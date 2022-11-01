ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
destinationtampabay.com

Largo Community Center Presents the 2023 Center Stage Concert Series

The Largo Community Center is pleased to announce the schedule for the 2023 Center Stage Concert Series with the the Angie Rey Band, the Frank & Dean Show and Vegas Revue. The series kicks off with the Angie Rey Band on Thursday, January 26. Angie Rey has appeared on American Idol and La Vos Kids, and now her career is just beginning to explode. The Largo Community Center is pleased to announce the schedule for the 2023 Center Stage Concert Series with the Angie Rey Band, Frank & Dean Show and Vegas Revue.
LARGO, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Greek Festival returns for first time since the pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. - After a two-year pause during the pandemic, one of Hillsborough County's oldest cultural celebrations is back. For four decades, St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in South Tampa has hosted Tampa Greek Festival, which celebrates heritage and faith with food, fun and dancing. Marina Choundas gave...
TAMPA, FL
813area.com

The Absolute Best Calzone in Tampa

Tampa might be home to delicious pizzas, but did you know that our calzones are just as scrumptious?. While calzones are not as famous as pizza, they are a great hand-held portable snack. And it has everything to love - the yummy base, mouthwatering toppings, and full-on flavor. If you...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

St. Petersburg Man Won $1 Million After Buying $5 Scratch Off

A St. Petersburg man hit a million dollar jackpot after buying a scratch-off ticket at a local Food Mart. Sheldon Jackson, 63, bought a $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off when he won $1 million!. Celebrity Deaths 2022: Musicians, Entertainers & Cultural Figures We Lost. We’ve had to say goodbye to some...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomes new dolphin to her forever home

CLEARWATER, Fla. — There's a new resident dolphin at Clearwater Marine Aquarium and her name is Izzy. Estimated to be 5 years old, Izzy is a juvenile bottlenose dolphin who was rescued in June 2022 by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, Texas State Aquarium and SeaWorld San Antonio, Clearwater Marine Aquarium said in a news release. They're all NOAA partners.
CLEARWATER, FL
727area.com

Best Calzone in St Petersburg & Clearwater to Make Your Mouth Water

If you love pizza, you are guaranteed to enjoy calzone. This famous Italian food is just folded Italian bread stuffed with veggies and cheese. Who thought a pizza turnover could be this good, right?. Want to try lip-smacking good calzones in St Petersburg & Clearwater? This list features the best...
CLEARWATER, FL
iheart.com

Florida Dad Defends His Daughters' Photos Of Their Homecoming Dresses

When proud Florida dad shared a photo of his daughters' homecoming looks, he wasn't prepared for a viral reaction. People came after this Florida dad and his daughters claiming their Homecoming dresses were to provocative for their age. What do you think?. A Florida dad said he went "Papa Bear"...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

D-SNAP location opens at Tropicana Field

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The road to recovery from Hurricane Ian is going to be a long one. But starting Thursday, new disaster food assistance locations opened across the state to help people apply for help, including one in St. Petersburg at Tropicana Field. This is for people impacted...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy