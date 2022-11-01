Wialan Technologies (OTCMKTS: WLAN) Continues Stock Rally As News Attracts More Attention – Tim Bellamy

Read full article on original website
Related
wallstreetwindow.com
The Role Of Gold In An Investment Portfolio Right Now – Mike Swanson
The stock market fell again yesterday, proving to us that the Wednesday sell signal on the Nasdaq was real. In bear markets they are. Yesterday big cap wonder stock AAPL got hit. AAPL is the stock we were told everyone had to own and it still remains one of the...
wallstreetwindow.com
Pivotal Week Lining Up For Gold, Silver, Commodities and the US Dollar Index – Mike Swanson
In this critical weekend update we take a look at several charts to see what could end up being a pivotal week ahead for the price of gold, silver, various commodities, and the US dollar index. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 points last week, but also suggested that it would slow the pace of future rate hikes to 50 points aim for a target of 5% or just above next year, which still would leave the Fed Fund rates below the latest annualized CPI inflation print of 8.2%. Inflation has yet to go down, despite the bear market in the stock market, and the bond bear market has shown no sign of ending.
wallstreetwindow.com
Keep Following the News, Earnings, Fed, And Your Gut, If You Want Keep Losing Money – Chris Vermeulen
As a trader and investor looking to pull money out of the market regularly, the only thing you are really looking for is the price of the investment you bought or sold-short to move in your favor. So, common sense tells us that “Only Price Pays,” not news, not how much we love a stock or commodity. If the price does not move, you do not make any money, period.
wallstreetwindow.com
Ingredients for Major Bottom in Gold – Jordan Roy-Byrne
Last week I wrote about the numerous positive divergences building in precious metals. On a near-term basis, Gold looks the worst of the group. But that can be a good thing. Taking a step back, today I am writing about the ingredients for major bottoms in Gold and how the present compares to the past. As you will see, these ingredients are a mixture of quantitative and qualitative.
wallstreetwindow.com
‘Military Madness’: US to Deploy Nuclear-Capable B-52s to Australia, Provoking China – Kenny Stancil
In what critics are calling a “dangerous escalation,” the United States is reportedly preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to northern Australia, where they would be close enough to strike China. “It’s a great expansion of Australian commitment to the United States’ war plan with...
Comments / 0