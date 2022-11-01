Read full article on original website
Local Spotlight: 2nd Annual Toys for Tots car show | November 12 2022The Modern TimesLexington, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Man shoots two people after argument during card game in Winston-Salem; police searching for suspects
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for a suspect after two people were shot during a card game in a parking lot in Winston-Salem, according to police. At 6:12 p.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting on the 2600 block of Horizon Lane. Winston-Salem Police 911 Communications told the investigating officers that a gunshot […]
Greensboro officer shoots passenger during ‘suspicious vehicle’ investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro officer shot a person after approaching a “suspicious vehicle” during a patrol, according to police. At 11:02 p.m. Friday, police were on a routine patrol when they approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 200 block of West Market Street. There was a person in the […]
Suspect identified, facing charges after shooting in Greensboro on W. Market Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The suspect in a Greensboro shooting on Market Street has been identified. 18-year-old Johnmaine Lamont Rogers is facing charges after a person was taken to the hospital. Greensboro police were on the scene of the shooting in downtown Friday. It happened at 11:02 p.m. Greensboro police...
2 injured after a card game turned violent in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department got a call about a shooting at 6:00 p.m. Friday night on Horizon Lane. Police said while responding to the call, officers were told by 911 communications that a gunshot victim had been placed in a blue Honda sedan that left the area.
Woman accused of assaulting two Greensboro students speaks out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the three women accused of assaulting two students outside of Grimsley High School in Greensboro is telling her side of the story. Laquita Sims had posted her $2,500 bond a judge gave her on Friday afternoon. It was a huge drop from the $100,000 bond she received when she […]
Martinsville Police investigating shooting incident
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Martinsville Police are investigating a shooting after they say a victim showed up at the Sovah emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the Sovah Emergency Department on Wednesday Nov. 2 at approximately 11:11 p.m. where 30-year-old Jonathan Jeral Brim was being treated for a gunshot wound. […]
Autumn and Gustav | Families of Greensboro double homicide victims want answers
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The families of two young people shot and killed in Greensboro in January are begging for someone to come forward with information that will lead to an arrest. "I just want somebody to come clean," said Erica Watkins, the mother of Autumn Miller. Autumn Miller and...
Former Blind Tiger owner in NC releases surveillance video from night of deadly shooting
Bradford McCauley’s full 11-minute statement on the deadly shooting is included in full above. Below you can find a video featuring just the surveillance video released in McCauley’s statement. GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Newly-released surveillance camera footage is shedding new light on the night that a teenager was shot and killed outside of The Blind […]
WLTX.com
Mom, grandma, aunt arrested after fight at Grimsley High School
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said on Thursday afternoon, three adult non-students came onto Grimsley's campus and assisted their family members in an assault against two Grimsley students. A viewer sent WFMY the video of the fight. The school resource officer was made aware that the three adults were...
Security camera captures parts of possible drive-by shooting in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The man who drove to get help after being shot outside a Guilford County business is explaining how the situation unfolded. Guilford County deputies have not shared many details about the Tuesday night shooting. FOX8 spoke to the owner of a gaming business where the victim ended up at one […]
WXII 12
$50K reward for information leading to arrest in cold murder case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Crime Stoppers is now offering $50,000 for information that will lead to an arrest in a two-year-old cold murder case. Mark Freedman was shot and killed during election night. Leaders with Crime Stoppers said police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot...
Man injured after shooting in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A man is injured after a shooting in Jamestown. Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrived at Kivett Drive around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and is in...
WXII 12
Woman killed in crash after hitting guardrail in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman died in a crash in Greensboro, according to police. The Greensboro Police Department said Hollyn Essa, 55, of Greensboro was killed in a crash Wednesday morning. The police department said she drove off the roadway before hitting a guardrail in the median which caused her vehicle to overturn. She was transported to Moses Cone Hospital where she later died of her injuries.
Deputies arrest teen in stolen car after chase through Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager was arrested after being chased in a stolen car by law enforcement, Iredell County deputies said. Investigators said a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop Tuesday on a car on West Front Street at North Oakland Avenue for a registration violation, but the driver didn’t stop.
$50K reward for information on Greensboro restaurant owner shot to death in parking lot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More money was poured into the Mark Freedman homicide reward fund, bringing the new total up to $50,000. What is now, House Divided Bottle and Taps used to be Mark's Restaurant owned by Freedman. Freedman was shot to death in 2020 outside his restaurant in Greensboro...
No appeal filed in time to charge teen accused of shooting, killing 2 Orange Co. teens
The juvenile accused in the shooting deaths of two teenagers in Orange County will likely be tried as an adult after a deadline to appeal that process passed.
ourdavie.com
Two charged in home invasion that injured local resident
Two arrests have been made for a home invasion and assault on Oct. 8. Early that morning, Davie Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary with assault call in the 100 block of Huffman Road, Mocksville. The victim said that two subjects wearing ski masks had broken into his house and beat him up.
NC sheriff’s office: Man shot at car during chase, boy hurt
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A man fired at a car he was chasing Monday night, leaving a child with a minor injury, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said. During the “rolling road rage situation” that began in the Hillsborough area around 7 p.m. Monday, Kelly Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills, fired several times at an occupied vehicle, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
chathamstartribune.com
Dispelling rumors after a shooting
After the police tape was wrapped up and the crime scene was clean, there was one last thing for the Danville Police Department to do on the 400 block of Greenwich Avenue — a H.E.A.R.T. walk. "We had a shooting incident Sunday at approximately 9:39 p.m., we responded to...
WFMY NEWS2
