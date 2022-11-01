ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on North Bend Road and Woodbine Avenue in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on North Bend Road and Woodbine Avenue in Cheviot.
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Lockwood Hill Road in Colerain Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Lockwood Hill Road in Colerain Township.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood. For live traffic updates, click here.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Este Avenue in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Este Avenue in Winton Hills. For live traffic updates, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Oxford Reily Road in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Oxford Reily Road in Oxford. For live traffic updates, click here.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Apple Farm Drive in Amelia

AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Apple Farm Drive in Amelia.
AMELIA, OH
WLWT 5

SWAT situation in Georgetown has been made safe

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — UPDATE. Police and SWAT are responding to a scene in Georgetown on Saturday morning. The Brown County Dispatch confirmed that SWAT is on scene at South Main and Third streets for a barricaded subject. The road is blocked off at this time. This is a developing...
GEORGETOWN, OH
linknky.com

Brent Spence closed for manhunt of armed suspect

This story has been updated with information about the suspect’s encounter with police. All lanes of Interstates 71 and 75 were shut down on the Brent Spence Bridge around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, as police searched for an armed suspect, according to authorities. A suspicious-looking man with a...
COVINGTON, KY

