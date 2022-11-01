Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
tom Brady will never endhellasTampa, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
Aaron Carter, singer-turned-rapper, actor and Tampa native, found dead at 34
Aaron Carter has died at age 34, according to TMZ.
28 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Including the Pohgoh album release show on Saturday.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Medieval times, rodeo fairs & festivals
Even though it's the week after "Halloweekend," it's still shaping up to be a busy, exciting time in the Tampa Bay area.
Largo Community Center Presents the 2023 Center Stage Concert Series
The Largo Community Center is pleased to announce the schedule for the 2023 Center Stage Concert Series with the the Angie Rey Band, the Frank & Dean Show and Vegas Revue. The series kicks off with the Angie Rey Band on Thursday, January 26. Angie Rey has appeared on American Idol and La Vos Kids, and now her career is just beginning to explode. The Largo Community Center is pleased to announce the schedule for the 2023 Center Stage Concert Series with the Angie Rey Band, Frank & Dean Show and Vegas Revue.
Tampa Greek Festival returns for first time since the pandemic
TAMPA, Fla. - After a two-year pause during the pandemic, one of Hillsborough County's oldest cultural celebrations is back. For four decades, St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in South Tampa has hosted Tampa Greek Festival, which celebrates heritage and faith with food, fun and dancing. Marina Choundas gave...
Florida State Fair announces 2023 tickets and armband flash sale
The Florida State Fair announced a flash sale for armbands and that tickets have officially gone on sale for 2023.
2023 Innings Festival to bring big names to Raymond James Stadium in March
TAMPA, Fla. — Attention all music lovers, if you're itching for something to do the weekend of March 18-19 – boy, do we have an event for you!. After a grand slam inaugural year, Innings Festival Florida is making a comeback with a set list to look forward to, with Imagine Dragons and Dave Matthews Band as headliners for the two-day event.
The Absolute Best Calzone in Tampa
Tampa might be home to delicious pizzas, but did you know that our calzones are just as scrumptious?. While calzones are not as famous as pizza, they are a great hand-held portable snack. And it has everything to love - the yummy base, mouthwatering toppings, and full-on flavor. If you...
Much-anticipated Crumbl Cookies is opening in South Tampa this month
And it's gonna be sweet.
Tampa nurse to run NYC marathon after working in New York ICU at height of pandemic
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — It may feel like ages ago now. But when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its height, medical providers across the country were working around the clock and were outnumbered by the patients who piled into ICUs. The world watched as New York City became...
St. Petersburg Man Won $1 Million After Buying $5 Scratch Off
A St. Petersburg man hit a million dollar jackpot after buying a scratch-off ticket at a local Food Mart. Sheldon Jackson, 63, bought a $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off when he won $1 million!. Celebrity Deaths 2022: Musicians, Entertainers & Cultural Figures We Lost. We’ve had to say goodbye to some...
Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomes new dolphin to her forever home
CLEARWATER, Fla. — There's a new resident dolphin at Clearwater Marine Aquarium and her name is Izzy. Estimated to be 5 years old, Izzy is a juvenile bottlenose dolphin who was rescued in June 2022 by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, Texas State Aquarium and SeaWorld San Antonio, Clearwater Marine Aquarium said in a news release. They're all NOAA partners.
Where to Find the Best Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay
Our Favorite 2022 Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay Look no further, your guide to the...
Final stretch: DeSantis, Crist make stops in Tampa Bay region
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic opponent Charlie Crist made stops in the Tampa Bay region on Saturday vying for your vote before the polls close after Nov. 8. DeSantis may be leading in the polls but he warned supporters during a rally in Clearwater about...
‘Enchant’ to bring over 4 million Christmas lights to Tropicana Field
"Enchant" is returning to Tropicana Field this holiday season and it's bringing over 4 million lights with it.
Best Calzone in St Petersburg & Clearwater to Make Your Mouth Water
If you love pizza, you are guaranteed to enjoy calzone. This famous Italian food is just folded Italian bread stuffed with veggies and cheese. Who thought a pizza turnover could be this good, right?. Want to try lip-smacking good calzones in St Petersburg & Clearwater? This list features the best...
Florida Dad Defends His Daughters' Photos Of Their Homecoming Dresses
When proud Florida dad shared a photo of his daughters' homecoming looks, he wasn't prepared for a viral reaction. People came after this Florida dad and his daughters claiming their Homecoming dresses were to provocative for their age. What do you think?. A Florida dad said he went "Papa Bear"...
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announces annual pass launch
FLA) - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced its annual pass launch with benefits and a vibrant event lineup, including Mardi Gras, summer events and Christmas Town, on Tuesday.
20 essential dive bars in St. Petersburg you should know by now
When it comes to bars in Tampa Bay there's no shortage of bartenders in suspenders, themed drinkeries, and influencers hoggin' patio space for clout, which is why the area's dive bars hold a special place in our hearts. Though we lost a few good ones recently, St. Pete still boasts...
D-SNAP location opens at Tropicana Field
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The road to recovery from Hurricane Ian is going to be a long one. But starting Thursday, new disaster food assistance locations opened across the state to help people apply for help, including one in St. Petersburg at Tropicana Field. This is for people impacted...
