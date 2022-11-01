ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police report a man is suffering from what they say could be a critical gunshot wound after a shooting incident on Campbell Avenue SE. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says the incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 12:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Police say they were working in the area when they heard a shot ring out and noticed a gathering of people leaving a parking lot.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO