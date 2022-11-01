Read full article on original website
Two juveniles arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a handgun
Bloomington, Minn – Two 15-year-old males are in custody after getting caught fleeing the scene of a stolen vehicle with a loaded handgun.According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle located in the area of 101st Street and Colfax Avenue Thursday when they saw two teen males flee from the scene on foot.Officers were able to locate and arrest the pair. One was in posession of a loaded, stolen handgun.A second loaded handgun was located near the scene in a trash can. Police believe it was ditched by the other teen.Both 15-year-olds were transported to Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. One of the boys had an active Ramsey County warrant for possession of a weapon on school property.Following the arrest, a Bloomington Police Department SWAT Team served a search warrant on the 103rd block of Devonshire Road in connection to the investigation. No additional arrests have been made.This is an ongoing investigation.
Shakopee man charged with murder in 2020 overdose death
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 35-year-old Shakopee resident with murder in connection with a man's fatal overdose in rural Scott County in 2020. Jordan R. Ellingson is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of third-degree murder by selling, giving or distributing a controlled substance. According to the...
Two teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teens are arrested following a brief foot pursuit in North Mankato Thursday morning. According to a release from North Mankato Police, they were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Owatonna that was traveling toward the Mankato area on Highway 169 around 7:30 Thursday morning. Officers and a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Highway 169 with two males inside. According to police, as they approached, the driver fled in reverse, crashing into a parked car. Both occupants then fled on food but were captured a short time later with out incident.
Minnesotan arrested for marijuana, meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Comfrey, MN, man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Rock Rapids on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, defective or unauthorized muffler system, operating a nonregistered vehicle and no valid driver’s license.
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man was arrested in Brown County in connection with a nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring takedown. The US Department of Homeland Security, Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau, Sleepy Eye Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office executed multiple search warrants in Brown County Wednesday in connection with the nationwide takedown.
Stolen Owatonna vehicle recovered at Mankato Kwik Trip; teens arrested
A stolen vehicle from Owatonna was recovered and two teens were arrested at a Mankato gas station Thursday morning. North Mankato police were tipped about the stolen vehicle, which had been tracked by GPS traveling south on Highway 169 towards the greater Mankato area. Police located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in Mankato after receiving information about the last GPS track.
Man responsible for fatal Highway 14 crash sentenced to prison
The man responsible for a fatal crash on Highway 14 in 2020 has been sentenced to prison. Steven Paul Hess, 38, was sentenced to 6 ½ years in prison Monday by Nicollet County District Court Judge Todd Westphal. In September, a jury convicted Hess of criminal vehicular homicide while operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. He’ll get credit for 102 days already served in jail.
STATE FIRE MARSHAL IN FAIRFAX
The state fire Marshal is in Fairfax continuing to investigate what caused the fire that destroyed part of Park Street in early October. One of the buildings that sustained some damage was the Post Office. According to Fairfax postmaster Lori Kiecker, nothing can be done on the building until the south wall of what used to be Jimmy’s Pizza comes down and the north wall of the Post Office building has been deemed structurally sound. When and if that happens, then work can begin on the post office building roof whether it be repair or replacement. Fairfax residents are picking their mail up at the Gibbon Post Office. Officials say to make sure you check your mail before you leave Gibbon to make sure you are getting only your mail. There is some activity which some think is demolition of what’s left of the building. Fire officials say that is not the case. A bulldozer on site is being used in the investigation.
Wells Man Dies in One Vehicle Crash
A fatal crash was reported Friday night around 11:38pm on Highway 22 and 540th Avenue, Minnesota Lake Township, Faribault county. The driver of a GMC Sonoma was southbound on Highway 22 when it went off the roadway and rolled. The driver 46 year old Jason John Neubauer of Wells was unbelted and killed in the accident. Faribault county sheriff’s office, Wells Police and Fire, and Minnesota Lake Police and Ambulance assisted the state patrol.
Convicted drug dealer facing new sale charges
A convicted drug dealer is facing new charges after he crashed into a light pole in St. Peter last year. Joshua David Vezina, 35, of Bloomington, was charged in Nicollet County Court Tuesday with felony 1st and 2nd-degree drug sales. He’s also charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanor DWI.
