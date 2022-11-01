ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Providence Journal

Opinion/Harrington: 'The Kid' and the man in the mirror

Daniel F. Harrington (danielfharrington@yahoo.com), a monthly contributor, lives in Warwick. The finest hitter in the history of Major League Baseball often stood in front of a mirror before each game practicing his formidable swing and repeating over and over, “My name is Ted Williams and I’m the greatest hitter in baseball!”When you consider his bizarre childhood, the affirmation made sense. ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy