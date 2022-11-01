ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

CBS 17

Woman accused of assaulting two Greensboro students speaks out

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the three women accused of assaulting two students outside of Grimsley High School in Greensboro is telling her side of the story. Laquita Sims had posted her $2,500 bond a judge gave her on Friday afternoon. It was a huge drop from the $100,000 bond she received when she […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFXR

Martinsville Police investigating shooting incident

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Martinsville Police are investigating a shooting after they say a victim showed up at the Sovah emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the Sovah Emergency Department on Wednesday Nov. 2 at approximately 11:11 p.m. where 30-year-old Jonathan Jeral Brim was being treated for a gunshot wound. […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WLTX.com

Mom, grandma, aunt arrested after fight at Grimsley High School

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said on Thursday afternoon, three adult non-students came onto Grimsley's campus and assisted their family members in an assault against two Grimsley students. A viewer sent WFMY the video of the fight. The school resource officer was made aware that the three adults were...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

$50K reward for information leading to arrest in cold murder case

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Crime Stoppers is now offering $50,000 for information that will lead to an arrest in a two-year-old cold murder case. Mark Freedman was shot and killed during election night. Leaders with Crime Stoppers said police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man injured after shooting in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A man is injured after a shooting in Jamestown. Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrived at Kivett Drive around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and is in...
JAMESTOWN, NC
WXII 12

Woman killed in crash after hitting guardrail in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman died in a crash in Greensboro, according to police. The Greensboro Police Department said Hollyn Essa, 55, of Greensboro was killed in a crash Wednesday morning. The police department said she drove off the roadway before hitting a guardrail in the median which caused her vehicle to overturn. She was transported to Moses Cone Hospital where she later died of her injuries.
GREENSBORO, NC
ourdavie.com

Two charged in home invasion that injured local resident

Two arrests have been made for a home invasion and assault on Oct. 8. Early that morning, Davie Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary with assault call in the 100 block of Huffman Road, Mocksville. The victim said that two subjects wearing ski masks had broken into his house and beat him up.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

NC sheriff’s office: Man shot at car during chase, boy hurt

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A man fired at a car he was chasing Monday night, leaving a child with a minor injury, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said. During the “rolling road rage situation” that began in the Hillsborough area around 7 p.m. Monday, Kelly Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills, fired several times at an occupied vehicle, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
FOX8 News

1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Dispelling rumors after a shooting

After the police tape was wrapped up and the crime scene was clean, there was one last thing for the Danville Police Department to do on the 400 block of Greenwich Avenue — a H.E.A.R.T. walk. "We had a shooting incident Sunday at approximately 9:39 p.m., we responded to...
