Read full article on original website
Related
KDVR.com
Could GOP gain enough support by Tuesday?
This Sunday on Colorado Point of View, analysts break down the results of the exclusive FOX31/Channel 2/Emerson College poll and whether Republicans can close the gap in downballot races. Could GOP gain enough support by Tuesday?. This Sunday on Colorado Point of View, analysts break down the results of the...
KDVR.com
Things you should know heading into Election Day
Election Day is this coming Tuesday, so you must move quickly and drop it off for it to be counted on election night since the deadline to mail your ballot in has passed. Election Day is this coming Tuesday, so you must move quickly and drop it off for it to be counted on election night since the deadline to mail your ballot in has passed.
KDVR.com
Analysts on governor's race, as Polis has double-digit polling lead
Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned in their ballots for the 2022 midterm election. Others are waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to hear the final pitches from candidates. Analysts on governor’s race, as Polis has double-digit …. Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned...
KDVR.com
Cooler and cloudier Sunday
Extra clouds linger across Denver tonight with slowing winds. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Sunday afternoon with cooler highs. Extra clouds linger across Denver tonight with slowing winds. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Sunday afternoon with cooler highs. Things you should know...
KDVR.com
'Celebration of Life' service held for Aurora church leader and social-rights activist
Reverend Dr. Jules Earl Smith led the Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Aurora for decades. ‘Celebration of Life’ service held for Aurora church …. Reverend Dr. Jules Earl Smith led the Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Aurora for decades. Things you should know heading into Election Day.
KDVR.com
Tornadoes destroy homes in Texas
The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. Election Day is this coming Tuesday, so you must move quickly and drop it off for it to be counted on election night since the deadline to mail your ballot in has passed.
KDVR.com
Denver Weather: Cool and Cloudy Sunday
Oday will have passing clouds through the day with a breeze. Wind will not be as strong as Saturday but will still be around as well as through the midweek. oday will have passing clouds through the day with a breeze. Wind will not be as strong as Saturday but will still be around as well as through the midweek.
KDVR.com
Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest
The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning to release the findings of an independent investigation into the arrest of Karen Garner in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest. The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning...
KDVR.com
Loveland man arrested in connection to relative’s carbon-monoxide-caused death
While aiding a Wisconsin agency during the execution of an arrest warrant, officials in Larimer County uncovered an additional alarming discovery. Loveland man arrested in connection to relative’s …. While aiding a Wisconsin agency during the execution of an arrest warrant, officials in Larimer County uncovered an additional alarming...
KDVR.com
100-car pileup on 6th and Kalamath
A wreck involving at least 100 vehicles on the 6th Avenue bridge left many cars totaled. Vicente Arenas reports. A wreck involving at least 100 vehicles on the 6th Avenue bridge left many cars totaled. Vicente Arenas reports. Dash camera video shows 100-car pileup in Denver. Dash camera video shows...
KDVR.com
Exploring Colorado in EV golf carts
Half the fun of seeing Colorado is how you're doing it. Dan Daru reports. Half the fun of seeing Colorado is how you're doing it. Dan Daru reports. Crash victims share what happened during 100-car …. Crash victims share what happened during 100-car pileup, Jim Hooley reports. Fentanyl ad causes...
KDVR.com
McClain arraignment postponed
The suspects in the Elijah McClain case may want separate trials. Rob Low reports. The suspects in the Elijah McClain case may want separate trials. Rob Low reports. Denver weather: High wind warning Saturday, Carly Cassady reports. Available body shops hard to find after 100-car pileup. Drivers involved in Friday...
KDVR.com
Family of teen who committed suicide after allegedly firing at an officer speaks out
Officials with the Aurora Police Department said a teen killed himself following a road rage incident involving an off-duty officer, but now, that teen’s family is saying things aren’t adding up. Family of teen who committed suicide after allegedly …. Officials with the Aurora Police Department said a...
KDVR.com
Drone shows scene of 100 vehicle crash in Denver
Drone video shows the scene of a 100-vehicle crash in Denver on Friday morning near 6th Avenue and Kalamath Street. Drone video shows the scene of a 100-vehicle crash in Denver on Friday morning near 6th Avenue and Kalamath Street. Cooler and cloudier Sunday. Extra clouds linger across Denver tonight...
KDVR.com
Crash victims describe 100-car pileup
Crash victims share what happened during the 100-car pileup in Denver. Jim Hooley reports. Crash victims share what happened during the 100-car pileup in Denver. Jim Hooley reports. Dash camera video shows 100-car pileup in Denver. Dash camera video shows 100-car pileup in Denver. Denver weather: High wind warning Saturday.
KDVR.com
CDOT heads west as snow hits Colorado
Greg Nieto is along Interstate 70 in the Morrison area, where Colorado Department of Transportation vehicles were spotted headed west into the snowstorm. Greg Nieto is along Interstate 70 in the Morrison area, where Colorado Department of Transportation vehicles were spotted headed west into the snowstorm. Crash victims share what...
KDVR.com
DRIED UP: Threats to Colorado snowpack pose risks far downslope
BOULDER, COLO. — As unseasonable fall warmth bakes the Rocky Mountain hillsides, veteran snowmaker Tony Wrone has come to terms with the fact that these are no longer the winters of his youth. “Last year, we had a real hard time because it was so warm in November,” Wrone,...
KDVR.com
What to know about male menopause, adrenopause
Katie Orth speaks with a doctor about male menopause, which is called adrenopause. Katie Orth speaks with a doctor about male menopause, which is called adrenopause. A high wind warning is being set for this weekend while temperatures will warm back up early next week. McClain arraignment postponed. The suspects...
KDVR.com
Health plans with Kaiser Permanente
Sponsored Content from Kaiser Permanente of Colorado. You might be surprised to know there is a health care plan you can enroll in at any time of the year — especially for older Coloradans. Kaiser Permanente Colorado is one of the best places to enroll because they’ve recently received a 5-star rating. Learn more online or by giving them a call 303-338-3353.
KDVR.com
7-year-old and family get big sendoff to 'dream trip'
Battling a rare condition has been a tough ride for this 7-year-old. But he and his family are going on a much more pleasant ride, thanks to a nonprofit that takes kids and their families to meet professional athletes. Dan Daru reports. 7-year-old and family get big sendoff to ‘dream...
Comments / 4