Danville, VA

wfxrtv.com

RPD Investigating shooting on Campbell Ave. SE

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police report a man is suffering from what they say could be a critical gunshot wound after a shooting incident on Campbell Avenue SE. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says the incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 12:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Police say they were working in the area when they heard a shot ring out and noticed a gathering of people leaving a parking lot.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Martinsville Police investigating shooting incident

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Martinsville Police are investigating a shooting after they say a victim showed up at the Sovah emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the Sovah Emergency Department on Wednesday Nov. 2 at approximately 11:11 p.m. where 30-year-old Jonathan Jeral Brim was being treated for a gunshot wound. […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WRAL

Almost 60 arrests made in Durham in weeklong operation

DURHAM, N.C. — A multi-agency operation announced Thursday led to almost 60 arrests in Durham in a 10-day span. Operation Washout is a local, statewide and national initiative targeting offenders, especially those who committed violent crimes. The operation combines the work of multiple law enforcement agencies to quickly remove dozens of criminals off the streets in a span of only a week.
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

2nd suspect arrested in shooting death of woman near Durham’s Hillside Park

Durham police have arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 34-year-old woman in Durham last week. Richard Bowens, 57, of Durham is charged with concealment/failure to report a death, motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen goods, police announced Friday. He is being held in the Durham...
chathamstartribune.com

Dispelling rumors after a shooting

After the police tape was wrapped up and the crime scene was clean, there was one last thing for the Danville Police Department to do on the 400 block of Greenwich Avenue — a H.E.A.R.T. walk. "We had a shooting incident Sunday at approximately 9:39 p.m., we responded to...
WSLS

30-year-old flown to hospital after shooting in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A 30-year-old was sent to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday night (Nov.2) in Martinsville, according to the Martinsville Police Department. We’ve been informed that the victim, Jonathan Jeral Brim, was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by air ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WRAL News

Second man charged in connection to woman's body found in Durham park

DURHAM, N.C. — A second man has been charged in connection to the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Durham park. Richard Bowens, 57, from Durham, was charged Friday with concealment/failure to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was being held in the Durham County Jail under a $11,500 bond.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

59 arrested, more than $200K in drugs ceased during Operation Washout in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) —59 people were arrested in September during Operation Washout, according to officials. Operation Washout was an effort that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, which included Durham Police, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, ATF, and others. Among the 59 people were arrested, seven were...
DURHAM, NC
WSET

Danville mall shooting suspect makes first appearance in court

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WSET) — The suspect in the Danville Mall shooting that left one man dead made his first appearance in court on Wednesday. Danville Police said 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney was arrested on Tuesday morning in North Carolina. He is being held at the Alamance County Jail...
DANVILLE, VA

