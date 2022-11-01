ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 90

Oh, boy!
4d ago

If the Governor were a democrat, then that party's nominees would be listed first. So, there you have it, it's as simple as that. It is mind blowing that some people see a conspiracy around every corner.

Reply(2)
24
Oh, boy!
4d ago

Those complaining about who is listed first on a Florida ballot should A. read the article, B. should know what law is. Statute 101.151 clearly explains it. THE END!

Reply
16
Angela Murphy
4d ago

People, does it matter?!? If you can read it shouldn’t matter! And per the statue it would be a democrat if they won last apparently. Have you or know what other states do and I’ve not seen on the news them complaining of the order. I know how some states do, not all but a few, and out of those the only two that do it alphabetically is California and Vermont both blue states. New Jersey Republican first their s blue stateNew York is confusing, Democrats first but it all runs together.Michigan democrat, blue stateUtah is all mixed Colorado is all mixedGeorgia RepublicanDelaware democrat Pennsylvania democrat … these blue states have democrats first … the states that are all mixed are not alphabetical, simply just mixed. Point is just make sure you READ!! It shouldn’t matter!!

Reply
11
wflx.com

More Florida voters turning to no party affiliation

With just a few days left until the Nov. 8 election, independent voters could make the ultimate difference in the outcome of races. As of Sept. 30, there were 5.2 million Republicans registered to vote in Florida. Democrats have slightly fewer with 4.9 million. But there are also a little...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Florida woman accused of voting twice in multiple elections

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Florida law enforcement arrested a woman accused of voting twice in several elections. Cheryl Ann Leslie, a 55-year-old from Loxahatchee, is charged with two counts of casting more than one ballot in any election, online jail records show. The charges are third-degree felonies. The Florida Department...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
wflx.com

Woman accused of double voting in Fla., Alaska in multiple election years

A Loxahatchee woman is accused of voting in Florida and Alaska during multiple election years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, was arrested Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to FDLE investigators, Leslie voted in the 2020 federal and state primary elections in both states. Investigators said Leslie's Alaska...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
FloridaDaily

Poll Shows Ron DeSantis Growing His Lead Over Charlie Crist

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a solid lead over former Gov. Charlie Crist according to a poll released by Spectrum News, which shows DeSantis ahead by 12 points. Perhaps the most ominous sign for Crist’s future is the fact that DeSantis had a 25-point lead among Latino voters surveyed in the poll, and DeSantis is 20 points ahead with independent voters. Some analysts credit DeSantis‘ momentum to his management of emergency response efforts after Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

More than 100 newly registered voters gathered at Party to the Polls event

JACKSONVILLE; Fla. – More than 100 new American voters gathered on Thursday on the Southside of Jacksonville for a “Party to the Polls” event. New American voters are immigrants and refugees that have been granted United States citizenship. Naturalized immigrants now make up 1 in 10 American voters, according to recent data.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
click orlando

Voted by mail in Florida? Here’s how to track your ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 4 million vote-by-mail ballots were sent out in Florida for the November election and only about half of them have been turned in, according to the Florida Division of Elections. If you haven’t mailed in your ballot yet, you need to do it now....
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

More than 3.3 million Florida voting ballots cast

TALLAHASSEE - Nearly 23 percent of Florida's 14.5 million registered voters had cast ballots as of Wednesday morning in next week's general election. Data posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that 3,304,040 voters had cast mail-in ballots or gone to early voting sites. In all, 1,426,017 Republicans and 1,249,122 Democrats had cast ballots. Also, 583,663 unaffiliated voters and 45,238 third-party voters had cast ballots. The most vote-by-mail ballots had been returned in Miami-Dade, Pinellas, and Palm Beach counties, while Miami-Dade, Broward, and Duval counties led in early voting. "We are expecting substantial turnout here in Leon County and across the state," Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, the president of a statewide supervisors association, said. "We are here to serve the voters, and we are very happy that they are taking part." All counties are required to offer early voting through Saturday, with 18 extending early voting to Sunday. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida voters facing confusion over who is allowed to vote

MIAMI - The November elections are just days away and in Florida, voters are facing some confusion over who is allowed to vote.The state arrested nearly two dozen former felons this summer, charging them with voter fraud. Cristian Benavides spoke with one of the accused, who appeared in court this morning.Ronald Miller faced a Florida judge asking her to dismiss all charges. The Florida resident was arrested in August, accused of voter fraud. "I opened up the door and assault rifles were looking down my head - come out - come out for what?" he said. "What did they tell you...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Vertol CEO, Florida's Public Safety Czar were on board migrant flight, documents show

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Newly released unredacted documents are providing new details about the migrant flights out of Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. 10 Investigates has learned that the state’s Public Safety Czar, Larry Keefe, and the CEO of Vertol, James Montgomerie, were on board the plane that flew from Texas to Florida, according to the documents. The flight ultimately landed in Martha’s Vineyard. Vertol is the aviation company that was paid more than $1 million for the flights.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Charlie Crist describes Biden as ‘ageless’ and full of energy, depicts DeSantis as a cowardly bully

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist described President Joe Biden on Wednesday as an inspiring and “ageless” political leader, who demonstrates inspiring energy. And he depicted the man he hopes to unseat, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, as a cowardly bully who displays a false machismo. Crist offered the assessments — using the most Democratic-blue tinted partisan glasses possible ...
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

On the Bench: Duval County Judge Rhonda Peoples-Waters

I am from Selma, Alabama, which is well-known for its place in history related to voting rights for African Americans. Early in my life, from my daily surroundings, I learned the power of the justice system. I initially wanted to be an FBI agent and then got some amazing offers...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
