifies something as an "oddity" dictionary.com describes an oddity as:
wdrb.com
Waverly Hills hosts horror movie celebrities, fans for inaugural Horrorpalooza
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horror movie fans are flocking to Waverly Hills this weekend for the first-ever Horrorpalooza. It's an opportunity for fans to meet some of the stars from cult classics like "Halloween" and "Texas Chainsaw Massacre." "The best part of doing this is getting to meet people and...
earnthenecklace.com
Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?
The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
Here are the six Louisville natives getting a 'Hometown Hero' banner in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six of Louisville most famous natives will soon have a banner hung up in their honor as part of the Hometown Heroes 2.0 "Class of 2023." Mike Sheehy, president of the Greater Louisville Pride Foundation (GLPF), said each nominee is chosen for being nationally, and sometimes internationally, recognized for achieving remarkable success in their fields.
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
LMPD cancels alert for missing Louisville woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) canceled their search for a missing Louisville woman.
wdrb.com
What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana
Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
Jefferson County Historical Society in Madison tries to keep the story of a nearly forgotten jewelry designer alive
Born in 1933, Bill Smith grew up in Madison, Ind. He created striking jewelry pieces often in gold and pearls.
LMPD: Shooting on Breckenridge Lane leaves 1 person dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after being shot Friday evening. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane near Taylorsville Road. When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot. LMPD...
wdrb.com
JCPS 'Flash Dads' surprise students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Flash Dads" are back, bringing smiles to start the school day. Students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when they entered the building to high fives and cheers. The diversity program within Jefferson County Public Schools created "Flash Dads" five...
wdrb.com
Brooks Houck briefly arrested over $353 fine in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brooks Houck, the only suspect ever named in the disappearance of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was briefly arrested Thursday morning over an unpaid fine. Houck was in the Nelson County Detention Center long enough to have his mugshot taken Thursday morning, before he bonded out. According...
WLKY.com
WATCH: LMPD officers rescue woman standing on highway overpass ledge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers are being praised for saving a woman standing on the ledge of a highway overpass and taking her to get help. Officers Eric Goldschmidt and Cody Woolston responded to the overpass on Halloween after someone saw the woman and called...
Wave 3
LMPD data shows lowest number of monthly homicides for Oct.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist tracking gun violence through Louisville Metro Police data confirmed Oct. showed the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least three years. There have been 137 homicides so far this year, six of them happened in Oct., LMPD homicide data showed. Christopher...
wdrb.com
Speed Art Museum is one of only two museums in the US to host its latest exhibition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He was one of the most celebrated artists in Paris at the turn of the 20th century. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the works of Alphonse Mucha at the Speed Art Museum. The Speed hosts the exhibition Alphonse Mucha: Art Nouveau Visionary, which opened October 21 and...
WLKY.com
Police looking for 3 juveniles in connection to robbery in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for three juveniles alleged to be involved in a robbery that happened on Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 18th and Columbia streets in the Portland neighborhood. They said the suspects robbed a person...
Wave 3
Restaurant owner offends some after sharing controversial photos online
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local restaurant owner is in hot water after he shared memes on Facebook that some are calling offensive. Fernando Martinez is the co-owner of Ole Hospitality Group, which owns a number of restaurants around the city, including El Taco Luchador. This week, he posted photos...
LMPD: All lanes were blocked after box truck hits guard rail, overturns on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All lanes were blocked after a single-vehicle collision happened on interstate 64 eastbound at the 20-mile marker near English Station Road Thursday, officials said. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a call of a collision on I-64 eastbound shortly before 7:30 p.m. Police said their...
k105.com
KSP trooper involved in deadly Anderson Co. shooting
A Kentucky State Police trooper has been involved in a deadly shooting in Anderson County. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at approximately 2:00 near the intersection of Hwy 127 and the Bluegrass Parkway, about one mile south of Lawrenceburg. Anderson News reports a standoff between police and a suspect preceded the trooper-involved shooting.
Comments / 3