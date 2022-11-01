Read full article on original website
Related
Facebook parent Meta planning massive layoffs this week: report
Facebook parent Meta is reportedly planning to lay off thousands of workers this week as the company's stock price has dropped 73% so far this year.
KTVZ
Why is the Powerball prize at a record? Thank Fed Chairman Jerome Powell
One of the reasons for the record $1.6 billion jackpot for the Powerball drawing Saturday night is something you wouldn’t expect — the recent run of steep interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. That’s because the size of the advertised $1.6 billion top prize is the amount...
KTVZ
As countries convene at climate summit in Egypt, reports show the world is wildly off track. Here’s what to watch at COP27
As global leaders converge in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the UN’s annual climate summit, researchers, advocates and the United Nations itself are warning the world is still wildly off-track on its goal to halt global warming and prevent the worst consequences of the climate crisis. Over the next two...
Comments / 0