Using an online survey, San Antonio Magazine solicited peer nominations from attorneys in Bexar and surrounding counties, asking them to nominate up to three attorneys per practice area who they would trust with the legal care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination process is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and attorneys were asked to limit their nominations to lawyers whose work they’ve personally witnessed. San Antonio Magazine then tallied the results, selecting the top percentage of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list to our fact-checking process, which includes a review of good standing with the state bar association.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO