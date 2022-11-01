ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Taco Chronicles’ to Spotlight Several San Antonio Restaurants

Taco Chronicles to Feature Several San Antonio Eateries. The third season of the Netflix documentary series Taco Chronicles drops this month and will include spotlights of several San Antonio restaurants. Naco Mexican Eatery, El Pastor Es Mi Senor, Con Huevos and 2M Smokehouse all announced over the last week that...
The Top Attorneys in San Antonio

Using an online survey, San Antonio Magazine solicited peer nominations from attorneys in Bexar and surrounding counties, asking them to nominate up to three attorneys per practice area who they would trust with the legal care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination process is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and attorneys were asked to limit their nominations to lawyers whose work they’ve personally witnessed. San Antonio Magazine then tallied the results, selecting the top percentage of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list to our fact-checking process, which includes a review of good standing with the state bar association.
