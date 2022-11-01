Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Efforts to adapt to climate change are not keeping pace with the growing risks
As climate impacts intensify across the globe, nations must dramatically increase funding and implementation of actions designed to help vulnerable nations and communities adapt to the climate storm, according to a new United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) report. Released ahead of COP27—the latest round of climate talks taking place in...
Fears UK will break climate crisis pledge for poor nations after failure to reveal funding
Ministers have been told to come clean on suspicions the UK will break promises to fund climate crisis help for poorer nations, after failing to set out what money is being provided.As the crucial Cop27 summit opens, the government is refusing to set out its recent contributions to a crucial global fund – despite Boris Johnson pledging to boost spending to an average of £2.3bn a year.Figures seen by The Independent show only £1.3bn was paid in 2020, the most recent statistic provided, as rich nations were condemned for failing to meet a $100bn annual target set a decade...
Phys.org
Why a chain of tiny Pacific islands wants an international court opinion on responsibility for the climate crisis
Small island states are losing their patience with big polluting nations as they suffer the devastating impacts of climate change. Without significant movement at the forthcoming COP27 climate talks in Egypt, a pivotal vote at the next UN general assembly meeting, brought by the tiny Pacific islands of Vanuatu, could open the floodgates to international climate litigation.
Phys.org
Europe is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world
Temperatures in Europe have increased at more than twice the global average over the past 30 years—the highest of any continent in the world. As the warming trend continues, exceptional heat, wildfires, floods and other climate change impacts will affect society, economies and ecosystems, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
Phys.org
Kenya drought kills more than 200 elephants
More than 200 elephants and hundreds of zebras and gnus have died in Kenya's worst drought in four decades, the country's tourism minister said on Friday. The crisis has affected nearly half of Kenya's regions and at least four million out of its 50 million people. "The drought has caused...
Phys.org
Climate Questions: Is it too late to stop climate change?
Global average temperatures have risen and weather extremes have already seen an uptick, so the short answer to whether it's too late to stop climate change is: yes. But there's still time to prevent cascading effects, as every degree of additional warming has exponentially disastrous impacts, experts say. A 2021...
Climate change must be taken as seriously as Covid, Cop27 chief warns
The climate crisis will only be taken seriously when countries realise it is an existential threat like Covid, Cop27 host’s chief negotiator warns.As international delegations arrive in Egypt from across the world, ambassador Mohamed Nasr said the climate crisis would not wait for humanity to solve its other problems, pointing to deaths in Pakistan caused by climate-fuelled extreme flooding.The Cop27 climate summit will open its doors in Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday in a bid to make tangible progress on a host of issues from reducing greenhouse gas emissions, to helping developing countries adapt to a warming planet.Mr Nasr said...
Phys.org
8 billion humans: How population growth and climate change are connected
At first glance, the connections between the world's growing population and climate change seem obvious. The more people we have on this planet, the larger their collective impact on the climate. However, a closer look with a longer time horizon reveals relationships between population size and climate change that can...
Phys.org
Global warming in the Arctic increases megafires on the permafrost
The Siberian Arctic experienced an unusual number of fires in 2019 and 2020. This raised concerns in the scientific community, as the Arctic has large areas of permafrost, a permanently frozen layer of subsoil that accumulates large amounts of carbon. Fires damage the permafrost and contribute to the release of carbon emissions in the form of greenhouse gases.
Phys.org
Phys.org
Riparian areas could act as climatic refugia for plant diversity
The Lancang River is internationally known for its rich water resources and diverse aquatic ecology, but research on riparian plant biodiversity is sparse. As a tropical transition area in the Mekong Basin, Xishuangbanna in southwestern China is an ideal place for in-depth studies into the role of rivers on biodiversity patterns and to predict the impact of climate change on regional plant biodiversity.
Phys.org
Paris Agreement goal would mitigate sea level rise: International study
An international team of 28 scientists, stakeholders, and other experts has found that sea level rise, even under high-end projections, would not exceed about 3 feet (0.9 meters) by the end of this century and 8 feet (2.5 meters) by 2300, if society is able to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of holding warming to no more than 2 degrees Celsius.
Phys.org
Cohousing is empowering people to fight back against a global housing crisis
The debate around how to fix the global housing crisis usually hinges on whether more market or more state is required. Some people stress the need for additional housing stock and less regulatory red tape, so that the market can create it. Others claim that stricter government measures—against ruthless developers and landlords, more rent control, and more public housing—are crucial.
Phys.org
Understanding marine heatwaves using the Southern Hemisphere's longest running daily ocean temperature records
An Australasian university collaboration has shed new light on marine heatwaves in New Zealand's coastal waters, utilizing the two longest running daily in situ ocean temperature records in the Southern Hemisphere. The research represents one of the few in-depth evaluations globally on marine heatwaves in nearshore ecosystems, such as rocky...
Phys.org
Africa droughts became more frequent, more intense, and widespread over the last four decades
Vast swathes of Africa have been experiencing more frequent and intense episodes of drought since 1983, according to new research carried out by University of Bristol scientists and released today by WaterAid. The WaterAid-commissioned research, by scientists from the University of Bristol and Cardiff University, found that East Africa, Southern...
Phys.org
Zero deforestation in the Amazon is now possible—here's what needs to happen
Jair Bolsonaro has been defeated in the Brazilian election against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ("Lula") to the rejoicing of scientists, environmentalists, and human rights activists in Brazil and beyond. What happens in South America's largest country is globally significant since, among other reasons, the country contains most of the world's largest tropical forest.
Phys.org
Phys.org
Elevated CO2 levels cause mineral deficiency in plants resulting in less nutritious crops
For years, scientists have seen enhanced photosynthesis as one of the only possible bright sides of increasing levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2)—since plants use carbon dioxide for photosynthesis, it is anticipated that higher levels of the gas will lead to more productive plants. In a review published in...
