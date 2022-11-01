Kodak Black Says Low Sales Projections For Latest Album Is “STILL A W”

Kodak Black has issued a response to low sales projections for his latest album Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1.

The Florida rapper shared media personality and blogger DJ Akadamik’s tweet claiming the project was on track to move 39K units the first week.

Posting a screenshot of the Tweet in a now-deleted Instagram upload, Kodak started his caption by claiming victory. He continued by questioning the validity of Akademik’s allegation.

“STILL A W ! BUT … MY ALBUM JUS CAME OUT 2 DAYS AGO,” Kodak wrote. “AND TODAY A SUNDAY , ITS NO WAY A MF CAN PROJECT ITS ONLY SELLING 39K , LOL MY SHIT TOO FYE TO ONLY SELL THAT !”

He continued by sharing hope that his album will gain higher numbers through streaming after it has been out a bit longer.

“I GUARANTEE IT SELL MORE … ALSO THE STREAMING SYSTEM BEEN FUCKED UP LATELY THIS SHIT AINT USE TO BE LIKE THIS BACK THEN ! EITHER WAY I GO ITS STILL A W !!!!!”

He added: “MY ALBUM THE BEST SH*T SMOKIN ! PLUS NO MAJOR FEATURES , SO TO EVERYBODY WHO HEARD MY SHIT AND A SUPPORTER OF ME BUT DON’T KNOW BOUT THE MUSIC BUSINESS TRUST ME , WE WINNING !!!!”

The 25-year-old rapper issued Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 last Friday (Oct. 28). With 19 tracks, the album gives fans 50 minutes of playing time. Kodak Black enlisted Lil Crix, VVSNCE, NFL Tuewop, and Prince Swanny for features.

According to Billboard , the “No Flockin” rapper is set to join Capitol Records once his obligations with Atlantic Records are fulfilled. After the release of Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 the rapper reportedly has one more release owed to Atlantic.

Since making his major label debut with Atlantic in 2017, Black has four additional albums, most recently the aforementioned project. His highest-charting song is “Zeze”, which features Travis Scott and Offset, and peaked at number two in 2018.

Kodak’s highest-charting album was his second, Dying To Live. It featured “Zeze” and debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 with 89,000 album-equivalent units, his first No. 1 on the chart.

Take a listen to Kodak Black’s latest release below.