Iowa kicker Drew Stevens named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

The Iowa Hawkeyes have themselves another special teams ace it appears. We know about Tory Taylor and his stellar punting ability. We have seen Lukas Van Ness and others contribute in blockings punts. This time we see the special teams working for the Hawkeyes to get points put on the board.

Coming off a perfect game which saw Drew Stevens make all of his extra points to go along with a 4-of-4 field goal performance, he has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

One of Stevens’ kicks came in the third quarter to extend the Hawkeyes’ lead to 23-7. The kick was his career long as it came from 54 yards out. On the season, Stevens is 11-for-12 on field goals and a perfect 12-of-12 on extra points.

“And credit to Drew, especially for the field goals. The 54-yarder was right where LeVar said his line was, and Drew had a really nice kick,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said after the game when discussing the victory.

To go along with the Big Ten Freshman of the Week award, Stevens was also recognized on the Groza Award stars of the week . The Groza Award is an annual award that is given out to the best kicker in the nation and named after former collegiate and NFL placekicker Lou Groza.

Stevens is a weapon for the Hawkeyes offense and should he be able to convert kicks of this distance with consistency, it does take some pressure off of the offense.