Maple Grove man charged in kidnapping that led to AMBER Alert
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- A Maple Grove man faces charges in connection to an AMBER Alert issued on Sunday evening for a missing 2-year-old boy.The boy was found safe in north Minneapolis hours later, and the alert was canceled. On Tuesday, Shannon Ingram II, 30, was charged with kidnapping and violating an order of protection in Dakota County. Charging documents say that an order for protection prohibited him from seeing his 2-year-old boy, 5-year-old daughter, and ex-partner. However around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to his ex-partner's home in Apple Valley, because he had allegedly approached them and picked up his son and put him in the front passenger seat of his car.The complaint says he attempted to also take his daughter, but she refused. He said "I want my kids" and then left the area with his son.The AMBER Alert was issued around 10 p.m. At roughly 3 a.m., law enforcement officers were able to track his phone to an address in Minneapolis, where they found Ingram and his son.Ingram admitted to violating the order for protection and taking his son, the complaint says.
Clarks Grove man injured in two-vehicle accident on Highway 13 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon
A Clarks Grove man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 13 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2007 Freightliner tractor being driven by 62-year old Timmothy Lee Friedrichs of Waseca was northbound on Highway 13 at approximately 1:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon, while a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup being driven by 33-year old Jordan Reid Knudsen of Clarks Grove was westbound on 733rd Avenue. The State Patrol reported that the two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads.
Two Le Center men injured in Highway 99 crash
Two Le Center men were injured when their vehicles collided on Highway 99 in Le Sueur County Thursday evening. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. in Lexington Township. The state patrol says Edwin Frank Holey, 85, and Tyler Christophe Ongie, 30, both of Le Center, were hospitalized in New Prague with non-life threatening injuries.
No injuries after fire destroys garage attached to home
LONSDALE, Minn. -- Everyone is safe after a garage went up in flames Thursday evening in a southern Minnesota town.Firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. on the 300 block of 9th Avenue Northeast.The Lonsdale Fire Department says they successfully rescued pets from inside the home and no one was injured.The home attached to the garage was mostly spared from the fire, with only smoke damage. The garage was ruled a total loss, LFD says.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Man killed in pickup truck rollover crash in southern Minnesota
A 46-year-old driver was killed when he rolled his pickup truck in southern Minnesota Friday night. The crash was reported at around 11:40 p.m. on Highway 22 in Minnesota Lake Township, about 30 miles northwest of Albert Lea. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jason Neubauer, of Wells, Minnesota, was...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect appears in court Tuesday
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County on July 30 briefly appeared in court Tuesday. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn. appeared virtually in St. Croix County Circuit Court for a status conference. Prosecutors asked...
CHASKA MAN GETS PRISON TIME FOR DEATH OF NICOLLET MAN
A motorist from Chaska has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for being on meth and aon amphetamines when he hit an oncoming car while trying to pass vehicles on Highway 14 killing a Nicollet man. Prosecutors say while in the hospital with non-critical injuries, Steven Hess acknowledged to a State Patrol sergeant that he had used meth, but said it was three days earlier and he “had not recently slept.” Aaron Lloyd died in that January 2020 crash on Highway 14 between New Ulm and Mankato.
Driver injured in Highway 14 crash
A car collided with a tractor Thursday afternoon in Waseca County, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital. The crash happened on Highway 14 in Alton Township, near Janesville, just before 4 p.m. The state patrol says Leah Rae Tidemann, 33, of Faribault, was westbound on the highway...
Reminder ROAD CLOSED-Brown County Road 13 from County Road 29 to Beussmann Bridge at the Minnesota River
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Highway Department want to remind motorists that Brown County Road 13 from County Road 29 to the Beussmann Bridge at the Minnesota River is CLOSED TO THRU TRAFFIC due to road construction. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley...
Blue Earth County to Participate in “Operation Green Light” in Support of Local Veterans
In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Blue Earth County is announcing that the Historic Courthouse, 204 S 5th Street, Mankato, will display green lighting November 7th through the 13th as part of Operation Green Light. Operation Green Light is a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
