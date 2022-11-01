If the Governor were a democrat, then that party's nominees would be listed first. So, there you have it, it's as simple as that. It is mind blowing that some people see a conspiracy around every corner.
Those complaining about who is listed first on a Florida ballot should A. read the article, B. should know what law is. Statute 101.151 clearly explains it. THE END!
People, does it matter?!? If you can read it shouldn’t matter! And per the statue it would be a democrat if they won last apparently. Have you or know what other states do and I’ve not seen on the news them complaining of the order. I know how some states do, not all but a few, and out of those the only two that do it alphabetically is California and Vermont both blue states. New Jersey Republican first their s blue stateNew York is confusing, Democrats first but it all runs together.Michigan democrat, blue stateUtah is all mixed Colorado is all mixedGeorgia RepublicanDelaware democrat Pennsylvania democrat … these blue states have democrats first … the states that are all mixed are not alphabetical, simply just mixed. Point is just make sure you READ!! It shouldn’t matter!!
Related
Beyond the Ballot: AG Gancarski of Florida Politics joins GMJ ahead of midterm election
Candidates for Florida governor campaigning for votes along the First Coast
More Florida voters turning to no party affiliation
Beyond the Ballot: Demings campaigns in hometown of Jacksonville, polls still favor Rubio
Florida woman accused of voting twice in multiple elections
Woman accused of double voting in Fla., Alaska in multiple election years
Florida woman arrested for voting in multiple states
Poll Shows Ron DeSantis Growing His Lead Over Charlie Crist
More than 100 newly registered voters gathered at Party to the Polls event
Voted by mail in Florida? Here’s how to track your ballot
More than 3.3 million Florida voting ballots cast
Could 'Souls to the Polls' provide Dems needed pre-election boost?
Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters
Florida voters facing confusion over who is allowed to vote
Vertol CEO, Florida's Public Safety Czar were on board migrant flight, documents show
Charlie Crist describes Biden as ‘ageless’ and full of energy, depicts DeSantis as a cowardly bully
Yes, despite Florida law we still have to 'fall back' and end daylight saving time
On the Bench: Duval County Judge Rhonda Peoples-Waters
Who is counting my ballot? How you can trust the election process
Almost half of Clay County’s population moved from another state, report says
First Coast News
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 90