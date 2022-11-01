Read full article on original website
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb reverses course on curbside leaf collection following backlash
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland will resume its traditional curbside leaf collection program on Nov. 14, Mayor Justin Bibb announced Friday, following backlash over his earlier directive to bag them. Residents in designated high-generation areas -- which comprise about one-third of the city -- must have their leaves raked to...
Crews battle flames in multiple East Cleveland homes
EAST CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews battled flames at multiple homes in East Cleveland on Saturday afternoon. It started in a home in the 14000 block of Savannah Avenue and spread to other homes around it. There is no word on any injuries. Crews were seen carrying a dog and a cat from the homes. FOX […]
House fire in University Heights under investigation
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Crews battled a house fire on Meadowbrook Road in University Heights on Friday morning. According to the University Heights Fire Chief, crews responded to the home after neighbors began to smell smoke. Upon arriving at the scene, crews found that the flames had spread to...
Cleveland Mayor abruptly ends interview when pressed about leaf pickup response
On Thursday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb ended an interview with News 5 Investigator Tara Morgan when he was pressed about canceling the leaf pickup program and told how it upset residents.
Investigators looking for missing Canton man
Investigators are looking for a Canton man who was reported missing on Friday. Henry Hulbert, 66, was last seen leaving his home on Market Street around 1 a.m. and hasn't returned.
Lorain Co. Habitat for Humanity under new management after News 5 investigation
After News 5 Investigation into allegations of money misuse, the former Lorain County Habitat for Humanity closed. Now, the doors to its store are open again under new management.
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
Is Cleveland’s original site for a new police headquarters back on the table?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Four years after Cleveland backed out of a bid to move its police headquarters to the old Plain Dealer building, Mayor Justin Bibb is seeking proposals for a site virtually identical to it. In a formal request for proposals issued Oct. 31, the city announced it is...
16-year-old student stabbed at Firestone Community Learning Center in Akron, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 16-year-old Firestone CLC student was stabbed Friday afternoon in a boys’ bathroom, Akron police said. The student suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident that happened about 1:15 p.m. at the school on Castle Boulevard near Fairfax Road, Akron police said. A school resource officer...
Stolen Kia from Cleveland crashes into Summit Armory in Bath Township
BATH, Ohio — A vehicle stolen from Cleveland crashed into a gun store in Summit County on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At 4:28 a.m., the Bath Police Department was called after...
U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker near Sheffield Lake, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The U.S. Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor is searching for a kayaker who went missing Saturday afternoon. The kayaker was reported missing just after 3:30 p.m. and was last seen in the area of Sheffield Lake, U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes said on Twitter. The coast guard...
Ohio’s COVID-19 maps worsens with 7 counties designated red by CDC for high transmission concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 outlook worsened in Ohio this week, with seven counties designated red, for high COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. The last time Ohio had more than one county designated red was late September. Cuyahoga, along with Ashtabula,...
Strike talks for Cleveland’s essential city workers: I-TEAM
The FOX 8 I TEAM has found local union leaders saying City of Cleveland plow drivers, garbage collectors, and others could go on strike in the coming months due to what they consider stalled contract talks.
Why Cleveland landmarks were lit up teal
Downtown Cleveland was lit up teal overnight Thursday into Friday for the Alzheimer's Foundation's Lit the World in Teal program.
Elyria man threatens to kill worker at MedVet in Brook Park, later apologizes
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Elyria man, 60, called MedVet Cleveland West, 14000 Keystone Parkway, at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and threatened to kill one of the workers there. The man identified himself falsely when he called the animal hospital. However, the man’s real name appeared on the worker’s caller ID. The man said he wanted to leave a message for a particular doctor. The worker said that doctor wasn’t employed at the Brook Park MedVet.
Cleveland Again Looking For Police HQ Site
The City of Cleveland is again looking for a new location for the city's police headquarters
‘We test every single machine:’ Q&A with Cuyahoga Elections Director Anthony Perlatti stresses protections in wake of fraud conspiracies
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Director Anthony Perlatti prepares for Tuesday’s elections, he can’t help but look back to 2020, which he calls “a unique year.”. That November, of course, was marked by misinformation, disinformation, denialism and the seeds of lawsuits that would...
Jim Jordan is Ohio’s political bomb thrower, so what does Northeast Ohio think of him? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News and a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump. Yet somehow, much of Northeast Ohio doesn’t know who he is. We’re talking about a Baldwin Wallace poll on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Economic vacuum widens as Severance Town Center dies a slow death: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Heading to my dentist’s office near Severance Town Center, I tried to recreate in my mind what the shopping mall was like when it served as the heartbeat of Cleveland Heights. I thought of the department stores there, like Halle’s and Higbee’s. Richman Brothers had...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb changes rules for leaf raking, angering City Council
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration announced Wednesday that residents in areas with large amounts of leaves must now bag them for pickup, rather than just rake them to the curb. The change, the administration said, will affect about one-third of the city. In other areas, residents...
