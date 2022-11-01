ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

House fire in University Heights under investigation

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Crews battled a house fire on Meadowbrook Road in University Heights on Friday morning. According to the University Heights Fire Chief, crews responded to the home after neighbors began to smell smoke. Upon arriving at the scene, crews found that the flames had spread to...
Elyria man threatens to kill worker at MedVet in Brook Park, later apologizes

BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Elyria man, 60, called MedVet Cleveland West, 14000 Keystone Parkway, at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and threatened to kill one of the workers there. The man identified himself falsely when he called the animal hospital. However, the man’s real name appeared on the worker’s caller ID. The man said he wanted to leave a message for a particular doctor. The worker said that doctor wasn’t employed at the Brook Park MedVet.
‘We test every single machine:’ Q&A with Cuyahoga Elections Director Anthony Perlatti stresses protections in wake of fraud conspiracies

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Director Anthony Perlatti prepares for Tuesday’s elections, he can’t help but look back to 2020, which he calls “a unique year.”. That November, of course, was marked by misinformation, disinformation, denialism and the seeds of lawsuits that would...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
