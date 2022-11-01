ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

82-year-old dies after plane crash in NE Ohio

By Justin Dennis, Danielle Cotterman
WDTN
 4 days ago

SOUTHINGTON TOWNSHIP , Ohio (WJW) — An 82-year-old man died over the weekend after his aircraft crashed Friday afternoon , just northeast of an airport.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol , Richard H. Coles, 82, of Girard , was the small plane’s only occupant. He was flown to a hospital via helicopter with life-threatening injuries and later died.

    A small, single-engine plane flown by an 82-year-old man crashed on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, near the Warren Airport in Trumbull County, Ohio. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)
  • A small, single-engine plane flown by an 82-year-old man crashed on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, near the Warren Airport in Trumbull County, Ohio. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Coles’ fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft crashed just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Barclay Messerly and Herr Fieldhouse roads , just northeast of the Warren Airport in western Trumbull County.

Troopers suspect the plane experienced a mechanical failure, according to the release, but the incident remains under investigation.

The Warren Airport is privately owned, and caters mostly to aviation enthusiasts, its manager, George Antonell, told FOX 8 .

Antonell said he didn’t witness the crash but arrived at the site soon after and interviewed with state troopers. He told FOX 8 he assumed Coles was attempting to land the plane when he crashed, but wasn’t sure.

Antonell said he is “good friends” with Coles, who enjoyed flying as a hobby, and has been doing it for the last 10 years.

According to Antonell, Coles had just finished building the plane.

