Middlesex County, NJ

Suspected car thief released from jail – Monmouth County, NJ, Sheriff is livid

A judge has released a suspected car thief that investigators say led police on a dangerous chase in Monmouth County, and Sheriff Shaun Golden is furious about it. "It’s outrageous that, after spending two weeks in jail, the net result for this offender is released on supervision, all due to a broken bail reform system," Golden wrote on his department's Facebook page.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson

A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ police keep up presence in Jewish communities

LAKEWOOD — As the largest Jewish population in New Jersey prepares for the Sabbath, police are assuring residents that a large police presence will continue. The FBI confirmed that a person believed to be responsible for making threats against synagogues in New Jersey was taken into custody by the FBI Thursday night but did not disclose the individual's identity or location.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Uproar kills NJ town’s idea to round up and possibly kill strays

MATAWAN — A plan to trap feral cats and possibly kill them? Scratch that. Matawan's Animal Advisory Committee, which consists of the Matawan municipal business administrator and animal control officer, handed out notices on police letterhead on Tuesday to residents of Ned Drive, Chestnut Drive and Sonia Avenue about a plan to capture feral and roaming cats.
MATAWAN, NJ
Arrest made in string of Long Branch, NJ shootings

LONG BRANCH — An arrest was made in one of five shootings during the Columbus Day weekend, which led to the cancellation of a high school football game. Three shootings took place over nine hours on Oct. 10 including one in broad daylight at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Halberton Place and North 5th Avenue, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ

Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
FBI in NJ reports credible threat against synagogues

NEWARK — The FBI says it has received credible information about a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey. "The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ. We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the message said.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ group proposing Red Bank apartment complex for adults with autism

A New Jersey-based nonprofit has its sights set on crafting an apartment complex in Monmouth County specifically for individuals with autism spectrum disorder. A first-of-its-kind study from Parents With A Plan, based in Morris County, found that 73% of "neuro-diverse" adults in New Jersey are currently living with aging family. Tens of thousands have caregivers over the age of 60, according to their survey that was conducted between March and August of this year.
RED BANK, NJ
Cheers! Breweries Fighting Strict Rules With A New Jersey Themed Beer

Life is tough for New Jersey breweries these days, but they are finding creative and delicious ways to fight back. According to APP.com, brewery restrictions include, "a yearly cap of 25 events and any events they do host cannot be promoted by the media, prohibition of coordination between breweries, food vendors or food trucks, and no live amplified music or DJ performances."
NEW JERSEY STATE
