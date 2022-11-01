Sony's Xperia 5-series has long been a fan-favorite, cramming some of the best bits from the larger Xperia 1-series into a more compact body – and the Xperia 5 IV gets a lot very right. Its battery lasts for ages, its screen is glorious, and its cameras are beautifully tuned for pros who want to tinker. There's still a heat issue when taking photos and shooting video, and the phone doesn't have the latest in 2022 power of the Xperia 1 IV's periscope zoom. Its auto mode also misses the mark in the dark – so won't be for casual point and shooters. Still, it's a mighty, compact option that's a great buy for a certain kind of user.

